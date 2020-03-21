Dodge County real estate transfers

Trudi Shaw-Meyer and Larry Meyer to Jady V. Anderson, 1134 N. Bell St., Fremont, $111,000.
James E. Junginger and Sherri M. Junginger to Dinah Inc., 301 E. Howard St., Hooper, $325,000.
Christopher R. Menn to Black Heart Investments LLC, 615 W. Washington St., Fremont, $36,882; 245 S. L St., Fremont, $21,465; 849 N. I St., Fremont, $73,238; 4060 Old Highway 8, Fremont, $347,991; 533 W. South St., Fremont, $21,655; 1058 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $58,370; 1323 N. Bell St., Fremont, $77,019; 1150 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $57,729; 555 W. Washington St., Fremont, $36,257; 1008 W. Second St., Fremont, $36,495; 522 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $56,760; 510 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $38,195; 305 E. Third St., Fremont, $21,247; 312 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $87,886; 837 N. I St., Fremont, $117,889; 306 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $89,203; 243 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $43,692; 1140 E. First St., Fremont, $64,642; 120 Jefferson Road, Fremont, $39,118; 525 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $58,160; 426 S. H St., Fremont, $48,600; 405 S. Nye Ave., Fremont, $21,410; 445 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $18,510; 247 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $42,950; 1222 Roxie St., Fremont, $54,658; 1200 Roxie St., Fremont, $39,643; 348 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $31,035; 1539 N. C St., Fremont, $81,717; 521 W. Boulevard St., Inglewood, $46,211; 640 W. South St., Fremont, $27,640; 540 E. 11th St., Fremont, $44,091; 515 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $59,230; 420 W. Washington St., Fremont, $17,150.
Dianne K. Krueger to Linda Kaczmarski and Regina Thomsen, 1742 Ohio St., Fremont, $129,900.
Matthew W. Styskal to Mauricio Lopez Guzman, 1649 Frederiksen St., Fremont, $252,500.
Linda Hanis, personal representative of the estate of Ronda Hanis a/k/a Ronda L. Hanis, deceased, to Deborah Lipinski, 125 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $75,000.
Ryan Pedersen and Lauren Pedersen to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 402 W. Fourth St., Snyder, $100.
Byron Renter, Lois Renter, Gary Renter, Larry Renter, Chad Renter and Cody Renter to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 302 E. Fourth St., Snyder, $100.
Pine Hill Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,430.
Christopher M. Achey and Jessica L. Achey to Juan A. Gonzalez Torres and Kenaisy Barrios Licourt, 2140 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $195,000.
Chelsea L. Going to Micha L. Bostelman and Zana M. Bostelman, 741 Mulberry St., North Bend, $120,000.
KMK Properties LLC to Poesen Properties LLC, 353-355 Jefferson Rd., Fremont, $127,000.
KMK Properties LLC to Poesen Properties LLC, 650 Empire Ave., Fremont, $127,000.
Patsy C. Steinbach, trustee of the Patsy C. Steinbach Revocable Trust under trust agreement dated May 3, 2002, and Michael L. Steinbach, trustee of the Michael L. Steinbach Revocable Trust under trust agreement dated May 3, 2002, to the State of Nebraska Dept. of Transportation, a tract of land located in Tax Lot 1, located in the north half of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 4, located in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $381,060.
BEG LLC to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Tax Lot 2, located in the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $177,335.
Sheila M. Monke, trustee, to David W. Monke and Sheila M. Monke, Lot 10, Block 3, Washington Heights 4th Addition, Fremont.
David W. Monke and Sheila M. Monke to Katherine Kavan, Lot 10, Block 3, Washington Heights 4th Addition, Fremont.
Edward E. Brink, successor trustee, to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 2105 Irene St., Fremont, $96,500.
Gary L. Faist and Lois A. Faist, trustees of the Gary L. Faist and Lois A. Faist Revocable Trust Agreement dated March 30, 2009, to David G. Jensen, 1934 E. First St., Fremont, $209,000.
Wesley Hoyt and Michelle Hoyt to Wendy E. Gonzalez-Maldonado, 1868 Austin Lane, Fremont, $165,000.
William P. Camp to Dee Ludvigsen, 1305 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $199,000.
Scott W. Schurman and Jacie Schurman to Michelle Marie Hoyt, 2143 N. Clarkston St., Fremont, $124,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Andy Hladik, dba Hladik Homes, Lot 15, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, $45,900.
Robert E. Blacketer Jr. and Luann M. Blacketer to Shannon Weed, 331 W. 12th St., North Bend, $67,000.
Monica A. Coulter and Mark S. Coulter to Justin G. Coulter and Jennifer M. Coulter, 1340 Martin Ave., Fremont, $200,000.
