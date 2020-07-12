Dodge County real estate transfers

- Sandra K. Olson to Richard L. Flynn, 715 W. Jackson St., Fremont, $15,000.
- Broad Street Apartments LLC to Henggeler Real Estate LLC, 225 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $800,000.
- Emily J. Kirchenmann, personal representative for the estate of Rick C. Reis, to Marco A. Martinez, 249 N. Grant St., Fremont, $71,000.
- Tom L. Sawyer and Marka Sawyer to William M. Lowther III and Michaela A. Lowther, 320 N. D St., Fremont, $195,000.
- Stuart Spencer Cope to Cody L. Horrocks, 1140 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $270,000.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to LRA-JSA Investments LLC, 124 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $70,000.
- Smith & Bloemker Holdings LLC to Murray Property Management LLC, 648 S. Schneider, Fremont, $15,000.
- City of Fremont to Del Peterson & Associates Inc., Lot 4, Nelsen Business Park, Fremont, $160,000.
- Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Maria Reid and Glenn Reid, 2206 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $195,900.
- Alexander C. Korman a/k/a Alexander Korman and Courtney Korman f/k/a Courtney J. Townsend to Alexander M. Way, 1625 N. Main St., Fremont, $130,000.
- Nicholas J. Babcock and Julie J. Babcock to James C. Brestel and Janelle Brestel, 1717 N. I St., Fremont, $315,000.
- Deena M. Bignell to Jester Acuna Corral, 1105 N. C St., Fremont, $143,500.
- Larry D. Reed and Deanna R. Reed to Daniel Gaskin and Nicole Martens, 2115 Teakwood Dr., Fremont, $350,000.
- James A. Henry to Laura L. Coufal, 1015 W. 10th St., Fremont.
- Ronald F. Keller to Ronald F. Keller, trustee of the Ronald F. Keller Revocable Trust dated Jan. 24, 1996, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Nancy K. Rix to Paige Sawyer a/k/a Paige E. Sawyer, 903 E. First St., Fremont, $103,500.
- Dean Skokan, successor trustee of the Charles A. Folsom Revocable Trust created May 19, 2014, to Emiko H. Folsom, 449 W. 10th St., Fremont.
- Ralph E. Wagner and Dennis E. Wagner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 23 and in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 23, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $19,524.
- James R. Minarick and Ann M. Minarick to Minarick Family Farms – East LLC, the southwest quarter (160 acres) of Section 34, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- James R. Minarick and Ann M. Minarick to Minarick Family Farms LLC, the west half of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter (120 acres) of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- James R. Minarick and Ann M. Minarick to Minarick Family Farms – North LLC, all of that part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, lying south of the center line of Maple Creek, in Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Minarick Investments LLC to Minarick Family Farms LLC, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Brian K. Newill and Nichole Newill to Kayla Uerling, 1430 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $170,000.
- Thomas L. Lenz and Marilou Lenz to William O. Galindo, 1106 E. First St., Fremont, $83,500.
- Kristin L. Olberding and Mervin Olberding and Keith S. Claussen and Christine Claussen to Deena M. Bignell, 1911 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $205,000.
- Thomas H. Cameron and Joleen M. Cameron to Lori Morrow and Shawn Morrow, 835 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $240,000.
- Pedro Alberto Alvarez Bazan to Jesus and Irma Villezcas, 950 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
- Jessica Jakelin Cruz Bazan and Erick Cruz to Jesus and Irma Villezcas, 950 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
- Curtis C. Helgenberger and Laureen L. Helgenberger to Dane B. Petersen and Katie R. Petersen, 1010 County Road E, Scribner, $225,000.
- Stephen Q. Miller and Laura Miller and Kenneth Robert Miller and Kristin Miller to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 1516 E. First St., Fremont, $75,000.
- Bob’s Custom Meats LLC to North Bend Locker LLC, 627 Main St., North Bend, $40,000.
- Shawn R. Stewart to Dylan E. Cardiff and Cory L. Cardiff, 2009 Park Place Dr., Fremont, $255,500.
- Rich’s Electric LLC to Holly Farms LLC, part of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $95,000.
