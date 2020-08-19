Dodge County radio project moves forward with North Bend tower raising

Dodge County's public safety radio system project just got one step closer to completion as a raising for the North Bend tower was held Wednesday morning.
"We probably need somebody to climb up there and crack a champagne bottle or something," Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel joked.
Along with three other towers in Uehling, Hooper and Dodge, the new 800-MHz digital trunked system will connect local first responders with other agencies in the Omaha Regional Interoperable Network (ORION), which includes Douglas, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Washington counties.
The four 330-foot towers are set to finish construction this fall. The system upgrade project was designed by Motorola, with Pyramid Network Services designing the sites and constructing the towers.
"It has been a pleasure to be a part of the Dodge County System Upgrade Project," RJ McLaughlin, project manager with Pyramid, said in a statement. "The community here in Dodge County has been very supportive of our activities and needs, and we share the same excitement as they do."
On Wednesday, the North Bend tower had several sections added to it, bringing its height up from 240 feet, with its tower bolts secured and lightning boards connected.
"This is a big moment for the county, for first responders and their ability to communicate with each other," Missel said. "It's an area that we knew we had some weaknesses, and this is going to set us up well for the future, so we couldn't be more pleased."
Rey Freeman, project manager for the county, acted as lead negotiator between the various entities, which include the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Fremont Fire Department.
With the contract between the county and Motorola being signed in July 2018, Freeman said the project has been a long process, but he was excited to see the final system.
"Until these towers are complete, there's only so much that we can do, and the Motorola and Pyramid teams are doing a great job of getting these things built, and we're moving forward with getting this system finished and getting it online for the public safety agencies in this community," he said.
Missel said the system can be used by any entity that falls under the title of "first responder," including local fire departments and emergency managers.
"And we felt it was so important that everybody kind of got on board and got an opportunity to use this new technology," he said. "The county offered a program where we provided free radios for all those agencies, and they have the ability to purchase more, obviously, but we wanted them to get started."
Missel also showed his gratitude for FFD Capt. Tom Christensen for his work on the project.
"He's been very instrumental in this process and working with some of the other rural fire districts and kind of sharing the program and what's involved and his work with Dodge County on it," he said. "So we've really appreciated his help in getting the message out."
Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said the day was an exciting one for first responders in Dodge County.
"For law enforcement, what these towers do for us is primarily, and the most important thing in our opinion, is that it provides us with increased portable coverage for the deputies," he said. "And that's kind of the main purpose of the height of the number of these towers that are stationed around the county."
With the office's current system, Hespen said communication with FPD is limited, and the two often have to listen to each other's scanners to know what's going on.
"And that's why we're so excited about getting this system up and running is that it will provide us not only with increased mobile coverage, but beyond that, it will provide us with increased portable coverage, which will be very important for firefighters when they're inside buildings fighting fires and doing their part, but also the deputies when they're outside in their units or inside buildings," he said.
Hespen said he was also excited about getting to be a part of ORION with other counties.
"It also provides us with communication to those agencies that are currently on the system," he said. "And so when we travel, we can talk to officers from Douglas County, and we can talk to Pottawattamie County and Washington County and all these other agencies that are part of the system."
McLaughlin the project was moving a little bit ahead of schedule.
"COVID did slow us down some, but we were able to continue doing a lot of due diligence and making this project move forward," he said.
McLaughlin said the Hooper and Uehling towers have shelters in place, with North Bend's set to arrive sometime Thursday.
"Once that shelter is set, the crane and the team will move over to Dodge-Snyder and continue this process," he said. "I think Dodge is stacked 160 [feet], and they'll continue the big crane work to stack the tower out, and then the shelter will deliver the 25th."
After the towers have been erected, the project will move to antenna and line work. McLaughlin said the team is planning on arriving next week to start work on the Hooper tower.
Len Baumgart of Motorola said the system will most likely go live during Q1 of 2021. He said the radio systems are currently in Fremont and ready to install once the towers are done.
"And we just signed off on the microwave system, which will be used to connect all of these sites," Baumgart said. "That's signed off and ready to ship up here too, so it'll go quick once we get all the construction done."
Although Freeman said there was still work to be done on getting electronics set up and clearing communication paths, he was grateful for the work that had been done.
"We are so glad that there are guys that want to do that work up there," he said, motioning to the workers hundreds of feet in the air. "Other than that, we're just excited to see things moving and see it done."
