Dodge County Jail found to be in "noncompliance" during board meeting.

The Dodge County Board of Corrections was informed Wednesday during a public meeting that the Dodge County Jail was found to not be in compliance with the Nebraska Jail Standards board.

Keith Harvat, the Nebraska Jail Standards chairperson, wrote in his report that the Dodge County Jail was not in compliance specifically with the “admission and release of documentation containing necessary descriptive information.”

Harvat wrote this is not a case of staff at the jail mishandling information, but of the “service provider not submitting records to the Nebraska Crime Commission.”

Harvat later wrote that the Crime Commission has not received admission or release documentation from Dodge County Jail in “almost two years.”

Greg Beam, member of the Dodge County Board of Corrections and Supervisors, said this problem may stem from an issue the jail has had in the past.

“It was an ongoing problem. They have had software issues,” Beam said.

Beam also said the issue is being addressed and that the jail is experiencing “an issue with their firewall and transfer of information from the booking system.”

The board agreed and approved a meeting between the Dodge County Sheriff and Jail Standards to resolve this issue later next month.

During the Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a resolution setting the salaries of elected county officials and the salaries of board members.

The resolution will be adopted for the next four-year term for the various county duties.

Bob Missel, board chairman, said “The finance committee has met a number of times and they looked at the NACO wage study and how Omaha wages impact us and their individual classifications. We feel this is a fair number. I think what we have today is a good wage salary.”

Salaries for elected county officials and the board of supervisors’ members are as follows:

County Attorney: $110,000

County Clerk: $90,000

Sheriff: $82,000

County Treasurer: $82,000

County Assessor: $78,000

District Court Clerk: $69,000

Register of Deeds: $67,000

County Board Chairman: $23,000

County Board Member: $22,000

County Surveyor: $21,000

Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty also spoke during the meeting to give his thoughts on the pay difference between the board members and the board chairman.

“I just want to say the chairman should get more than $1,000,” Mytty said.

Other board members including, Bob Bendig and Beam, agreed.

“Our present chairman has done such a wonderful job on top of what he has done as a board member. I think this chairman and any chairman in the future should have more than $1,000,” Mytty said.

Missel responded by thanking Mytty, but acknowledging he is comfortable with his pay as it stands.

“I appreciate that Fred very much, but I am satisfied,” Missel said.

The board also approved a request made by the sheriff’s office to declare an impounded vehicle surplus and have it taken for auction.

In addition, the board approved the continuation of an application for the fiscal year of 2023 for the Juvenile Services Act.

