Dodge County intersection to be closed for paving project

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work on the paving project between North Bend and Fremont has progressed to the point where it is necessary to close County Road 17 (between County Roads “S” & “T”) later today, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

This closure is necessary to allow for the placement of concrete pavement through this intersection. It is anticipated this closure will be in place for one month.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.