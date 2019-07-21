Shirley J. Small to Jose A. Ramirez and Estephanie Ramirez, 1638 Austin Lane, Fremont, $150,750.
Brenda L. Kersten to Kevin R. Carlson and Terri A. Dingwell, 603 Main St., Uehling, $125,000.
Michael D. Adler to Lea A. Bruner, 1639 Woods Drive, Fremont.
Jean C. Groff to McGinn-Groff Farms LLC, Tax Lots 6, 13 and 26, all in Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 1, Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lots 12, 27 and 28 in Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mike McGinn to McGinn-Groff Farms LLC, Tax Lots 6, 13 and 26, all in Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 1, Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lots 12, 27 and 28, Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lots 4, 5, 7 and 15, and Tax Lot 22, except the railroad right-of-way, Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18, Range 5, Dodge County; the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 18, Range 5, Dodge County.
Mutual of Omaha Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 120 Fifth St., Uehling.
John T. Strange Jr., personal representative for the estate of John T. Strange, deceased, to Scott A. Fuller, 1930 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $155,000.
JPW Construction LLC to Stanford P. and Carole B. Darling, 1805 N. C St., Fremont, $269,000.
Brandon Van Marel and Kelly Van Marel to David Everett LeBaron and Irma C. LeBaron, 1774 Austin Lane, Fremont, $159,900.
Cole E. Walbridge to Lacey A. Walbridge to Case Camenzind and Joscelyn Camenzind, 2185 County Road O, Fremont, $650,000.
John and Elizabeth Headid to John and Libby LLC, 1510 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
John and Elizabeth Headid to John and Libby LLC, 940-944 N. Main St., Fremont.
Paul A. Pekarek and Valfred Pekarek to Gladys S. Tomka c/o Dennis Tomka, 134 Patricia St., Dodge.
John Novak and Antonia Novak to Harold Meyer and Connie L. Meyer, 201 W. Elm St., Nickerson, $141,000.
Michael P. Blair to Nathan R. Smith and Erin M. Smith, 2049 N. D St., Fremont, $115,625.
Dean Snyder and Brenda Snyder to Wholestone Farms II LLC, 740 S. Platte Ave., Fremont, $200,000.
Robert E. Penne to Ted W. Murray and Julie M. Murray, 1605 N. Union St., Fremont, $105,000.
J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to Shirley J. Brown, 1329 Towne Square Drive, Fremont, $151,000.
Mark E. Prince and Ann E. Prince to Cole E. Walbridge and Lacey A. Walbridge, 2958 Antler Circle, Fremont, $567,500.
Eagle Development LLC to Dean Snyder and Brenda Snyder, 1637 Morningside Road, Fremont, $408,000.
Angela M. Haws n/k/a Angela M. Herr and Tim Herr to Monica Hammer, 235 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $80,000.
William E. Kiger Jr., personal representative for the estate of William E. Kiger Sr., deceased, to Blackburn’s Storage LLC, 2451 Big Island Road, Fremont, $100,000.
Mary E. Peters to Nebraska Department of Transportation, just south of parcel at 1919 County Road 18, Ames, $18,030.
William D. Knoell, Gerald W. Knoell, Dennis L. Knoell, Dean L. Knoell and Patricia K. Schwanke to Nebraska Department of Transportation, along County Road S, one-quarter mile east of County Road 19, Fremont, $49,260.
Donald L. Stafford and Patricia L. Stafford to Michael A. Koci, 2447 N. Fairway Drive, Fremont, $212,500.
CF Industries Sales LLC to CF Industries Distribution Facilities LLC, 1949 County Road S, Fremont.
Crash Holdings LLC to Hutton Properties LLC, 1726-1728 Churchill Drive, Fremont, $225,000.
John G. Brabec to John G. Brabec and Jacqueline S. Brabec, co-trustees of the John G. Brabec Trust, dated June 10, 2019, the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Eastgate Outlot LLC to Dodge County Opportunity Zone Fund LLC, Part of Lot 1, Eastgate Plaza, Fremont, $500,000.
Gladys S. Tomka to Bruce Kucera and Cindy Kucera, 134 Patricia St., Dodge, $75,000.