Morningside Storage LLC to MJF Holdings LLC, 2302 E. Morningside Rd., Fremont.
Robert J. Prickett and Michele A. Prickett to Francisco Arellano and Rogelio Campos Farfan and Maria Isabel Arellano, 316 W. 20th St., Fremont, $155,000.
Lukas Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson to Scott Schurman and Jacie Schurman, 3329 Armour Dr., Fremont, $235,000.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Ronald J. Sawyer and Judith A. Sawyer, 79 W. Vine St., Fremont, $5,000.
Charles Reznicek to S & S Homes Inc., 44R Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $40,000.
Brian Wiese and Amanda Wiese to Jory Piper, 2115 E. First St., Fremont, $194,000.
Phillip D. Johannes Sr. to Midland University, the south 60 feet of the west 13 feet of Lot 2 and the south 60 feet of the east half of Lot 3, Block 2, Barnards College Addition, Fremont.
Orvil I. Petersen and Ella Petersen Revocable Trust Agreement dated Jan. 27, 2009, to Leander T. Ford, 1130 W. Ninth Ave., North Bend.
Minarick Investments LLC to Jason B. Hegemann and Abby A. Hegemann, Lots 7 and 8, Flamme’s Addition, North Bend, $45,000.
Dale L. Meyer and Marilyn Meyer to Wesley Howard Hoyt, 1135 E. 10th St., Fremont, $70,000.
Andrew D. Beavers and Amber M. Beaver, and John C. Noyd and Janice E. Noyd to Byrd House Investments LLC, 1340 Chestnut St., North Bend, $35,000.
Randall D. McDonald and Lauri Ann McDonald to Sweet Lizzy 8 LLC, 349 E. 10th St., Fremont, $40,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Bo Jarod Borisow and Elizabeth J. Borisow, 3015 Antler Circle, Fremont, $65,900.
Betty Joe Addison and Betty Jo Johannes, 2041 E. Dodge St., Fremont.
Nicole E. Gustin to Tyler J. Gustin and Elizabeth A. Gustin, 1750 N. C St., Fremont, $54,000.
Gabrielle Keithley fka Gabrielle N. Pfannenstiel and Darin Keithley to Sianya M. Castro Diaz, 420 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $158,000.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Phyllis J. Hardesty and Lizabeth M. Hardesty, 3240 Ritz Place, Fremont, $49,000.
Timothy Wallen to Pedro Gueteriz, 620 Third St., Scribner, $10,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jeremy Hansen, 205 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $31,000.
Paul D. Johns to Paul D. Johns and JoRene Johns, 350 Boulevard St., Fremont.
Jetty J. Rabeler and Russell F. Rabeler to Russell F. Rabeler and Jetty J. Rabeler, 1712 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Russell F. Rabeler and Jetty Rabeler to Brandon C. Rabeler, Renee R. Schneringer and Rochelle N. Rabeler-Griffiths, 1712 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Gregory G. Laird, Julie A. Laird-Glaubius, Donald M. Laird and Doris Laird to Nebraska Department of Transportation, $100.
SGN Enterprises Ltd. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100.
Larry Kreikemeier, Randy Kreikemeier and Terri Dirkschneider to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,430.
Ray A. Wulf and Theresa M. Wulf to William P. Camp, 1548 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $110,000.
Allen L. Henrichson and Joyce E. Henrichson to Jason L. Voecks and Stephanie M. Voecks, 3515 Old Highway 8, Fremont, $340,000.
Patricia Ann Carr and Jan E. Sinclair, co-personal representatives of the estate of Dennis J. Zakovec, deceased, to Denny Zakovec Property Inc., 1106 E. 18th St., Fremont.
Melissa A. Miller to Chris L. Miller, 401 W. Oak St., Hooper.
Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Ambassador Properties LLC, 2105 Irene St., Fremont, $112,000.
City of Fremont to Dodge County, Outlot A, Fremont Technology Park Replat of Outlat A, containing 12.20 acres, more or less.
Mitch Smith and Christine Smith to Mark Ypper, 617 Fifth St., Scribner, $125,000.
Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Mary Ann C. Emanuel and Patricia A. Emanuel, co-trustees of Mary Ann C. Emanuel Revocable Trust, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County.
Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Elizabeth J. Watt, the north half of the north half of the southeast quarter, Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County; Tax Lot 2 and the south half of the northeast quarter and all that part of the north half of the northeast quarter; the west 20 feet of the east 42 feet of the south half of Lot 2 and the west 24 feet of the south half of Lot 2, all in Block 53, North Bend; Lots 1 and 2, North Bend.
Colleen F. Kahler to Winnetoon LLC, 1563 County Road S, Ames, $225,000.
Ricky G. Ladehoff and Dawn D. Ladehoff to Ricky G. Ladehoff, 142 County Road 12, Scribner.