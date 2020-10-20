Dodge County Judge Geoffrey Hall recognized with statewide award

Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall received a 2020 Distinguished Judge award from the state last week for his work.
On Friday, Chief Justice Mike Heavican announced that Hall, presiding judge of the District Six Adult Drug Court, was the recipient of the Improvement of the Judicial System Award.
“Judge Hall obviously exemplifies what it means to be a judge who has improved the judicial system through his many good works,” Heavican said during his morning address.
Along with Hall’s recognition, Judge Kale Burdick of O’Neill received the Improvement of Community Relations Award.
The Distinguished Judge awards were created in 1999 to recognize judges for their projects and accomplishment that enhance the vision of justice within the communities they serve.
Hall is the third judge to win the Improvement of the Judicial System Award from the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Dodge, Washington, Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon and Thurston counties.
Previously, District Judge John E. Samson received the award in 2018, while District Judge F. A. Gossett received it in 2000. Additionally, Court of Appeals Judge Frankie J. Moore won the Improvement of Community Relations Award in 2015.
In 2010, Hall was appointed as a Dodge County District Court judge by former Gov. Dave Heineman, and took the position the next year.
District Six Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon said she was working with probation in Blair 20 years ago when she first met Hall, who was a defense attorney at the time. At the time he became a judge, Lyon was the drug court coordinator and worked closely with him.
“He very much cares about the program in always looking how we could do better,” she said. “He’s just a very much involved judge with the drug court program.”
Lori Blume, court reporter, said she also worked with Hall in Blair starting in about 2006, and has worked for him since he became a judge in 2011.
In Hall’s communications with drug court participants, Blume said as she’s involved as well, she constantly sees them talking back and forth.
“We just got one today, somebody’s got a new job offer, and they’re kind of weighing in on if he should do that or not, so they have to have that discussion again,” she said. “So he does a lot of behind-the-scenes work that not a lot of other people see.”
Lyon echoed Heavican’s remarks that Hall does not accept the status quo as he leads the drug court team to develop new ways to help its participants and actively wants to make sure they succeed.
“He wants the best for them moving forward, so that’s great where maybe you’re staying clean, but, ‘Let’s look at going back to get your education or what services can help you be productive members of society. If you’ve never had a checking account, what can we do to help you with that?’” she said. “So he’s looking at every aspect of a client to make sure they’re successful.”
Lyon also said Hall was instrumental in the Fremont Reporting Center’s opening last month, which offers courses for those involved with the district’s probation office.
Last May, drug court participants took part in a trash pickup around the Fremont community, something Blume said she thought was a great idea for helping them as well.
“I always see, when they graduate or they phase up, people give talks about how their family is so happy to have them back,” she said. “So I feel that when they get off drugs and become a productive member of society that they can be a part of bettering the community then too, instead of bringing it down.”
Lyon said Hall has been big on community outreach, making sure its participants are ready to join the workforce.
“So I feel like he gives back in many ways to Dodge County,” she said. “Sometimes clients just have no self-confidence, and it’s just him seeing, ‘You do bring a lot to the table. How can we help utilize that best?’”
In every decision the drug court participants make, Blume said Hall has a hand in it and helps them every step of the way.
“He really does personally care about each and every one of the drug court participants,” she said, “and that’s really cool.”
