Dodge County offering emergency preparedness training

Dodge County is offering free emergency preparedness training classes.

All residents are invited to register for free upcoming training which begins 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Classes will resume Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ending with a disaster simulation exercise on Sunday, June 6.

Training classes will be taught using the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) curriculum. The training is designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness, which increases the ability of citizens to survive until responders or other assistance arrives. Classes include: CERT Introduction, Fire and Life Safety, Medical, Light Search and Rescue, CERT Organization, Disaster Psychology, and Terrorism.

When it comes to emergencies and disasters, it is not a question of “if”, but “when,” according to Tom Smith, Dodge County Emergency Manager. Find out what you need to know to protect yourself and your loved ones in a wide range of emergency situations.

For more information about this training, contact the Dodge County Emergency Management Office at 402-727-2785 or register by emailing your name and phone number to emergencymanagement@dodgecountyne.gov. Registration is required as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited. Participants must be over 18.

