Dodge County
Darek D. Schuller to Kesha L. Schuller, 2052 E. Second St., Fremont.
The Ray & Eleanor Harmon Family Limited Partnership to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Tax Lot 18 of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $6,350.
Wesley J. Wilmer and Michele R. Wilmer to Prairie Oaks Properties LLC, 419 N. Myers St., Fremont, $175,000.
Emmett D. Childers, successor trustee, to Eric Hansen and Brenda Hansen, 1620 Morningside Road, Fremont, $360,000.
Nextera Properties LLC to Zoua Lo and Dang Vang and Sheng Yeng Vang, a parcel of land located in part of Tax Lot 8 in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $67,500.
Timothy G. Schafersman and Eileen Schafersman to Michael Moeller, Tax Lot 5, Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Rebecca L. Hickman to Chad A. Christ and Nicole C. Lathrop, 4431 Western Dr., Fremont, $120,000.
Michael B. Werner, trustee, to Steven M. Davis and Heather A. Davis, 2035 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $130,000.
David L. Heller to Classic Enterprises LLC, 720 Boulevard St., Lot 17, Fremont, $1.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 2, Block 2, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $49,000.
Stanford P. Darling and Carole B. Darling to Margaret L. Zareter, 1805 N. C St., Fremont, $250,000.
Ronald A. Jokumsen and Catherine A. Jokumsen to Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell, 1638 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell to Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell, 1638 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Jay Kment and Susan Kment to Floyd A. Wait and Carol L. Wait, and Troy Kemp-Wait, 310 W. North St., Hooper, $52,500.
Borisow Homes LLC to Christie Dorothea Johnson and Erik Ross Johnson, 2010 E. 30th St., Fremont, $243,000.
Gary Lee Bobbitt and Deborah M. Bobbitt to Paul Hegemann and Laurie Hegemann, 240 N. Logan St., Fremont, $22,000.
Poesen Properties LLC to Nancy Warta, 240 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $103,000.
Brian Kudrna and Bobbi Kudrna to Daniel W. Roberts and Janet M. Roberts, 1236 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $122,500.
Frances F. Steinert to Heather A. Muller, 409 N. Birchwood Dr., Fremont, $165,000.
Kerry Feld, attorney at law, to Kevin and Jennifer Thibodeau, 1620 E. First St., Fremont, $90,000.
Christopher G. Teneyck to Ryan Elliott, 1948 Pine St., Fremont, $75,000.
Chris A. Rohwer to Anthony R. Klein and Bethany R. Klein, 1275 N. County Road 26, Fremont, $240,000.
Kimberly K. Knobbe and Paul Knobbe to Samuel M. Ventris Jr., 1435 N. C St., Fremont, $130,000.
Brian E. Busse and Janet Busse to Samuel M. Ventris Jr., 1435 N. C St., Fremont.
Emery D. Johnson and Mary E. Johnson to Scott R. Sorensen and Patricia L. Graf, 926 N. Walnut St., Fremont, $195,500.
Gary W. May and Lori L. May to Gary W. May and Lori M. May, trustees of the Gary and Lori May Living Trust dated Nov. 15, 2019, 1689 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Luing LLC to Laurence E. Tighe Revocable Trust dated Nov. 29, 2017, 549 N. D St., Fremont.
Timothy Shawn Howard and Lora J. Howard, and William Bruce Howard and Nancy Ann Howard to David W. Howard, 2713 Cedar St., Fremont.
D & M Farms Inc. to Marcella A. Chudomelka, 125 Sharon St., Dodge, $150,000.
Michael W. Schuler to Donnie Gray and Veronia de la Garza, 403 N. Nebraska St., Hooper, $125,000.
David B. Hayes and Jennifer Hayes to Porfirio Ernesto Barcenas Martinez and Nora D. Barcenas, 1550 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $134,000.
H.L.W. Inc. to Murray Property Management LLC, 1644 N. Grant St., Fremont, $633,560.
James Marlin and Marla E. Brabec to Eastern Slope LLC, 118 Leisure Lakes, North Bend.
Coday J. Keeler and Ashley M. Keeler to Marilyn Bodenshatz and Heather Kaup, 964 County Road 10, Scribner, $125,000.
Kathryn A. Boehlke, trustee of the Shirley A. Von Seggern Trust, to Dodge County, Nebraska, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Lyle Von Seggern and Kathryn A. Boehlke, f/k/a Kathryn A. Pullen, co-trustees of the Vernon F. Von Seggern Trust, to Dodge County, Nebraska, a tract of land located in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Nikolas S. Beninato and Diane M. Beninato to Scott Alan Johnson and Kristin Joy Johnson, 436 W. 20th St., Fremont, $249,900.
Dale R. Rohde, trustee of the Dale R. Rohde Revocable Living Trust dated July 29, 1998, and Alma M. Rohde, trustee of the Alma R. Rohde Revocable Living Trust dated July 29, 1998, to Dale R. Rohde, trustee of the Dale R. Rohde Revocable Living Trust dated July 29, 1998, and Alma M. Rohde, trustee of the Alma R. Rohde Revocable Living Trust dated July 29, 1998, 2025 Donald St., Fremont.
Wanda K. Samson to Murray Property Management, 1540 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $95,000.
Shirley J. Brown to Sweet Lizzy 8 LLC, 1655 Monroe St., Fremont, $125,000.
Dwayne R. Jesse and Nicole A. Jesse to H & M Rentals LLC, 978 County Road 28, Fremont.
H & M Rentals LLC to David C. Mussman and Laura L. Mussman, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
David C. Mussman and Laura L. Mussman to H & M Rentals LLC, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
H & M Rentals LLC to H & M Rentals LLC, part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
David C. Mussman and Laura L. Mussman to David C. Mussman and Laura L. Mussman, the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Jennifer Wolter to Abram D. Marshall and Stephanie M. Marshall, 1917 N. D St., Fremont, $124,000.
Wesley H. Kollmorgan Jr. and Doris F. Brown to Rachel J. Bahde, 2119 E. 16th St., Fremont, $225,000.
Fernando Nevarez a/k/a Fernando Nevarez-Fallad and Ruth Navarez to David B. Hayes and Jennifer Hayes, 1322 Willow St., Fremont, $233,500.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Michael J. Sindelar and Susan K. Sindelar, 3334 Robyn Ridge Rd., Fremont, $175,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Gifford Construction LLC, Block 4, Lot 13, Brooks Hollow First Addition, Fremont, $62,500.