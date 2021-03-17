Dodge County, Joint Water Board outline 15 mitigation projects in aftermath of 2019 flood

“By all these entities coming together, it makes for a louder voice for one, and it allows for a collaboration that is needed to deal with something of this scope,” he said. “Because as you look at the numbers in the project, you begin to realize just what a big ask it is to accomplish a lot of these tasks.”

City Administrator Brian Newton said in a press release that the number of projects the board has been able to move forward with is a good example of working together to benefit everyone in the county.

“The devastation from the flood has a lot to do with the board’s success, but had it not been for the collaborative effort of everyone working together to minimize effects from future floods, I do not think this level of funding would have been possible,” he said.

With the board, Missel said it speaks to the fact that just one governing body or jurisdiction can’t take something like this on its own.