- Daniel Scheidt a/k/a Daniel J. Scheidt and Maria E. Scheidt, trustees of the Scheidt Family Trust dated Dec. 9, 2002, to Julie Hanson and Melissa Stednitz, 429 W. 21st St., Fremont, $180,000.
- Dylan E. Cardiff and Cory L. Cardiff to Ashley Lendos and Seth Scott, 1451 E. 20th St., Fremont, $169,000.
- Eldean L. Erickson, trustee of the Eldean L. Erickson Revocable Trust dated April 13, 2001, to Leslie B. Shallberg and Koni M. Shallberg, 1209 S. Downing St., Fremont, $275,000.
- Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Crystal Franks, 312 Earl Ave., Ames, $50,000.
- Robert L. Beaver to Joey Bohaboj, Timothy Beaver and Cory Sintek, 1231 Ruth Ave., Fremont.
- Jeannie Newill to Steven Curley and Suzanne Curley, 750 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $183,500.
- Hooper Saddle Club Inc. to Lyman Nelson and Julie Rican, as joint tenants with right of survivorship and not as tenants in common, a tract of land located in Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000.
- BW Properties LLC to Laura J. Egbers, 1128 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $135,000.
- Gallery 23 East LLC to Formula Builders LLC, 4775 N. Aaron Way, Fremont.
- Gallery 23 East LLC to Pioneer Builders LLC, 4791 N. Aaron Way, Fremont.
- Legband LLC to Maybe You LLC, 310 E. Cloverly Rd., Fremont, $376,000.
- Alex Orellana and Nora Moncada to Zamira Y. Orellana, 950 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
- Donald J. Connealy and Gail S. Connealy to Elmer Joel Rivera-Reyes, 108 Neff St., Scribner, $30,000.
- Bob Properties LLC to Fortem Properties LLC, 219 S. William Ave., Fremont.
- Cooper C. Eich and Molly J. Eich to Titan Investments LLC, 103 N. Park St., Hooper, $85,000.
- David C. McKinnis or Kathleen M. McKinnis, trustees, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $929.
- Dennis E. Wagner to Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $4,100.
- NEBCO Inc. to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Tax Lots 43, 46, 49 and 71, located in Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $118,240.
- NEBCO Inc. to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lot 21 East Inglewood Subdivision and Tax Lot 44 in Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $59,510.
- Cody L. Horrocks to Lisa M. Poppe, 1605 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $154,900.
- NEBCO Inc. to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lots 1 and 2, the Second Levee Subdivision, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $49,920.
- Grant Prenzlow and Katee Prenzlow to Ross Mehaffey and Rebekah Mehaffey, 410 W. 10th St., North Bend, $180,000.
- Double TV Properties LLC to Maurer Investments LLC, 1039 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $108,000.
- Marrion O. Christiansen to Marrion O. Christiansen, Randy Lee Christiansen and Robin Sue (Christiansen) Hibers, 1837 N. Broad St., Fremont.
- Jennifer Buer f/k/a Jennifer L. Campbell to Steven Buer, 1435 N. Colson St., Fremont.
- Mary Jo Reinhardt to Ronald W. Anderson Sr. and Sherri A. Anderson, 1729 Laguna Dr., Fremont, $475,000.
- Apryl M. Beck, formerly known as Apryl M. Snell, and Curtis W. Beck to Jeffrey J. Griesman and Jo Lerch, 305 E. Spruce St., Hooper, $175,000.
- Billie J. Bessinger and Adam Bessinger to Styl Properties Inc., 111 Westgate Dr., Ames, $25,000.
- Kermit F. Risch to Dalton O. Risch, 111 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $15,000.
- Ila Jean Laaker, trustee, to Ila Jean Laaker, 2132 Irene St., Fremont.
- Estate of Richard D. Moore, deceased, to Enrique Garcia, 178 North Drive, Fremont, $65,000.
- Mary Ann and LeRoy Stodola to Jo Ann Kotik, 735 N. L St., Fremont, $80,000.
- Joe David Kennedy and Peggy Sue Kennedy Revocable Trust to Cesar A. Marquez Aguilar and Claudia E. Hernandez, 1048 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $204,500.
- Brooklyn A. Hansen to Brittany A. Gibney, 1041 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $120,000.
