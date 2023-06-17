Keene Memorial Library’s next Out & About Storytime of the summer will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Road in Fremont.
Everyone is invited at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July to enjoy Storytime at different locations in the Fremont community. There is free entry to all locations.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
