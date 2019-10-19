Samantha J. Renner to Jeremie D. Steinbach, 2232 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Mark R. Holoubek and Willow A. Holoubek to Dustin Meader and Patty Richards-Meader, 1503 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $189,900.
Russell D. Koch and Quenna R. Koch to BOB Properties LLC, 906 N. William Ave., Fremont, $265,000.
Shae Smith to Sieghard E. Krueger and Brenda L. Krueger, trustees of the Sieghard E. and Brenda L. Krueger Revocable Trust, 2501 N. Birdie Ave., Fremont, $200,000.
Brianna M. Wheeler to Jonathan Binkley and Jennifer Ventris-Binkley, 84 S. Pebble St., Fremont, $128,000.
Sieghard E. Krueger and Brenda L. Krueger, trustees of the Sieghard E. Krueger and Brenda L. Krueger Revocable Trust dated Oct. 17, 2005, to David Henderson and Brianna M. Wheeler, 2837 Hogan Cove, Fremont, $199,000.
Brandon Weidemann and Stacia Weidemann to Jason Mensen and Staci Mensen, 2239 E. 12th St., Fremont, $157,000.
William R. Anderson and Ruth Ann Anderson to James A. Keeler, 1445 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $1.
Denise A. Bartels Morozov to Janet L. Nicola, trustee of the Janet L. Nicola Living Trust, 2027 N. William Ave., Fremont, $135,000.
Jacob D. Herink and Samantha J. Herink to Aleasha Dryden, 749 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $200,000.
Gene F. Dlouhy and Betty P. Dlouhy to TTOILLE LLC, Lot 11, Block 3, Cambridge Square First Addition, Fremont, $35,000.
Royal L. Hunt and Catharine A. Hunt to Robert L. Parks and Cynthia L. Parks, 112 Lakeshore Drive, Fremont, $385,000.
CNTK LLC to Wiff37 Enterprise LLC, 401 Main St., Scribner, $42,725.
Glen Popken Revocable Trust to Lee Paden Farms LLC, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $648,000.
Gary J. Kremlacek to Zoua Lo and Dang Vang, 2256 Rosedale Road, Fremont, $200,000.
Rodney Gnuse, personal representative of the estate of Glenn Gnuse, deceased, to Glenn Gnuse Revocable Trust dated Dec. 30, 2013, 1935-1937 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont.
Karon M. Wragge to Saul E. Lancaster and Danielle M. Lancaster, 631 County Road 18, Hooper, $76,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Bender Fencing Inc., Lot 22, Block 4, Brooks Hollow First Addition, Fremont, $62,500.
Nathaniel Levi Strong to Town & Country Properties LLC, 1659 S. Ridge Road, Lot A, Fremont, $20,000.
Vernon F. Vodvarka and Becky J. Vodvarka to Dodge County, NE, Political Subdivision, 349 County Road D, Dodge.
Chad R. Rebbe and Cara A. Rebbe, Eric Taylor and Kimberly S. Taylor, Stephanie J. Busse and Brian L. Busse to Dodge County, NE, Political Subdivision, 1744 County Road N, Hooper.
Janice Wilson and Thomas Wilson to Darin Keithley and Gabrielle Keithley, 1634 E. 12th St., Fremont, $163,000.
Brian J. Schnieders, trustee of the trust agreement executed by Louise T. Wallace dated Nov. 1, 1993, to Jose N. Sandoval Jerez and Walter A. Sandoval Duarte, 1241 E. 19th St., Fremont, $143,900.
Estate of Merlin J. Newill, deceased, to John & Libby LLC, 525 Empire Ave., Fremont, $85,000.
Ronny Larsen, personal representative of the estate of Wayne A. Larsen, deceased, to PMJ Properties LLC, 1147 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $90,000.
Georgina A. Mruz to Robert J. Mruz, 2121 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $185,000.
Donald Dostal and Susan Dostal and Marvin Piper a/k/a Marvin Pieper to Hooper Storage LLC, Block 63, Hooper, less a tract of land in Block 63, Hooper.
