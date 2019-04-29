Dodge County real estate transfers
Frontier Cooperative Company to RMG Fremont LLC, 549 T Road, Fremont, $3,400,000.
Michael Murphy, a personal representative of the estate of Kay Murphy, to David Peirce and Belinda Peirce, 1599 S. Main St., Fremont, $270,000.
Diane L. Wiese and Gary A. Wiese, and Viola F. Wunder to Diane L. Wiese and Chris Leaver, trustees, 3015 Laverna St., Fremont.
City of Hooper to City of Hooper Community Development Agency, Lot B, School Park Subdivision, Hooper.
City of Hooper Community Development Agency to Matthew J. and Brooke M. Thoene, Lot B, School Park Subdivision, Hooper, $9,500.
The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Michael Dean Marty, 1020 N. Pierce St., Fremont.
Diane F. Langton f/k/a as Diane F. Rohloff and Steven D. Langton to Shirley Lytle and Floyd Young, 1648 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $150,000.
Susan M. Gagne and Larry Gagne to Roger Lloyd Bayliff, 1327 Missouri Ave., Fremont, $84,000.
Renae L. Duncan f/k/a Renae L. Rust and Matthew Duncan to Roger Lloyd Bayliff, 1327 Missouri Ave., Fremont, $84,000.
Susan R. McDermott Revocable Trust to Jason McDermott, 636 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
Adam A. Buresh and Andrea M. Buresh to Jose E. Gonzalez, 622 E. Third St., Fremont, $127,500.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to KFM Properties LLC, 735 W. 10th St., Fremont, $74,438.
Blake A. Zrust to Colton Siemers and Allie Rockford, 1385 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $106,000.
Rodney Gene Flores to Diane F. Wapelhorst, trustee, approximately 40 acres in Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $264,000.
Nathan Mausbach and Nicole Mausbach to Erin Wolsleben, 408 N. Myers St., Fremont, $155,000.
Patricia Kay LeGrand to Gaylen C. Johnson and Cynthia A. Johnson, 940 Poplar St., North Bend, $148,000.
Don and Gwenn Abington Revocable Living Trust to Gwenn Abington, 1703 E. Third St., Fremont.
Carol Lynn Thompson, personal representative of the Donald E. Welty estate, to Carol Lynn Thompson, 2065 Hazel St., Fremont.
James F. and Marlene A. Mullally to James F. and Marlene A. Mullally, 220 E. 10th St., North Bend.
George McFarling and Jeanette R. McFarling to Doug Gilsdorf, 609 Third St., Scribner, $92,000.
Janet L. Brabec, trustee of the Janet L. Brabec Charitable Remainder Trust, to Reed P. Rediger and Alyssa A. Rediger, 1047 Ohio St., Fremont, $245,000.
Shirley A. Stohlman to Blake Zurst and Brittney Barauskas, 817 Main St., Uehling, $130,000.
Barbara L. Bird, trustee of the Barbara L. Bird Revocable Trust, to Adam Buresh and Andrea Buresh, 1230 Main St., North Bend, $146,000.
Howard S. Roemer and Darlene A. Roemer to BK Holdings LLC, 1041 County Road 11, Scribner, $187,840.
Ronnie L. Schultz and Margaret A. Schultz to Borisow Properties LLC, 2134-2136 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $230,000.
Estate of Richard R. Suva, deceased, to Jason T. Meyer and Kammy C. Meyer, 213 County Road 3, Dodge, $822,050.
Borisow Properties LLC to Creative Properties LLC, 1406 E. 20th Ave., Fremont, $125,000.
Asheville Homes LLC to Barbara L. Bird, 3043 N. Howard St., Fremont, $178,500.
Brandi-Lee Pavel to Marcum Rentals LLC, 431 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $30,000.
Maria T. Hammang to LeRoy Hahn and Katheryn Nathan, 810 Heatherwood St., Fremont, $240,000.
Borisow Properties LLC to Louis J. Masters and Megan H. Masters, 615 E. Third St., Fremont, $65,000.
5th Street Properties LLC to Dan Carlson, 440 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $99,000.
Mark Laughlin and Sandra V. Laughlin to Gregory L. Dunn and Angela R. Dunn, 1237 County Road N Blvd., Ames, $333,000.