- Anna Marie Rezac and David Rezac, and John White to Precision Building & Remodeling Inc., 202 Bridge St., Scribner, $22,000.
- David K. Johnson and Sandra K. Johnson, Michael D. Johnson and Marian Johnson to Surfside Seven LLC, 1026 N. Ridge Road Dr., Fremont, $120,000.
- John M. Kelly to John M. Kelly, trustee of the John M. Kelly Revocable Trust dated May 22, 2020, 5286 Ventura Dr., Fremont.
- Edward F. Volpi and Pamela S. Volpi to Jacob Renter and Cheyenne Brown, 202 Rangeline Rd., Snyder, $110,000.
- Jason M. Polk and Larianne T. Polk to Cody Weitzenkamp and Aubrey Weitzenkamp, 305 S. Park St., Hooper, $299,000.
- Kevin Lemmers and Amy Lemmers to Edward F. Volpi and Pamela S. Volpi, 2509 Oxford St., Fremont, $149,000.
- Norma J. Tonjes to Randall V. Naimon and Steven R. Naimon, 414 10th St., Scribner, $106,000.
- Carol Irene Bauermeister Moses to Carol Irene Bauermeister Moses Revocable Trust, the north half of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Shannon R. Ritter and Roxanna Marie Dye to Timothy Fromm, 202 N. Cedar St., Hooper, $110,800.
- Michael A. Lewis and Marla K. Lewis to William J. Cusick Jr. and Rikki Lynn Thompson, 649 E. Second St., Fremont, $199,900.
- Eric Nebola and Sheila Nebola to John and Colleen Street Revocable Living Trust, 3250 Big Island Road, Lot 24, Fremont, $125,000.
- Rikki Thompson a/k/a Rikki L. Thompson and William Cusick a/k/a William J. Cusick Jr. to Matthew L. Heimann and Cassandra L. Heimann, 130 E. 15th St., Fremont, $167,000.
- Joanne H. Brazda Marquardt, successor trustee, to James C. Pribnow and Cheryl A. Pribnow, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, expect a parcel of land approximately four acres more or less located in the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $169,000.
- Blake Michael Porth to Justino Borja, 102 E. Linden St., Dodge, $39,500.
- Joanne H. Brazda Marquardt, successor trustee, to Brett R. Pribnow and Lauren K. Pribnow, the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $944,500.
- David L. Thernes and LaRae S. Thernes a/k/a LaRae Thernes to Elizabeth A. Pierson and Brock B. Pierson, 2280 County Road H Blvd., Hooper, $585,000.
- Clayton D. Timperley a/k/a Clayton Timperly and Sharon A. Timperley a/k/a Sharon Timperly to Matthew M. Monaghan, 230 and 322 W. County Road T, Fremont, $350,000.
- Hooper Saddle Club Inc. to Lyman Nelson and Julie Rican, a tract of land located in Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000.
- Manuel Meraz Valencia and Marlen Meraz to Alex G. Orellana and Nora E. Moncada, the east half of Lots 5 and 6, Block 8, Cloverly Addition, Fremont, $8,500.
- Elizabeth A. McClelland and Matt D. McClelland to Broc Brune a/k/a Broc J. Brune and Dana Brune a/k/a Dana K. Brune, the east half of the southeast quarter in Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $590,000.
- Michael A. Bechtel and Linda K. Bechtel to Eric L. Bechtel a/k/a Eric Bechtel and Jasmine L. Bechtel a/k/a Jasmine Bechtel, 2440 N. Birdie Ave., Fremont, $127,000.
- Travis Kifer and Tracie Kifer f/k/a Tracie J. Peatrowsky to Robert Edwin Bazer Jr. and Michelle Lynn Bazer, 631 W. 11th St., North Bend, $140,000.
- Vicki A. Stout to John M. White III and Angela L. White, 620 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $85,500.
- Anna C. Tonjes to Jennifer Rae Bartunek, 308 Pebble St., Scribner, $85,000.
- Richard K. Coates Jr. and Mary K. Coates to Gail A. Anderson and Dennis L. Anderson, 2005 N. Christy St., Fremont, $222,500.
