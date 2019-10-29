Rebecca J. Dahl to Melissa M. Nordboe, 410 10th St., Scribner, $92,000.
Union Bank & Trust Company of Lincoln, successor trustee of the Patty L. Hoffman Revocable Trust dated April 26, 2017, to Troy Hoffman, improvements on Lot 34, Lake Leba, Dodge County.
Debra L. Hansen and Sherry M. Cerise, successor co-trustees of the Doris J. Kopecky Revocable Trust dated Sept. 11, 2003, to Robin S. Kopecky, 1040 S. Ridge Road, Lot 10, Fremont.
Debra L. Hansen and Sherry M. Cerise, successor co-trustees of the Doris J. Kopecky Revocable Trust dated Sept. 11, 2003, to Sandra J. Holland, 1040 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 10, Fremont.
Debra L. Hansen and Sherry M. Cerise, successor co-trustees of the Doris J. Kopecky Revocable Trust dated Sept. 11, 2003, to Debra L. Hansen, 1040 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 10, Fremont.
First National Bank of Omaha to ARPS RED-E-MIX Inc., 441 S. Broad St., Fremont.
Chad E. Lenz, successor trustee of the Vernon C. Lenz Revocable Trust dated Aug. 26, 2009, to Tom L. Sawyer and Marka Sawyer, 320 N. D St., Fremont, $150,000.
Brian Magnuson and Karen S. Magnuson to Tom L. Sawyer and Marka Sawyer, 320 N. D St., Fremont.
Charissa Hoff to Timothy Wallen, 620 Third St., Scribner, $3,500.
Alfredo Martinez Moran and Juana Martinez to Iglesia Pentecostes Seguidores de Cristo Inc., 406 E. Third St., Fremont.
Frederick Larry Mahuka Jr. and Michelle Kaleookalani Mahuka to Frederick Larry Mahuka Jr. and Michelle Kaleookalani Mahuka, co-trustees of the Frederick Mahuka and Michelle Mahuka Revocable Living Trust, 534 E. Fifth St., Fremont.
Frederick Larry Mahuka Jr. and Michelle Kaleookalani Mahuka, as co-trustees of the Frederick Mahuka and Michelle Mahuka Revocable Living Trust dated April 18, 2018, to Christina Marie Martinez and Felicia Marie Stephanie Schlicker, 534 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $165,000.
Allen D. Volpp and Sheila M. Daniels to Rusty Fischer and Joyce Fischer, 439 E. 11th St., Fremont, $179,900.
James Bennett Milliken and Anne Kastle Milliken Shiff, co-trustees of the Thomas J. Milliken Trust dated June 22, 1988, to Patricia F. Dillon, 1675 Laguna Dr., Fremont, $583,000.
Ricky L. Leriger and Debora Leriger to Morgan Mayer n/k/a Morgan Lane Flor, 1425 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $165,000.
John Korpi and Bobbi Korpi to Benjamin D. Ruwe and Cassie L. Haeffner, 1749 N. C St., Fremont, $139,900.
Alton K. Crook to Mary Lynn Vogt, 342 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $217,500.
Ida C. Pollock, trustee of the Ida C. Pollock Family Trust, to Classic Enterprises LLC, Lot 16, Stover Subdivision, Fremont, $5,000.
Riley Meyer to Angela Lange and Riley Meyer, 517 Sixth St., Scribner.
Ronald R. Pearson, trustee of the Ronald R. Pearson and Mary C. Pearson Living Trust dated Aug. 5, 2004, to Lowell D. Schultz and Bertha M. Schultz, 2160 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $165,000.
Kristi K. Storm to Katie Schulz, 231 S. William Ave., Fremont, $189,000.
Schurman Corporation to Mark W. Griffey, 3259 Robyn Ridge, Fremont, $399,900.
Andrew Meister and Brooke Meister to Brett D. Hunke, 408 Ash St., Snyder, $125,000.
Todd J. Becker and Karri A. Becker to Todd J. Becker and Karri A. Becker, Tax Lot 5 in Section 19, Township 17, Range 10, Dodge County.