George Wilson and Sandra Kemmerer to Triple K. Investments LLC, 341 S. Garfield St., Fremont.
Lynn Gralheer to Geovany Linares-Najera and Vilma Dinora-Sandoval and Tim Maly, 207 S. Elm St., Hooper, $40,000.
Elkhorn River Valley Properties LLC to Jeffrey A. Thompson and Jamie Long, 1202 Second St., Dodge, $118,000.
Helen Langemeier to Mark Langemeier, the northeast quarter of Section 28, Township 20, Range 7, Dodge County.
Helen Langemeier and Mark Langemeier, co-trustees, to Mark Langemeier, the southeast quarter of Section 33, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Helen Langemeier and Mark Langemeier to Lisa Janke, the east one half of the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Helen Langemeier and Mark Langemeier, co-trustees, to Michael Langemeier, the west one half of the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
MF Eastgate LLC to 2700-2850 E 23rd LLC, 2700-2850 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $2,925,000.
MF Eastgate LLC to 660 E 23rd LLC, 2660 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $2,925,000.
Marilyn E. Kilbourn to Reed Nelsen and Debra Nelsen, 835 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $50,000.
Bonnie Vie International LLC to Jeremy S. Henderson and Zandra D. Henderson, 406 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $180,000.
L3 Holdings LLC to Theresa Vance, Shelby Walters and Elizabeth Vance, 308 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $81,800.
Zach Carlson to Zachariah George Carlson, trustee, and his successors in trust, of the Zach Carlson Revocable Trust, 825 W. Fourth St., Fremont.
Larry and Patricia Brown to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 19, 255 N. Ridge Road, Fremont, $15,000.
Jay Keller to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 7, 255 Ridge Road, Fremont, $7,500.
Steven and Michelle Austin to NEBCO Inc., Cabin 6, 255 N. Ridge Road, Fremont, $15,000.
NEBCO Inc. to Chuck Bogenreif, Cabin 15, 225 N. Ridge Road, Fremont, $35,000.
NEBCO Inc. to Steven A. Austin, Cabin 32, 255 N. Ridge Road, Fremont, $35,000.
Adam R. Tripp and Mary Tripp to Todd Allen Conklin, 1051 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $173,000.
Bryan E. Turner and Douglas J. Turner, personal representatives on behalf of the matter of the Estate of Norman A. Turner, deceased, to Kirk L. Martens and Susan J. Martens, 319 N. Birchwood Drive, Fremont, $187,000.
Ronald J. Newbrey and Tami L. Newbrey to Todd Beranek Sr. and Sarah Beranek, 1551 County Road H, Scribner, $265,000.
Jesse A. Lupton and Angelica E. Lupton to Terry Matthew Meyer and Abigail E. Meyer, 922 N. I St., Fremont, $155,000.
Royce E. Connerley and Annette C. Connerley to Deer Pointe Corp., 3061 Deer Run, Fremont, $49,150.
Charles A. Wrage and Kathleen S. Wrage to Jesse A. Lupton and Angelica Lupton, 2028 County Road A Boulevard, Hooper, $235,000.
First National Bank of Omaha to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 206 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $1.
Cindy C. Culbertson to Seth L. Rehmert and Nicole K. Rehmert, 649 E. Third St., Fremont, $150,000.
A3K Construction LLC to Beacom Investments LLC, 1906 N. Union St., 1049 N. C St. and 337 E. 11th St., $258,000.
Oran L. Foxworthy to Lee A. Ruwe, 1805 Briarcliff Road, Fremont.
Douglas Scott and Rhonda Scott to Jeremy Schwanebeck, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 36, Cotterell’s Second Addition, North Bend, $12,500.
Gilbert Wegner and Ashley Wegner to Jeremy Schwanebeck, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 36, Cotterell’s Second Addition, North Bend, $12,500.
Ronald W. Ondracek and Larry E. Gilmore to Gregory L. Kugler, Lots 7 and 8, Block 43, North Bend, $70,000.
Colin J. Kennedy and Ashton Kennedy to Enrique Josmel Lahullier Valcarcel, 1623 N. Union St., Fremont, $130,000.
Corner Line LLC to Teresa Gottsleben, 453 N. Main St., Fremont, $190,000.