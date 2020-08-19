Dodge County radio project moves forward with North Bend tower raising

Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said the day was an exciting one for first responders in Dodge County.

"For law enforcement, what these towers do for us is primarily, and the most important thing in our opinion, is that it provides us with increased portable coverage for the deputies," he said. "And that's kind of the main purpose of the height of the number of these towers that are stationed around the county."

With the office's current system, Hespen said communication with FPD is limited, and the two often have to listen to each other's scanners to know what's going on.

"And that's why we're so excited about getting this system up and running is that it will provide us not only with increased mobile coverage, but beyond that, it will provide us with increased portable coverage, which will be very important for firefighters when they're inside buildings fighting fires and doing their part, but also the deputies when they're outside in their units or inside buildings," he said.

Hespen said he was also excited about getting to be a part of ORION with other counties.