Kathy Drawbridge speaks about the people who once lived on her farmstead as if they are old friends--even family.
But those people, who inhabited the property in the late 1800s and throughout the first half of the 1900s, are not her ancestors.
Drawbridge’s Nickerson home was once the Dodge County Old Poor Farm, a home to the poor and the indigent, and often, the sick. Today, it’s a site on the state of Nebraska’s registry of historic places. And that rich history has entranced Drawbridge's family, and its brought those folks to life, more vividly than she could have ever imagined.
“With all the research and getting to know all the people, we have a huge Poor Farm family,” Drawbridge said. “[Former resident] Old Joe, he’s as special to me as my great uncle that I’ve never met."
Such farms were common fixtures in counties across the U.S.-- “It was the earliest welfare system in our country,” Drawbridge said.
The more than two hundred acres of farmland that were once part of the property have since been sold off, leaving only the four-acre homestead, which includes most of the original buildings in their original states.
Outside, cows moo and donkeys whinny. Drawbridge has now turned the property into a sanctuary for more than a hundred animals with special needs--from ducks with crooked necks, to blind horses, to skittish donkeys recovering from the psychological effects of abuse.
But Drawbridge doesn’t forget the history. She’s done extensive research--so much so, that she’s written a book detailing her home’s past, recording stories of tenants in charming detail. And she gives tours to help show Dodge County residents what the Farm was like. Her central argument is simple: Poor Farms had bad reputations as places where the poor would come to languish in inhumane conditions--but Dodge County’s Poor Farm was different.
"For the hardships they had to go through and the emotions they had to go through," Drawbridge said, "they became very tightly bonded here because of that.”
Her book describes a family atmosphere, where everybody pulled their weight and--save for a few exceptions--everyone got along. And while Drawbridge retells their stories with the heart and vivacity that she would tales of her own family, in many cases, she uses only their first names, protecting their privacy and acknowledging that the stories of characters like Old Joe and others are not hers to tell.
“They’re not here, and their families aren’t here, and there’s nobody here to give permission,” she said.
Dodge County purchased the first pieces of the Old Poor Farm in 1872, hoping to acquire farmland that would allow the facility to be self-sufficient. By 1884, a water tower and a windmill and the Farm’s two-story frame house was built, and it “stood as a castle upon the prairie as one could see for miles from the upstairs’ windows,” Drawbridge writes in her book. Other buildings followed, and while the house no longer stands, most of the others remain.
Despite its name, the Farm wasn’t just for the poor--it was open to anybody who couldn’t care for themselves. That included orphans, unwed mothers, senior citizens, those carrying contagious diseases and disabled people.
At any time, there was an average of 12 to 20 people staying at the Poor Farm, Drawbridge said. In its 65 years in operation, it served more than 400 people. A steward would live on the site, maintaining it with their family. Those who stayed required County approval and needed to relinquish all they owned--which usually wasn't much. They had rules to follow and work to do.
“It was a family setting, so everybody would pitch in,” Drawbridge said. “You had to contribute and be part of a family.”
Some stayed for short periods of time, like a young man named Frank who sprained his ankle jumping from a train and needed to heal before continuing on. Then there were people like Joe, a carpenter by trade who was described as “simple-minded,” but who lived and worked on the farm for the entirety of his life, becoming its de facto caretaker. His contributions are best noted in the wooden structure he built surrounding the water tower, which is still there today and considered to be one of the few covered water towers left in the state.
“He lived here 35 years," she said. "He died here. This was his home.”
Drawbridge knows stories about everyone from Joe to the two dogs who lived there, Jack and Ringo. There was a freed slave woman named Sarah Hickman, who couldn’t read or write, but could recite the Bible verbatim. She had coffee ready for residents every morning, sneaking cookies to the children of the Ogard family, who were stewards at the time. One of those kids, Irvin, once put a hole in the stable after he turned a bicycle pump into a rock cannon. That hole is still there, left untouched, as are his initials, carved into the wall inside.
Even though the Poor Farm was a happy place, Drawbridge argues, those who lived there faced stigmas from the outside.
At that time, in the years leading up to the Great Depression, taking any government assistance of any kind was akin to being the lowest of the low, and the farm would see drive-by shootings and other harassment.
But the Depression flooded institutions like the Poor Farm across the country. At that point, the federal government began providing more services and welfare checks to people, allowing them to receive that assistance from their own homes. The Farm continued to operate as a home for poor elderly people until the last person living there died in 1944, according to Drawbridge.
Eventually, the land was sold off, but the buildings required too much upkeep and sat empty for a long time. The house had seen its share of vandalism and was eventually torn down.
Drawbridge and her husband purchased the four-acre homestead in 1989 unaware of its history and with no intention of starting a non-profit home for animals. They had been simply looking for an acreage. But when she learned of its history, she became entrenched in it. She started by digging through the archives at the library and public records.
Her research expanded to interviews--finding and speaking to people who actually lived in the house during its 65 years, most of whom were children at the time. She still gets tidbits of information all the time. Some time ago, for instance, a man stopped by with a pencil drawing of the original house from 1918 that he had stumbled upon at a garage sale.
She’s spoken to the sons of former stewards and people from Oregon, California, Utah, Idaho and Texas with connections to the site. They’ve regaled her with stories of their childhoods, which they usually remember as blissful.
She says that poor farms have left a negative legacy. And certainly, there are other stories that justify that legacy. There is the story of Annie Cook, a poor farm manager in North Platte who effectively turned her guests into mistreated slaves. But Drawbridge’s research on Dodge County’s poor farm has only turned up positives.
“I’ve never gotten a negative--never,” Drawbridge said.
After she had done extensive research, she began hosting tours in the late ’90s, bringing in classrooms and other interested residents to tell the stories and show them the place where those stories unfurled. She’s worked to get the farm on the state registry, which, in 2014 led to the installation of a historic marker out front.
The animal sanctuary came next. Drawbridge can’t remember quite how it started--whether someone gave them a special needs animal to take care of or if they bought it themselves. But whatever it was, it escalated. And in 2001, they created a non-profit animal sanctuary. They specialize in handicapped, unwanted, or abused animals.
She usually has about 150 animals on the farm at any given time. Those, too, all have their own stories of hardship and recovery.
“They never forget the abuse,” Drawbridge said. “But they do forgive.”
Aside from some revenue that comes from selling eggs and breeding some animals, the Farm runs completely off donations, and it's never had a paid employee--all of its money goes toward the animals. Most recently, it’s teamed up with the Dodge County Drug Court, providing a place for recovering addicts to put in their community service hours.