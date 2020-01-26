Joanne H. Brazda Marquardt, successor trustee of the Stanley D. Marquardt Amended and Restated Living Trust Agreement dated Sept. 11, 2014, to Matthew Thomas Nevius and Elise Marie Nevius, 214 Ninth St., Scribner, $105,000.
Edward E. Brink, successor trustee, to U.S. Bank National Association, 735 W. 11th St., Fremont.
Lisa Lamb to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 530 N. Main St., Fremont, $115,000.
Dale G. Parker to Dale G. Parker, trustee of the Dale G. Parker and Sharon K. Parker Joint Revocable Trust, dated Aug. 6, 2013, a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the north half of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Dale G. Parker, trustee of the Dale G. Parker and Sharon K. Parker Joint Revocable Trust dated Aug. 6, 2013, to Kerry Neumann, a tract of land lying in part of the south half of the north half of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $62,000.
KFM Properties LLC to Austin John Marshall and Kayla S. Hashberger, 735 W. 10th St., Fremont, $131,725.
Kenneth H. Jensen, spouse of Pauline P. Jensen, to Corner Line LLC, 453 N. Main St., Fremont.
Henry P. Augustine and Oralia R. Augustine to John Wells and Cathleen Wells, 405 W. 20th St., Fremont, $225,000.
Pauline P. Jensen to Corner Line LLC, 453 N. Main St., Fremont.
Corner Line LLC to Teresa Gottsleben, 453 N. Main St., Fremont.
Dallas R. Christensen and Maureen M. Christensen to Frank Rentals LLC, 520 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $70,000.
Troy E. Christensen to Duane M. Pedersen, trustee of the Duane M. Pedersen Revocable Trust, the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $518,000.
Joseph D. Johnson to Carrie L. Johnson, 1442 N. Grant St., Fremont.
Harold Peters to WAIIC Properties LLC, 3203 N. C St., Fremont, $112,500.
Roger L. Hasenkamp, Jerry H. Hasenkamp and Patricia Hasenkamp, and Donald L. Hasenkamp to Allen Meister and Cheryl Meister, the east half of the southwest quarter and the west half of the southeast quarter, all in Section 19, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,374,071.
Gerald A. Reuss and Jane K. Reuss to Gerald A. Reuss and Jane K. Reuss, co-trustees of Reuss Revocable Trust, Lot 47, Riverview Shores Subdivision, Dodge County.
Wendell D. Bruner and Theresa M. Bruner to BDD Enterprises LLC, 815 S. Main St., Fremont, $100,000.
David W. Howard to Bradley J. Osborn and Sandra L. Osborn, 2713 Cedar St., Fremont, $171,000.
Peggy D. Helget to Steve Milliken, 1599 S. Main St., Lot 4, Fremont, $224,900.
The Raymond G. Knapp and Sedona M. Knapp Revocable Trust to Matthew R. Schere and Diane L. Schere, and Libby A. Schere, 1521 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $130,000.
Jessica L. Peterson n/k/a Jessica L. Weber and Kyle V. Weber to Amanda Kay Riedmann, 727 N. K St., Fremont, $128,000.
Indigo Trails LLC to Colin Oberg, 1325 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $141,500.
Douglas N. Drews to Sherri D. Johannesen, 1849 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont, $30,000.
Mary Lynn Vogt, successor trustee of the Harold L. Waterbury Revocable Trust, to Mary Lynn Vogt, a tract of land consisting of part of the Seventh Street and Fairacres Road Right-of-Way located at the intersection of Fulton Street and Logan Street, adjoining Lot 8, Block 41, Eighth Addition, Scribner.
Ronald W. Ewasiuk and Linda L. Ewasink, co-trustees of the Ewasiuk Living Trust, to Ortiz’s Bars LLC, 210 N. Main St., Fremont, $185,000.
Timothy W. Holverson and Tanya T. Holverson to James C. Wegner and Melissa J. Wegner, 1368 County Road 14, Hooper, $243,000.
Suzanna Benes and Dave Benes to Donald E. Hansen and Haley G. Hansen, 435 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $249,000.
Cristino Paz a/k/a Cristino Paz Gutierrez and Maria De La Torre to Cristino Paz, 1660 Monroe St.
Michael E. Ronspies and Patricia L. Ronspies to Michael E. Ronspies and Patricia L. Ronspies, as trustees of the Ronspies Family Revocable Trust dated Dec. 12, 2019, Lot 50, Pioneer Lake Subdivision, Dodge County.
Douglas L. Stevens, Becky S. Stevens and Scott D. Stevens to Stevens Family Irrevocable Trust, Scott D. Stevens, trustee, 1000 W. Seventh St., North Bend.