- Richard M. Pennington to Martin Martinez-Noriega and Otilia Martinez-DeJesus, 1421 N. Broad St., Fremont, $165,000.
- Bradley D. Schlegel and Amanda J. Schlegel to Cale L. Streeter and Morgan S. Streeter, 507 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $207,000.
- Doug Simonson and Donna L. Simonson to James Potter II, 2130 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $195,000.
- David Wolfe and Jessica Wolfe to Steven Frazine and Diane Frazine, 520 N. Bell St., Fremont, $120,000.
- TC Accommodator 189 LLC to Hazen Properties LLC, 321 W. Shuster Ranch Rd., Fremont.
- Windmill Rentals LLC to Lewis Lass Jr. and Shelly Millie, 403 N. K St., Fremont, $100,000.
- MKC Properties LLC to Richard M. Pennington and Sarah E. Murphy, 2048 E. 10th St., Fremont, $312,500.
- Gerald C. Johnson and Katherine A. Johnson to Jeffrey C. Johnson, 1404 E. 20th St., $143,750.
- Russel Poppe and Anne Poppe to Leha K. Uehling and Phillip T. Manderson, a tract of land consisting of 693 feet of the east 710 feet of the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Claudia Terkildsen, personal representative of the estate of Clinton Terkildsen, deceased, to Claudia Terkildsen, 1375 County Road A, Scribner.
- Claudia Terkildsen to Michael C. Terkildsen and David K. Terkildsen, to each an undivided one-half interest as tenants in common, 1375 County Road A, Scribner.
- HBI LLC to Gustavo Marcial and Beatrice Escobedo, 322 S. William Ave., Fremont, $177,000.
- Jon and Wilma Hoeven to Jeffrey and Connie Jamrog, 645 S. Ridge Rd., Cabin 58, Fremont, $187,500.
- Rodney K. Dahl to Precision Building & Remodeling, 108 Seventh St., Scribner, $60,000.
- Linsey Houseman a/k/a Lindsay Houseman to Debra K. Houseman and Lisa Houseman, 119 Sixth St., Uehling; 206 S. Park St., Hooper; 101 S. Park St., Hooper; 208 S. Elm St., Hooper; 305 N. Main St., Hooper; 205 W. Elk St., Hooper; and 508 E. Elk St., Hooper.
- Lauren G. Burkey to Mark J. Trumble and Cortney A. Trumble, 627 E. Second St., Fremont, $120,000.
- Kurtis A. Chudomelka to Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie L. Chudomelka, 1415-1425 N. C St., Fremont.
- Kurtis A. Chudomelka to Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie L. Chudomelka, 2005-2015 N. Platte Ave. and 2025-2035 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
- James David Kardisco and April L. Kardisco to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1215 E. 17th St., Fremont, $170,000.
- Daniel J. Smith to Gerard Godaire and Velda Godaire, 2235 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $150,000.
- Ronald L. Paugels to BreAnna M. Paugels, 1396 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $90,000.
- Felipe P. Pinales and Kimberly A. Pinales to Oris J. Glass and Barbara J. Glass, 2851 Hogan Ln., Fremont, $319,900.
- Walter R. Love and Ramona C. Love to BNE Holdings LLC, 433 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $46,000.
- Borisow Properties LLC to Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell, 1424 E. 26th St., Fremont, $269,000.
- Michael D. Hoffman and Susan C. Hoffman to JER Properties LLC, 740 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $78,000.
- Lisa Indra to Elijah J. Ramer, 1405 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $120,000.
- Jeremy D. Mostek and Melissa M. Mostek to Jorge Avalos and Fatima Guadalupe Flores Mendez, 2203 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $145,000.
- Mary Lynn Vogt and John G. Vogt to Mario Lopez, Lot 8 except the east 375 feet thereof, Block 41, Eighth Addition, Scribner, $7,000.
- Anderson, Welstead, Neubert LLC to Michael Welstead and Jessica Welstead, 1537 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
- Albina J. Mehaffey to Terry L. Homer, Gaye G. Homer and Michael Christopher Homer, the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the east half of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 9, all in Section 6, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Phill’s Home Repairs LLC to Tereshel Johnson and Toby Green, 500 Fifth St., Scribner, $6,000.
