Dodge County real estate transfers

Adana M. Wieneke, trustee of the Wieneke Family Trust, to Shirley A. Rief, the west one half of the northeast quarter of Section 4 in Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land consisting of the east half of the northeast quarter located west of County Road 9 ¾ in Section 4, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Titan Investments LLC to Kenneth R. Troost and Andrea J. Troost, 103 N. Park St., Hooper, $125,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Diane Pacal, 2214 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $189,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 2, Block 3, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $45,900.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Kelly Flynn and Barb Flynn, 1930 Kara Way, Fremont, $72,990.
Larry H. Koglin and Lois L. Koglin to Mark R. Hunke and Karen S. Hunke, 817 County Road 14, Scribner, $457,625.
Alan D. Kamrath, trustee of the Alan D. Kamrath Revocable Trust, to Alan D. Kamrath, 1861 County Road I, Dodge County.
Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath to Alan D. Kamrath and Mary E. Kamrath, co-trustees, 1861 County Road I, Dodge County.
Christopher Novotny to Shelli Novotny, 1246 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont.
Brian Jeffrey Abington to Sara C. Abington, 318 S. Garfield St., Fremont.
Janet Nolte to Hoshang Framrose Anklesaria and Celia Nolte Anklesaria, 755 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Russel Stockamp and Dawn Stockamp to George Albert Stockamp and Janet Lou Stockamp, trustees, the west half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter and the west half of the east half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $255,000.
Risa L. Daubert to Mighty 5ive Investments LLC, an undivided one-half interest in Lot 3, Daubert Subdivision, Dodge County.
Daubert Construction Co. Inc. to Mighty 5ive Investments LLC, an undivided one-half interest in Lot 3, Daubert Subdivision, Dodge County.
Mighty 5ive Investments LLC to AgriHorizon Inc., Lot 3, Daubert Subdivision, Dodge County, $450,000.
Benjamin M. and Amanda J. Hutton to Taylor J. and Madeline A. Jeppesen, 2124 Hazel St., Fremont, $185,000.
Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Mark A. Nielsen, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Nebraska Department of Transportation to City of Scribner, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mighty 5ive Investments LLC to Flatrock Group LLC, 1751 Business Park, Fremont, $1,164,000.
Montgomery Maynes and Sydney Maynes to NEI Global Relocation Company, 1321 Watson St., Fremont, $255,501.
NEI Global Relocation Company to Lyle D. Chrisman and Carol L. Chrisman, 1321 Watson St., Fremont, $255,501.
Danielle L. Platt, f/k/a Danielle Lynn Thayer-Maresh, and f/k/a Danielle Lynn Mueller, and Kelly D. Platt to Danielle L. Platt and Kelly D. Platt, 1441 E. Fifth St., Fremont.
Aaron J. Paden and Molly Paden to MDF Properties LLC, 910 E. 16th St., Fremont, $57,500.
U.S. Bank, trustee of the Stanley Jaiser Trust, to Michael Jaiser, Olivia Jaiser and Nicholas Jaiser, the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northwest quarter and the north half of the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the north half of the north half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter and the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that part of said northeast quarter lying north of the centerline of Foothill Road.
Dennis D. Behrens to Linda L. Mayer and Tracy L. Lefler, 2025 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $198,000.
Donald J. and Connie R. Mahrt to Jason L. and Stephanie M. Voecks, 1850 Morningside Rd., Fremont.
Jason L. Voecks and Stephanie M. Voecks to Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer, 1850 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $255,000.
Charles H. Wagner and Cindy L. Wagner to Benjamin M. Hutton and Amanda J. Hutton, 1105 Wilmont St., Fremont, $367,500.
Two Apples LLC to Matthew W. Dames and Amanda L. Dames, 416 Howard St., Scribner, $22,000.
Sandra K. Koski to Cecilio Castro Lopez and Vidalina Y. Ramirez Agustin, 834 W. 21st St., $110,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Borisow Construction LLC, Lot 4, Block 4, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $66,900.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Borisow Construction LLC, Lot 5, Block 4, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $66,900.
Scott Mohr, personal representative of the estate of Rickie Gene Benjamin, to Scott Mohr, personal representative of the estate of Jonathan Roy Benjamin, 115 N. Morrell St., Fremont.
Scott Mohr, personal representative of the estate of Jonathan Roy Benjamin, to Kathy Mohr, 115 N. Morrell St., Fremont.
Michael L. Steinbach, trustee of the Michael L. Steinbach Revocable Trust Under Trust Agreement dated May 3, 2002, and Patsy C. Steinbach, trustee of the Patsy C. Steinbach Revocable Trust Under Trust Agreement dated May 3, 2002, to Kevin D. Sorensen and Cari M. Brodd, a parcel of land being part of the southeast quarter of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $237,960.
Richard L. Flynn and Jenna Flynn to Christopher Menn, 715 W. Jackson St., Fremont, $27,500.
Ray A. Soto and Tessa L. Soto to Linda J. Cleary, 946 N. William Ave., Fremont, $245,000.
David L. Brainard and Elizabeth K. Brainard to Eugene Volnek and Debora Volnek, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $664,400.
Jerald J. Dzingle and Ann Dzingle and Stephen W. Dzingle to Justin Gates and Sara Zabrowski, 1005 W. South St., Fremont, $232,000.
Bernard A. Dzingle and Deborah Dzingle to Justin Gates and Sara Zabrowski, 1005 W. South St., Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.