Dodge County real estate transfers

U.S. Bank, trustee of the Stanley Jaiser Trust, to Michael Jaiser, Olivia Jaiser and Nicholas Jaiser, the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the northwest quarter and the north half of the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the north half of the north half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter and the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that part of said northeast quarter lying north of the centerline of Foothill Road.