Jake D. Bartling, personal representative of the estate of Wayne D. Bartling, to Jake D. Bartling, 1328 N. William Ave., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties I LLC c/o Mark Denny, 360 Judy Ave., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties II LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1631-1633 W. Ninth St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties II LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1320 E. 12th St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties II LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1125 N. Garfield St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties II LLC c/o Mark Denny, 2125 N. C St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties II LLC c/o Mark Denny, 326 S. Birchwood St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties II LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1730 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties IV LLC c/o Mark Denny, 2062-2066 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties IV LLC c/o Mark Denny, 249 N. Morrell St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties IV LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1724 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties IV LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1742 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties IV LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1521 Iowa St., Fremont
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties IV LLC c/o Mark Denny, 609 Main St., Scribner.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties III LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1837 Ohio St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties III LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1839 Ohio St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties VI LLC c/o Mark Denny, Lot 5A in K&B Subdivision, Dodge County.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties VI LLC c/o Mark Denny, Lot 5B in K&B Subdivision, Dodge County.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties V LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1706 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties V LLC s/o Mark Denny, 1712 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties V LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1718 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties V LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1205 N. Irving St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties V LLC c/o Mark Denny, 1130 N. Morrell St., Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties V LLC c/o Mark Denny, 2449 Business Park Drive, Fremont.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties VII LLC c/o Mark Denny, Lot 4B in K&B Subdivision, Dodge County.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties VII LLC c/o Mark Denny, Lot 4A in K&B Subdivision, Dodge County.
Mark P. Denny and LaRae Denny to Denny Properties VII LLC c/o Mark Denny, Lot 2, Seaton Subdivision, Fremont.
Cindi L. Schumacher, personal representative of the estate of Lee Edward Callahan, to Cindi L. Schumacher, 1605 E. Cuming St., Fremont.
Cindi L. Schumacher to Cindi L. Schumacher and Brandon L. Schumacher, 1605 E. Cuming St., Fremont.
Shane S. Sullivan and Sarah Frances Sullivan to Scott P. Huppert, 2673 Seaton St., Fremont, $130,000.
Tammie Mae Buchholz Harrington and Teresa Ann Buchholz Ruppert, personal representatives for the estate of Maxine M. Buchholz aka Maxine M. Castor Buchholz, deceased, to John and Libby LLC, 602 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $73,000.
H & S Partnership LLP to Eric W. Gilbertson, 485 County Road 5, Snyder, $285,000.
Darin C. and Allison R. Kelberlau, Dawn M. Carlson, Darla R. and Terry L. Berks, and Dara A. Manning to Charles W. and Beverly J. Kelberlau, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Darin C. and Allison R. Kelberlau, Dawn M. Carlson, Darla R. and Terry L. Berks, and Dara A. Manning to Charles W. and Beverly J. Kelberlau, 2130 N. C St., Fremont.
Darin C. and Allison R. Kelberlau, Dawn M. Carlson, Darla R. and Terry L. Berks, and Dara A. Manning to Charles W. and Beverly J. Kelberlau, 1250 N D St. and 315 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
Darin C. and Allison R. Kelberlau, Dawn M. Carlson, Darla R. and Terry L. Berks, and Dara A. Manning to Charles W. and Beverly J. Kelberlau, 1612 E. 19th St., Fremont.
Patty M. Sutton, personal representative of the estate of Ervin Heimann a/k/a Ervin J. Heimann, deceased, to Paul C. Ridder and Jacklyn S. Ridder, the northeast quarter northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $386,000.
Donald J. Dostal and Susan J. Dostal to Curtis Helgenberger and Laureen Helgenberger, the north 672 feet of the east 156 feet, except the north 532 feet thereof, of Lot 1, Block 41, 8th Addition, Scribner, $40,000.
Amythyst Raine to LJD Investments LLC, 441 Sunset Drive, Fremont, $100,000.
LeRoy Stodola and Mary Ann Stodola to Gary and ZoAnn Stodola, Dorseys Lot 12, Block 24, Fremont, $1.
Northeast Baptist Association to Columbus Northpark Church, 1640 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
LeRoy Stodola and Mary Ann Stodola to Gary and ZoAnn Stodola, 604 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $1.