Dodge County, Joint Water Board outline 15 mitigation projects in aftermath of 2019 flood

Two years after the massive flooding experienced by Nebraska, Dodge County Emergency Management and the Joint Water Management Advisory Board are planning to move forward with 15 flood mitigation projects.
“These are all great things because they set us up for the future to be better protected and have less damage as a result of flooding,” Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel said. “And in the last three years, although we had nothing like March of 2019, it’s just been non-stop it seems.”
The 15 projects, outlined by Emergency Manager Tom Smith, total out at $22.8 million, with each having a local share of 25%, save two projects. Smith gave a progress report at the Joint Water Board’s last meeting on Feb. 23.
The projects are divided into non-structural planning, structural—new projects structure, structural—existing, structural—individual flood proofing and non-structural—warning systems.
Non-structural planning includes the Rawhide Creek Watershed Plan, and hazard mitigation plans for both the Lower Platte North and Lower Elkhorn natural resources districts.
Structural—new projects structure includes Elkhorn Township/East Fremont, Platte Township/West Fremont, while structural—existing includes the North Bend Cutoff Ditch, Rod and Gun Club-Breach Lake, North Bend Levee and City of Fremont, Railroad, Farmland Levee.
Structural—individual flood proofing includes Dodge County Elevations, Fremont Elevations, Fremont Flood Proofing and Winslow Acquisitions, while non-structural—warning systems include Platte River Monitoring and Fremont Sirens Study.
Missel said the Fremont Flood Proofing project includes a recommendation to elevate 60 structures and provide dry floodproofing to 65 structures and wet floodproofing to two structures.
“My assumption is a lot of that will never come into play because there’s a lot of people that although maybe their property was identified for that, they won’t choose to have that done,” he said.
Additionally, Missel said he was looking forward to seeing the Rawhide Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment, which was recently awarded through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“That is about a $745,000 project looking at ironically what the Joint Water Board originally came together for, and that’s the drainage system east of Fremont and south,” he said. “But these are all kind of a result of things that we identified after the flood of 2019 and what we can do.”
In the report, Smith wrote that he anticipates many of the projects to be approved during 2021.
The Joint Water Board, formed in May 2019, includes officials from 12 local entities: Fremont, Dodge County, Inglewood, North Bend, Lower Platte North NRD, Ames Dike District, Cotterell Diking and Drainage District, North Bend Drainage District, SID #3 Ventura, SID #5 Timberwood, Elkhorn Township and Platte Township.
“By all these entities coming together, it makes for a louder voice for one, and it allows for a collaboration that is needed to deal with something of this scope,” he said. “Because as you look at the numbers in the project, you begin to realize just what a big ask it is to accomplish a lot of these tasks.”
City Administrator Brian Newton said in a press release that the number of projects the board has been able to move forward with is a good example of working together to benefit everyone in the county.
“The devastation from the flood has a lot to do with the board’s success, but had it not been for the collaborative effort of everyone working together to minimize effects from future floods, I do not think this level of funding would have been possible,” he said.
With the board, Missel said it speaks to the fact that just one governing body or jurisdiction can’t take something like this on its own.
“I just think that we’re very fortunate to have a good group of people with open minds, willingness to look at the possibilities to improve our situation when it comes to flood mitigation,” he said. “After the flood of March 2019, I think we realized more than ever that we are vulnerable to these events and we need to do a good job and be good stewards of the land and do the right things and prepare us for when these things arise.”