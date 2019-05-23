Deer Pointe Corp. to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 24, Block 4, Brooks Hollow First Addition, Fremont, $59,900.
Edna C. Timme, trustee of the Edna C. Timme Living Trust, to Edna C. Timme, 2116 N. Main St., Fremont.
Edna C. Timme to Gary R. Timme, 2116 N. Main St., Fremont.
Brian J. Watson and Jill K. Watson to William J. Mentzer and Twyla A. Mentzer, 1106 Maplewood Cove, Fremont, $429,000.
Karl A. Armbrust and Teresa G. Armbrust to David J. McIntyre and Jennifer L. McIntyre, 920 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $190,000.
Alfred R. Zieg to Mark Hadcock, 1000 Howard St., Scribner, $87,000.
Linda Baumert, personal representative of the estate of Ralph H. Baumert, to Linda Baumert, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 29, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Linda Baumert, personal representative of the estate of Ralph H. Baumert, to Thomas Baumert, James Baumert, Melissa Haase and Jennifer Sturek, 69.66 acres in Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Rick G. Van Buren to Jonathan Sailors, 408 Sixth St., Scribner, $10,715.
Ricky G. Van Buren to Ricky Van Buren II, 317 Ninth St., Scribner.
Trudi L. Shaw-Meyer and Larry G. Meyer to Trudi L. Shaw-Meyer, 148 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Trudi L. Shaw-Meyer and Larry G. Meyer to Manuel Rubalcava, 148 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $33,000.
Roger R. Von Seggern and Judy C. Von Seggern to Barbara L. Jindra, the south half of the north half of the southwest quarter, Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Roger R. Von Seggern and Judy C. Von Seggern to Rebecca M. Lynn, the west half of the northwest quarter, Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Roger R. Von Seggern and Judy C. Von Seggern to Martin R. Von Seggern, the north half of the north half of the southwest quarter and the south half of the south half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Gitt Electrical Inc. to Tim Francis and Amber Francis, 335 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $410,000.
Gail D. Nielsen and Nancy M. Nielsen to Jacob L. Bartunek and Lisa M. Bartunek, 716 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $190,000.
Michele L. Synovec to Terry Synovec, 1205 E. 23rd St. and 111 Lakeshore Drive, Fremont.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Carol McKay, 630 E. Second St., Fremont, $93,000.
Steven A. Parr and Karen B. Parr to Nathaniel Conrad and Katrina Conrad, 2424 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $295,000.
Luke Grenier and Jennifer M. Grenier to Lester L. Ladd and Sandra E. Ladd, 1215 N. Logan St., Fremont, $143,000.
Asheville Townhomes LLC n/k/a Asheville Homes LLC to Luke Grenier and Jennifer Grenier, 2056 E. 30th St., Fremont, $303,000.
Thomas Baumert and Janice Baumert, Melissa Haase and Jennifer Sturek to James Baumert, the north 20 acres of the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $20,000.
James Baumert and Kari Baumert, Melissa Haase and Monte Maase, and Jennifer Sturek and Jason Sturek to Thomas Baumert, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $258,640.
Thomas and Janice Baumert to Thomas Baumert and Janice Baumert, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Lauri Patterson to John Acamo and Stephanie Acamo, 1115 N. Logan St., Fremont, $152,500.
James F. Mullally and Marlene A. Mullally to Sean P. Mullally, 220 E. 10th St., North Bend, $38,000.
Rylee Nicole Backens and Charlie Elisha Simmons to Justin Noah, 1135 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $155,000.
Bernita K. Mascher to Mary Finch and Michael C. Schmidt, 1400 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $142,500.
Christopher Paulson to Danielle D. Paulson, 1874 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
Danielle D. Paulson to Jason Vieux and Jennifer Vieux, 1874 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $254,900.
John Mahoney to Jason M. Johnson and Jaime D. Johnson, 709 Bridge St., Scribner, $99,000.
Charles M. Dake and Sharon K. Dake to CTMS LLC, north half of the southeast quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Nickerson, $208,800.
Vicki Lee Cox to Michael and Vicki Bojan, 915 Logan St., Scribner.
Brickyard Hill LLC to Neal L. Biekert and Dianna M. Biekert, 1040 Brickyard Drive, Hooper, $90,000.
Borisow Properties LLC to Mercer Grain Inc., Lot 4, Lincoln Park Second Subdivision, Fremont, $72,500.
Borisow Properties LLC to L & R Partnership LLC, Lot 6, Lincoln Park Second Subdivision, Fremont, $59,900.
Richard Metschke Jr. to Richard A. Metschke Jr. and Alissa K. Metschke, 1854 Frederiksen St., Fremont.
Robert E. Schulz to Christopher D. Wedekind, 548 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $78,000.
Darleen Eleanor Schmidt to Bruce G. Schmidt, a tract of land lying in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Curtis William Schmidt to Bruce G. Schmidt, a tract of land lying in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M, Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
William M. Hanson and Emily N. Hanson to William M. Hanson, 206 Queen Ave., Ames.
Myrdyce M. Leifert to Radio Equipment Co., 2117 N. Nye Drive, Fremont, $182,000.
Paul A. Marsh to Lowell E. Coburn, trustee of the Lowell E. Coburn Revocable Trust, 2514 Heritage Lane, Fremont, $40,500.
Paul A. Marsh to Randall A. Brand and Peggy J. Brand, 2524 Heritage Lane, Fremont, $40,500.
Nadine R. Mussman to Dennis D. Einspahr, trustee of the Dennis D. Einspahr Revocable Trust, and Helen A. Einspahr, trustee of the Helen A. Einsphar Revocable Trust, 1416 Lynden Circle, Fremont, $220,000.
Borisow Properties LLC to Patrick Jon Orr, trustee of the Patrick Jon Orr Revocable Trust, Lincoln Park Second Subdivision, Lot 5, Fremont, $65,900.
Theodore Frizzell and Micaela Frizzell to Precision Building & Remodeling Inc., 143 Fairacres, Scribner, $20,000.
Christopher D. King and Marnie K. King to Donald Hladky and Sandra Hladky, 2910 Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $181,400.
Scott R. Getzschman and Judy M. Getzschman to August R. Storz and Lindsay K. Storz, 1619 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $149,000.
Murray Property Management LLC to Samantha Hass and Todd Hass, 1450 N. Broad St., Fremont, $155,000.
The Rawhide Land Partnership to Jeremy Denny, 3203 Armour Drive, Fremont, $28,000.
Michael L. Bennett and Billie M. Bennett to BNE Holdings LLC, 2508-2510 Seaton St., Fremont, $157,000.
Winnetoon LLC to Anthony N. Lockhart and Teri L. Phelps, 1142 E. Third St., Fremont, $131,000.
Brent J. Karnatz and Jennifer B. Karnatz to Nathan W. Schluter and Jami L. Schluter, 1221 W. Ninth Ave., North Bend, $270,000.
Nathan W. Schluter and Jami L. Schluter to David G. Groene and Stacy L. Groene, 1310 Brewer Drive, Fremont, $247,500.
Enrique Lopez and Yolanda Vega Saucedo to Jennifer Vega, 733 County Road 4, Scribner.
Harlan P. Schlueter and Judeen Schlueter to Schlueter Family Revocable Trust, the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 9 southeast of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ann Minarick and Karen Coen-Brown, trustees, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend, $29,000.
Michael Coen, trustee, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend, $29,000.
Susan Coen, trustee, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend, $29,000.
Laurie L. May and Kevin L. May to Surfside Seven LLC, 1041 Main St., North Bend, $68,000.