Nathan W. Schluter and Jami L. Schluter to David G. Groene and Stacy L. Groene, 1310 Brewer Drive, Fremont, $247,500.
Enrique Lopez and Yolanda Vega Saucedo to Jennifer Vega, 733 County Road 4, Scribner.
Harlan P. Schlueter and Judeen Schlueter to Schlueter Family Revocable Trust, the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 9 southeast of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ann Minarick and Karen Coen-Brown, trustees, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend, $29,000.
Michael Coen, trustee, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend, $29,000.
Susan Coen, trustee, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend, $29,000.
Laurie L. May and Kevin L. May to Surfside Seven LLC, 1041 Main St., North Bend, $68,000.
Michel L. Hull fka Michel L. Mousel and Randall S. Hull to Michel L. Hull and Randall S. Hull, 940 Locust St., Fremont.
Sharon L. Taylor, an individual, and Sharon L. Taylor, personal representative of the Michael D. Taylor Estate, to Daniel Boyd and Sandra Boyd, 645 S. Ridge Road, Lot 12, Fremont, $30,000.
Donald G. Behrens and Mary Lou Behrens to Curtis R. Ueckert and Salley A. Ueckert, 504 E. 29th Circle, Fremont, $149,000.
Christopher E. Sund and Courtney L. Sund to Christian Jose Costas, 975 Wilmont St., Fremont, $305,970.00.
R B Sloss LLC to Surfside Seven LLC, 740 Main St., North Bend, $45,000.
R B Sloss LLC to Surfside Seven LLC, 131 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $15,000.
R B Sloss LLC to Surfside Seven LLC, 141 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $15,000.
BK Holdings LLC to Howard S. and Darlene A. Roemer, 1041 County Road 11, Scribner.
Joel P. Kern and Bonnie Kern to Jay L. Kern, 3213 Big Island Road, Fremont.
Cynthia L. Kern to Jay L. Kern, 3213 Big Island Road, Fremont.
Jon M. Kern and Cathy Kern to Jay L. Kern, 3213 Big Island Road, Fremont, $40,000.
Peter Jacobus and Marlene Jacobus to PMJ Properties LLC, 1613 E. Fifth St., Fremont.
PMJ Properties LLC to Keith Potter and Marty Potter, 1613 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $64,000.
Gilbert Dooley and Vicky Dooley to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 180 Pershing Road, Fremont, $45,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Macelsusan LLC, 180 Pershing Road, Fremont, $51,200.
Ronald V. Metschke and Marcia J. Metschke to Dusty James McLaughlin, 1450 N. Union St., Fremont, $116,000.
Clarence E. Mock III and Hope R. Mock to Glen Ellis and Nancy Ellis, 1800 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $300,000.
Leavitt Lane Farms Inc. to Chris J. Timmerman and Colleen M. Timmerman, 421 W. Ninth St., North Bend, $72,500.
Mitchell A. Brehm to Jeffrey D. Flint, 948 E. 12th St., Fremont, $77,900.
Jeffrey D. Flint to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 948 E. 12th St., Fremont, $89,000.
Kent D. Adams and Kathy Adams to Christopher E. Sund and Courtney L. Sund, 1445 Pepperwood Court, Fremont, $435,000.
George F. Meyer III and Jenny Meyer to Kendra Steffensmeier and Brian Steffensmeier, 1040 N. Main St., Fremont, $163,000.
Glen J. Ellis and Nancy C. Ellis to Robert J. Miklos and Rachel W. Miklos, 1149 N. H St., Fremont, $290,000.
Paulette Mayfield, personal representative of the estate of Paul R. Radtke, deceased, to Kurtis Peck and Renee Peck, 145 N. Birchwood St., Fremont, $150,000.
Goldhouse Properties LLC to Margaret Haynes, 1505 N. Madison St., Fremont, $156,000.
Justin Enos to Michael J. Holck, 2500 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $155,000.
Christina Henry f/k/a Christine Kalisek to Brandon P. Guern and Breanna R. Bentley, 404 S. William Ave., Fremont, $166,000.
Jeffrey S. Helget and Julie Helget to Kaitlyn Coon, 835 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $129,900.
Barbara A. Kuhr to William A. Keiss and Natalie C. Sullivan, 701 Third St., Scribner, $76,000.
Duane Renter and Linda Renter to Jeffrey M. Mimick and Randi M. Mimick, 640 Elm St., North Bend, $232,500.