- Ronald E. Anderson and Diane K. Anderson, trustees of the Ronald E. Anderson and Diane K. Anderson Revocable Trust Agreement, to Dennis J. Mottl and Kyrsten M. Mottl, 1157 County Road R, North Bend, $450,000.
- Cletus B. Rolf and Alice C. Rolf, co-trustees, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $32,600.
- Russell J. Mihely and Chiaki Oishi to John E. Thomas Vecera V, 749 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $85,000.
- Michaela L. Johnson to Jonathan A. Maldonado, 1407 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $60,000.
- William B. Grothe to Jonathan A. Maldonado, 1407 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $60,000.
- Shawn P. O’Reilly and Christine M. O’Reilly to Gerson I. Estrada and Elba Joanna Estrada, 2512 Idaho Ave., Fremont, $225,000.
- Amanda P. Jeter to Nathaniel C. Siems, 210 Spring St., Hooper.
- Eric Nebola and Sheila Nebola to Miguel Garcia and Emily Garcia, 351 N. Ash St., Dodge, $122,500.
- Dorothy L. Poggensee to Vernon D. Poggensee, 310 N. Thomas St., Fremont.
- Gregory L. Ortmeier and Susan D. Ortmeier to Demetrio Hernandez Guerrero and Patricia Salas, 2307 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $180,000.
- Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer, and Tom B. Sawyer and Robin A. Sawyer to Sawyer Land LLC, a tract of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter and in the north half of the east half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 25, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
- Derek J. and Lindsay Kovick to Paul C. Wachter, trustee, and Mary N. Wachter, trustee, a parcel of ground located in the east half of the southwest quarter and in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 22, and in the east half of the northwest quarter and in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 27, all in Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west 13.0 acres of Tax Lot 68, lying in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $585,825.
- Chad A. Langemeier and Madysen L. Langemeier to Chad A. Langemeier and Madysen L. Langemeier, 2106 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
- Kristen L. Larsen, personal representative of the estate of Bonnie L. Brouillette, to Kristen L. Larsen and Tyler M. Brouillette, 640 E. 17th St., Fremont.
- Estudillo Holdings LLC to John and Libby LLC, 1241 E. 20th St. and 2019 Charles St., Fremont, $264,000.
- Hallfield Inc. to Keith A. Acker and Renee L. Acker, Lot 4, Willow Wood Lake Subdivision, Dodge County, $40,000.
- Charles D. and Valerie J. Meyer to the Charles D. and Valerie J. Meyer Family Revocable Trust, 255 N. Ridge Rd., Lot 1, Fremont.
- Anthony G. Obershaw to Jasmine Hoffman and Jeremy Hoffman, 420 W. 11th St., North Bend, $155,000.
- Mesner Development Co. to Hidden Brook Townhomes LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and Lots 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, all in Hidden Brook Subdivision, Fremont, $247,000.
- Jeanette Brodahl, personal representative, to Jeanette R. Brodahl, 620 E. 18th St., Fremont.
- Shannon Smith and Dorothy Smith to Ryan B. Harder, 405 N. Broad St., Fremont, $200,000.
- ROSCO5 LLC to Fiesta Brava LLC, 1680 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont, $600,000.
- Betty J. Niess to Joshua Young and Alexis Robeson, 1240 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $131,000.
- Daniel Moran and Melissa Moran to Chad Davis, 1948 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
- Guadalupe A. Carden f/k/a Guadalupe A. Rodriguez and Ryan Carden to Daniel L. Krumel, 1640 N. Logan St., Fremont, $67,000.
- Joel H. Knudson, trustee under the K & B Knudson Living Trust dated Feb. 13, 1997, to Lora Howard and Corey Sevenker, 1735 N. Broad St., Fremont, $117,000.
- Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC to Alberto Garcia Chavez and Guadalupe Mendoza, 450 W. 10th St., Fremont, $162,000.
- Sherry Schellenberg, personal representative of the estate of Glenn Schellenberg, deceased, to Sherry Schellenberg, 123 Railroad St., Scribner.
- Denny Properties II LLC to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 1631-1633 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $185,000.
