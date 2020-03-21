Dodge County real estate transfers

Allen L. Henrichson and Joyce E. Henrichson to Jason L. Voecks and Stephanie M. Voecks, 3515 Old Highway 8, Fremont, $340,000.

Patricia Ann Carr and Jan E. Sinclair, co-personal representatives of the estate of Dennis J. Zakovec, deceased, to Denny Zakovec Property Inc., 1106 E. 18th St., Fremont.

Melissa A. Miller to Chris L. Miller, 401 W. Oak St., Hooper.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Ambassador Properties LLC, 2105 Irene St., Fremont, $112,000.

City of Fremont to Dodge County, Outlot A, Fremont Technology Park Replat of Outlat A, containing 12.20 acres, more or less.

Mitch Smith and Christine Smith to Mark Ypper, 617 Fifth St., Scribner, $125,000.

Elizabeth J. Watt and Mary Ann C. Emanuel to Mary Ann C. Emanuel and Patricia A. Emanuel, co-trustees of Mary Ann C. Emanuel Revocable Trust, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 17, Range 5, Dodge County.