Britt R. Scott and Angela E. Scott to Steven Schiferl, 1627 County Road Q, Ames, $299,900.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Thomas L. Ladehoff and Debbra S. Ladehoff, 3048 Bryan Shore Drive, Fremont, $180,000.
Kathi D. Blanchard to Kathi D. Dlouhy and Allan J. Dlouhy, 731 W. Seventh St., North Bend.
Lucille A. Fujan to Lucille A. Fujan, trustee of the Lucille A. Fujan Revocable Trust dated June 17, 2003, as amended and restated on May 21, 2019, 1364 Austin Lane, Fremont, $1.
First National Bank of Omaha to First National Bank of Omaha, 206 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $53,040.
Steven M. Miller to Jessica R. Miller, 2012 N. Christy St., Fremont.
Estate of Elaine M. Croson to Nancy A. Morris and Paul E. Morris, 2732 Palmer Drive, Fremont.
Kathy Larson to Randy Reed, 123 Kings Road, Ames.
Windmill Rentals LLC to Derrick Hobbs, 445 N. L St., Fremont, $114,000.
Lucy A. Kruse to Roxanne R. Hartman, 804 Towne Square Drive, Fremont, $165,000.
George J. Anderson and Leanne L. Anderson to Courtney Gendreau, 1335 Monroe St., Fremont, $129,500.
Adam Muller Enterprises LLC to Zeffry S. Hamata, 307 Ash St., Snyder, $20,000.
Randall R. Panowicz and Tammy R. Panowicz to Paeton Coen and Riley Coen, 905 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $154,650.
Ronald J. Kuhlman and Lindy L. Kuhlman to Ronald J. Kuhlman and Lindy L. Kuhlman, 1116 County Road 20, Hooper.
Ronald J. Kuhlman and Lindy L. Kuhlman to Ronald J. Kuhlman and Lindy L. Kuhlman, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 9, all east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe to Edward and Agnella Loewe, trustees of the Edward E. Loewe Family Trust, 330 W. Military Ave., 304 W. Military Ave., 320 W. Military Ave., 340 W. Military Ave., and 435 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe to Edward and Agnella Loewe, trustees of the Agnella Loewe Trust, 329-331 Jefferson St., 341-343 Jefferson St., 350 E. Fourth St., 2061-2069 E. 22nd St., 625-627 N. I St., 635 N. I St., 1330 E. Sixth St., 1340-1342 E. Sixth St., 1120 Meadow Lane, and 720 Boulevard St., Lot 8, Fremont.
Ronald Throener and Tomalin Throener to Rex G. Larsen and Sueanne M. Larsen, 209 Ash St., Snyder, $30,000.
Thomas R. Weier to Susan Bartosh, 2831 Nicklaus Way, Fremont, $200,000.
Borisow Properties LLC to Ronnie L. Schultz, Lot 8, Lincoln Park 2nd Addition, Fremont, $70,000.
Russell J. Leedom and Pamela J. Leedom to Dillon J. McQuistan and Madison E. Stolley, 835 W. 11th St., Fremont, $137,500.
Michael W. Graber and Erin L. Graber to Russell J. Leedom and Pamela J. Leedom, 3968 Old Highway 8, Fremont, $340,000.
Brian J. Gronethal and Shelli Inness-Gronethal to Jesse Adams and Kristi Adams, 2280 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $297,000.
Jesse A. Adams and Kristi L. Adams to Michael Dinkins and Sheryl R. Dinkins, 1431 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $193,000.
William McClain and Shannon McClain to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 1944 Elm St., Fremont, $55,000.
Jason Reilly and Mandy B. Reilly to Margaret Ronspies and Michael Ronspies, 2230 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $240,000.
Estate of James Bartosh a/k/a James A. Bartosh to Anna C. Hornung, 350 N. Birchwood Drive, Fremont, $159,000.
Ryan P. Tighe and Becky L. Tighe to The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC, 2424 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $155,000.
William E. Riggs Jr. to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1550 N. Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $110,000.
Raymond L. Kirkpatrick and Lori Kirkpatrick to Mike Lackey and Deann Lackey, 1427 Jones Drive, Fremont, $196,000.
Daniel E. Simanek and Trudy K. Simanek to Murray Property Management LLC, 313-319 and 321-327 Jefferson Road, Fremont, $268,000.
Kenneth R. Witt to Jesus Fernando Munoz-Escobar, 330 S. Howard St., Fremont, $239,000.
