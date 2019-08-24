Joan M. Coufal to Joan K. Zessin, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont, $212,000.
Adams Oil Inc. to JAAKJA II LLC, 1500 Front St., Fremont.
Adams Oil Inc. to JAAKJA LLC, 801 E. Dodge St., Fremont.
Robert Murray to KOW Properties LLC, 544 N. Main St., Fremont, $130,000.
John Doernemann and James Doernemann, personal representatives of the estate of Donna Mae Doernemann, deceased, to Mary Lee Bailey, the west half of the southeast quarter, Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
John Doernemann and James Doernemann, personal representatives of the estate of Cletus Doernemann, deceased, to John Doernemann, James Doernemann and Mary Lee Bailey as tenants in common, 532 Second St., Dodge.
Dennis W. Baumert a/k/a Dennis Baumert to Solid Ground Farm & Ranch LLC, the northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 23, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Barbara A. Thomsen c/o David Thomsen to Arps-Red-E-Mix Inc., c/o Michael Arps, 449 S. Broad St., Fremont, $40,000.
Jo Ellen Schwanke to Lucinda Gilfry McKown, 940 E. 14th St. and 936 E. 14th St., Fremont.
Shirley R. Sjuts to Robert Murray, 526 E. 11th St., Fremont, $100,000.
Fremont Health Clinic to Fremont Enterprises LLC, Lot 1, Fountain Springs Fourth Subdivision, Fremont, $345,000.
Simons & Johnson LLC to Austin J. Woodcock, 550 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $139,000.
Eastowne Development LLC to Fremont Enterprises LLC, Lot 2, Fountain Springs Fourth Subdivision, Fremont, $396,000.
Signa Properties II LLC to Fremont Enterprises LLC, Lot 2, Fountain Springs Third Addition, Fremont, $179,000.
Fremont Health Clinic to Fremont Enterprises LLC, Lot 1, Fountain Springs Second Subdivision, Fremont, $90,000.
Gifford Construction LLC to John Beyers, 2836 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $403,000.
Brent A. Huffman and Stacey J. Huffman to Douglas Baker, 259 N. Crosby St., Fremont, $93,000.
Trevor Litz to Joshua Larsen and Heather Pentinga, 128 S. Spruce St., Dodge, $62,000.
Kevin L. Luce to Taylor Patrick and Kelsi Patrick, 2804 Hogan Lane, Fremont, $179,000.
MAS Properties LLC to Sharon L. Hancock, 1411 E. 20th Ave., Fremont, $142,000.
Mary I. Wisnieski to MJ Wiz LLC, 147 County Road 2, Dodge.
Jeff S. Arnold and Kandyce K. Arnold to John R. Morehouse and Nicole S. Morehouse, 1307 Woodlawn Drive, Fremont, $400,000.
Donita Marie Ristau Wise to Amalie Guldenpfennig, 835 N. Union St., Fremont, $169,000.
Timothy B. Smith and Christina A. Smith to Diana Lynn Thompson, 326 Garfield St., Fremont, $125,000.