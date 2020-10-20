Dodge County Judge Geoffrey Hall recognized with statewide award

District Six Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon said she was working with probation in Blair 20 years ago when she first met Hall, who was a defense attorney at the time. At the time he became a judge, Lyon was the drug court coordinator and worked closely with him.

“He very much cares about the program in always looking how we could do better,” she said. “He’s just a very much involved judge with the drug court program.”

Lori Blume, court reporter, said she also worked with Hall in Blair starting in about 2006, and has worked for him since he became a judge in 2011.

In Hall’s communications with drug court participants, Blume said as she’s involved as well, she constantly sees them talking back and forth.

“We just got one today, somebody’s got a new job offer, and they’re kind of weighing in on if he should do that or not, so they have to have that discussion again,” she said. “So he does a lot of behind-the-scenes work that not a lot of other people see.”

Lyon echoed Heavican’s remarks that Hall does not accept the status quo as he leads the drug court team to develop new ways to help its participants and actively wants to make sure they succeed.