Marlene G. Koplin to James Edward Rhoades, 102 S. Elm St., Hooper, $76,000.
KOW Properties LLC to Keith W. Potter, 433 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $75,000.
Debra K. Houseman and Virgil H. Houseman to Lisa Houseman and Lindsay Houseman, 119 Sixth St., Uehling; 206 S. Park St., Hooper; 101 S. Park St., Hooper.
Mardell A. Schnoor Daberkow, trustee of the Mardell A. Schnoor Daberkow Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 6, 2014, to Kyle D. Schnoor, 160 acres in Section 22, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mardell A. Schnoor Daberkow, trustee of the Mardell A. Schnoor Daberkow Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 6, 2014, to Eric D. Schnoor, 160 acres in Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Carol Lee Quinn and Wayne Quinn to Linda J. Pohlman, an undivided one-fourth interest in the west 27 acres of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, the west three-fourths of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $160,050.
Michael Steven Ristau to Linda J. Pohlman, an undivided one-fourth interest in and to the west 27 acres of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, the west three-fourths of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $160,050.
David James Ristau and Laurel J. Ristau to Linda J. Pohlman, an undivided one-fourth interest in and to the west 27 acres of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, the west three-fourths of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $160,050.
Mary H. Butler to Jeromy Timme, 406 S. Park Ave., Fremont, $60,000.
Diekemper Properties LLC to Gary J. Diekemper, 1202 Second St., Dodge.
Gary J. Diekemper to Elkhorn River Valley Properties LLC, 1202 Second St., Dodge.
Brickyard Hill LLC to Mike Haberbaumer d/b/a Hagerbaumer Homes, 1020 Brickyard Drive, Hooper, $25,000.
Marcia R. Cherny to Charles D. Cherny, 1635 Madison St. and 145 Schuyler St., Fremont.
Jeffrey R. Rapp Jr. and Kathleen M. Rapp to Jason D. Reilly, 1124 Summerwood Drive, Fremont, $318,000.
Dan J. Sullivan and Rebecca J. Sullivan to Scott Schuld, 755 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $130,000.
Maple Bridge LLC to Chad A. Langemeier and Madysen L. Langemeier, 1644 W. 11th St., Fremont, $91,000.
Estate of Anton Roman Kuntz to Dennis Leland and LouAnn Leland, 1350 N. Grant St., Fremont, $92,000.
Inez Nerine Diers to Bruce A. Nelson, Rozanne I. Brewer, Mary A. Denison and John E. Nelson, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 19, all in Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Robert P. Rolf and Marlene F. Rolf to Chad R. Koenig, 440 N. Pine St., Dodge, $139,500.
The estate of Sherry Garfield, deceased, to Jaime E. Magana Guerra and Carla G. Hernandez de Magana, 1026 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
Christopher Guern to Amanda Guern, 330-340 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $21,915.
James E. Griess and Kathleen M. Griess to Gregory J. Young and Sandra D. Young, 810 Towne Square Drive, Fremont, $155,000.
Perkins Delaware LLC to Eastgate Outlot LLC, Lot 1, Block 1, Eastgate Plaza, Fremont.
Julie M. Todd, personal representative of the estate of Dorothy A. Carson, deceased, to Christian S. Fortner, 1643 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $123,000.
Carry Gerke to Chad E. McCollum and Renae D. McCollum, 521 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $41,000.
Dean D. Bishop/Bishop Enterprises LTD to Memorial Cemetery Association Inc., 610 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $250,000.
Mike McGinn to McGinn-Groff Farms LLC, 245 acres in rural Dodge County.
Jean C. Groff to McGinn-Groff Farms LLC, 215 acres in rural Dodge County.
Michael Bittles and Patricia D. Bittles to Paul M. Robertson and Sarah K. Robertson, Lot 8, Luther Estates, Hooper, $34,000.
Tyler Roberts and Danielle Roberts to Nathaniel Dorsey and Elizabeth Dorsey, 1618 N. I St., Fremont, $169,475.
Kyle J. McCabe to Emmanuel Morales Garcia, 241 W. 21st St., Fremont, $175,000.
Perkins Delaware LLC to Eastgate Outlot LLC, part of Lot 1, Block 1, of Eastgate Plaza Addition, Fremont.
George J. Anderson and Leanne L. Anderson to Courtney Gendreau, 1335 N. Monroe St., Fremont.
