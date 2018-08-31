First National Bank has announced the finalists for its 2018 Community First Awards, said Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy.
The Community First Awards recognize and reward nonprofit organizations who are working to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area. The top organization will receive $25,000 to support a project or program that will make a significant and tangible community impact.
Nonprofit organizations were invited to nominate their community project or program during a two-week period ending on Aug. 6. Qualifying nominations were presented to First National Bank employees who then voted to select 20 finalists.
One of the finalists is the Dodge County Humane Society in Fremont.
The public is now invited to vote until Sept. 7 via https://woobox.com/y7432i for the nonprofit organization they believe has made a significant contribution to the growth and strength of their community. Individuals are allowed one vote per day. The winning nonprofit organization will receive a $25,000 cash donation to support its project. One second-place winner will receive $10,000 and one third-place winner will receive $5,000. The winners will be announced in mid-September.