Patrick Cronin and Carolee W. Cronin to Rita Lynn Smith and Kristina Nicole Swift, 1406 N. Broad St., Fremont, $175,000.
Ralph J. Wagner and Becky Sautter-Wagner to Joshua R. Slonecker and Megan L. DeBower, 1104 W. Second St., Fremont, $28,000.
Steven D. Hespen, Sheriff of Dodge County, to Ronald Sawyer, part of fractional Lot 1, Block 5, Jensen’s Addition, Fremont.
Charles H. Stoops and Nancy A. Stoops to Johnathon G. Nightingale-Watson, 101 E. Locust St., Nickerson, $125,000.
Mark C. Mueller and Corrine K. Mueller to Mark C. Mueller, a parcel of land being part of the east half of the northwest quarter, and part of the west half of the northeast quarter, all in Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller to Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller, 1246 County Road N Blvd., Ames.
William J. Spagnotti and Linda L. Spagnotti to Justin M. Bang and Heather F. Bang, 1233 County Road 17, Hooper, $285,000.
Glenn Gnuse Revocable Trust dated Dec. 30, 2013, to Coming Home Rentals LLC, 1935-1937 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont.
Diane K. Chatterton to Gary L. Sims, 1035 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $89,000.
Donald R. Nelson and June L. Stratman-Nelson to Jacob D. Herink and Samantha J. Herink, 2215 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $245,000.
Michael Hudson and Heidi Hudson to Efrain Galdamez and Aracely Garcia, 625 W. Jackson St., Fremont, $15,000.
BS Rentals LLC to Sissy’s Enterprises LLC, 828 N. C St., Fremont, $105,000.
Derick Ristau to Gwendolyn S. Gustin, 1009 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $184,000.
Michael Hudson and Heidi Hudson to Edwin Najera, 405 S. K St., Fremont, $25,000.
Crash Holdings LLC to Heber Mendez Carreto, 1705 N. H St., Fremont, $150,000.
Brian C. Kudrna and Bobbi Jo Kudrna to Richard J. Steffensmeier and Shadda L. Steffensmeier, 2022 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $243,000.
LeFebvre Properties LLP to JDJ Investments LLC, 1451 Morningside Road, Fremont, $385,000.
Mark T. Schneck and Diane L. Schneck to MaDi LLC, 2206/2212 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
Friends of the Library Trust to City of Fremont, 1025 N. Park Ave., Fremont.
Estate of Frances Ann Smith to Friends of the Library, a trust c/o Jeff S. Arnold, 20 W. 10th St., Fremont, $116,500.
Friends of the Library Trust to City of Fremont, 20 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Home Point Financial Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 78 S. Clarkson St., Fremont, $63,038.
Alfredo Martinez Moran and Juana Martinez to Iglesia Pentecostes Sequidores de Cristo Inc., 406 E. Third St., Fremont.
Lisa D. Lamb to Matthew G. Lamb, 1978 Wagner Road, Fremont.
Robert A. Mulliken and Ryan A. Mulliken to Monke Brothers Fertilizer Co. Inc., the north half of the vacated South Railroad Street lying south of East Elm Street to County Road O Boulevard, Nickerson.
Monke Brothers Fertilizer Co. Inc. to Robert A. Mulliken, the south half of the vacated South Railroad Street lying south of East Elm Street to County Road O Boulevard, Nickerson.
Kurt M. Dunker and Melissa M. Dunker to Dodge County, NE, Political Subdivision, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Dale R. Carlson to Gary F. Burmester and Michalla A. Burmester, 20 S. Logan St., Fremont, $67,000.
Thomas A. McKnight and Evelyn V. McKnight to Prairie Fields Partnership LLC, 350 W. 23rd St., Fremont.
Dianna Jensen to Victor R. Jimenez Balderas, 1943 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $110,000.
Donald G. Sindelar to Zachary Cram and Emily Cram, 625 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $94,000.