Myra Jean Schauer to Bonnie Phillips, Janice Stieren, James Schauer and David Schauer, part of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 19, Range 6, Dodge County; and an undivided one-half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 19, Range 6, Dodge County.
Asheville Homes LLC to Donald R. Nelson, 3024 N. Cedar St., Fremont, $201,366.
Donald R. Nelson to Donald R. Nelson and June L. Nelson, 3024 N. Cedar St., Fremont.
Eugene A. Stenger to Luis Navarro, 1025 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $80,000.
Robert R. Kellogg and Jennifer M. Olson, successor trustees of the Kellogg Revocable Trust dated May 24, 2006, to Guadalupe Sanchez and Onelia Sanchez, 1428 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $165,000.
Scott L. Johnson and Deborah L. Johnson to GV Five LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Block 35, North Bend, $14,000.
Steven R. Buer and Jennifer L. Buer to Buer Properties LLC, 324 N. William Ave., Fremont.
Robert R. McCauley and Linda J. McCauley to Charles H. Stoops and Nancy A. Stoops, 1309 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $160,000.
Helen C. Manka, personal representative of the estate of Robert L. Manka, to Helen C. Manka, 1140 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Helen C. Manka to Debbie Riley and Michelle Laufer, 1140 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Steven R. Carr and Patricia A. Carr to Laurie Dawn Dvorak and Donald Hanson, 732 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $205,000.
Sally L. Zvacek to Tony J. Larson, 1926 Highway 79, North Bend.
Diana F. Carnahan to Kayla L. Black, 209 Cedar St., Snyder, $78,500.
Nicholas J. Belak to I and I Holdings LLC, 1415 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $17,500.
Jason R. Indra to I and I Holdings LLC, 1415 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Virginia M. Tomasek and Randall L. Tomasek, co-trustees for the Leonard Tomasek Family Trust dated Dec. 1, 1992, to Chad M. Ruzicka and Michelle B. Ruzicka, 522 County Road Q, North Bend, $240,000.
Virginia M. Tomasek and Randall L. Tomasek, co-trustees for the Virginia M. Tomasek Revocable Trust, dated Dec. 1, 1992, to Chad M. Ruzicka and Michelle B. Ruzicka, 522 County Road Q, North Bend, $240,000.
Richard C. Fisher and Vanessa R. Fisher to Tailspin LLC, 2063 Big Island Road, Lot F, Fremont, $78,000.
Larry D. Martens to Sharon R. Martens, 2316 E. First St., Fremont, $1.
Larry D. Martens to Sharon R. Martens, 2025 E. First St., Fremont, $1.
Mario Orlando Lopez Ramirez to Sayra J. Garcia and Jose Manuel Aguado Torres, 1340 Missouri Ave., Fremont, $190,000.
Schulz Properties LLC to All In Properties LLC, 649 E. Cloverly Road, Fremont, $1,475,000.
Dylan Thomas Jensen and Mallory Jean Jensen to Jacob Andrew Horn and Amanda Frances Horn, 607 Main St., Uehling, $145,000.
Cory E. Ruzicka to JPLSC LLC, 544 N. Main St., Fremont.
JPLSC LLC to Robert Murray, 544 N. Main St., Fremont, $130,000.
Terry L. Roumph and DeElda R. Roumph to Scott Ziomke and Tiffany Hardy, 543 Third St., Dodge, $55,000.
Esmeralda Armendariz and Elfideo Armendariz to Rolando Eduardo Lopez and Duby Elva Rosales, 215 Queen Ave., Ames, $122,000.
Thomas A. Cerny and Lynda L. Cerny to Mark Quota and Amanda Quota, 972 U.S. Highway 30, North Bend, $315,000.
Gorgene M. Iske to Thomas A. Cerny and Lynda L. Cerny, 640 Locust St., North Bend, $175,000.
Brian M. Villwok and Dana D. Villwok to Wilbur Duane Bates, 2026 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $176,000.
Donald A. Botic and Roxanne S. Botic to Kristi Storm, 720 N. Day Drive, Fremont, $250,000.
Jeffrey A. Karis and Jennifer L. Karis to Jeffrey A. Karis and Jennifer L. Karis, 1898 Phelps Ave., Fremont.
Richard Bartlett and Ann E. Bartlett to Joshua Burggraff and Alisa Dubbelde, 1629 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $161,000.
Mary M. Grovijohn to Elizabeth Carstens, 606 Fifth St., Dodge, $89,900.