Bruce G. Schmidt and Brenda L. Walther to Patrick M. Peer and Michelle P. Peer, 1980 E. 12th St., Fremont, $284,900.
Brice A. Johnson and Miranda Johnson to Sarvelio De Leon and Marina De Leon, 105 S. Spruce St., Dodge, $70,000.
Brian L. Bigley to Fernando Ruiz Martinez, 830 N. Main St., Fremont, $127,000.
Brittany R. Layman to Mauricio Hugo Sandoval Alvardo and Maria Sandoval, 736 N. Pebble St., $135,000.
TK Investment Properties LLC to Sam Wallitsch, 155 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $129,900.
Celebrate Life Inc. to Dodge County School District 27-0595 a/k/a North Bend Central Public Schools, 1120 Walnut St., North Bend.
Celebrate Life Inc. to Dodge County School District 27-0595 a/k/a North Bend Central Public Schools, part of vacated Pine Street adjacent to the west boundary of vacated 12 Street lying between Block 15 and 16, Stevenson & Eckhart’s Addition, North Bend.
LTM Rentals LLC c/o Larry G. Meyer to Manuel Rubalcava, 723 W. South St., Fremont, $17,000.
Ralph M. Gutekunst III to Jesse Cashatt, 941 Chestnut St., North Bend, $45,240.
Robert W. Bishop and Katie N. Bishop to Gene Brodersen and Lana Brodersen, 1505 N. Logan St., Fremont, $140,000.
Bernadean M. Marr to William D. Ramirez and Elsy D. Ramirez, 328 Elm St., Dodge, $5,000.
Jill M. Karloff, trustee, to Matthew J. Schuler and Kerri A. Schuler, part of the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $19,670.
Chad L. Allison and Erika Allison to Randy E. Holke and Sally K. Holke, 1333 Wilmont St., Fremont, $455,000.
Harvey H. Peters to David M. Peters, 1935 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $1.
Celebrate Life Inc. to Bank of Bennington, 940 Pine St., North Bend.
Jason T. Vanderworth and Sonja R. Vanderworth to Romuleus Merriman and Ashley Merriman, 1649 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $158,000.
Anthony A. Wiese and Elizabeth Ann Wiese to Jake G. Brune and Kayla M. Brune, 212 County Road B, Dodge, $260,000.
Sandra B. Baumberger and Patrick Baumberger to Patricia L. Sagehorn, 1415 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $182,500.
Luke N. Muller and Anita L. Muller to Dillon J. Greenlee, 337 N. Cedar St., Dodge, $110,000.
William Cottier and Ellen Cottier to Philip Carl Mueller and Kathryn Elizabeth Mueller, 2515 Heritage Lane, Fremont, $337,000.
Denny Properties IV LLC to BNE Holdings LLC, 249 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $75,000.
Schurman Corporation to David Jay Greenfield and Diane Lynn Greenfield, 3417 Robyn Ridge, Fremont, $399,000.
The Estate of John E. Tharp, deceased, to Edvin G. Monterroso Escobar and Benony Monterroso, 537 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $105,000.
Theresa L. Baltz to Edvin G. Monterroso Escobar and Benony Monterroso, 537 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Michael E. Kroupa and Molly A. Kroupa to Cody Green and Sharayah Green, 1624 N. I St., Fremont, $227,000.
Lonnie Bertelsen and Kathleen Bertelsen to Ryan Streit, 854 County Road 19, Scribner, $130,000.
City of Hooper to Hooper Community Development Agency, School Park Sub Lot 6, Hooper.
Hooper Community Development Agency to Patricia L. Kraus, School Park Sub Lot 7, Hooper, $9,500.
Marilyn H. Johnson, Michael R. Johnson, Julie A. Keegan, co-trustees of the Raymond K. Johnson Living Trust, to Marilyn H. Johnson and Julie A. Keegan, co-trustees of the Marilyn H. Johnson Living Trust, 419 Elm St., Uehling.
Robert H. Whitcomb, trustee under the Robert H. Whitcomb and Patsy A. Whitcomb Revocable Living Trust, to Nancy K. Rix, 2757 28th Circle, Fremont, $162,500.
Joseph J. Bixby and Jennifer L. Bixby to Devan Collins, 1646 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $160,000.
Dean Hoge and Rebecca Hoge to Dean K. Hoge, trustee, and Rebecca L. Hoge, trustee of the Hoge Family Revocable Trust, a tract of land lying in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, containing 5.98 acres, more or less.
Brian Wiese to James Lee Heinke, 108 Locust St., Nickerson, $170,000.
Bradley T. Victor and Robyn L. Victor, Gary C. Rasmussen and Gayle J. Rasmussen, and Young Men’s Christian Association of Fremont to Bradley T. Victor and Robyn L. Victor, and Gary C. Rasmussen and Gayle J. Rasmussen, Lot 2, YMCA Camp Subdivision, as platted in Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Bradley T. Victor and Robyn L. Victor, Gary C. Rasmussen and Gayle J. Rasmussen, and Young Men’s Christian Association of Fremont to Young Men’s Christian Association of Fremont, Nebraska, Lot 1, YMCA Camp Subdivision, as platted in Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Elna Victor to Titan Machinery Inc., 3701 W. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont, $176,000.
Bradley T. Victor and Robyn L. Victory, Gary C. Rasmussen and Gayle Rasmussen to Titan Machinery Inc., 3701 W. U.S. Highway 30, Fremont, $2,024,000.
Marlene Geiger and Dennis Stumpe, co-personal representatives of the estate of Bernard H. Stumpe, deceased, to Myron K. Stumpe, the east 107 feet of Lot 5 and the east 107 feet of the north 15 feet of Lot 6 and the south 10 feet of Lot 6 and the north 20 feet of Lot 7, all in Block 8, Uehling, $13,000.
Kay L. Poppe to Kay L. Poppe, trustee, an undivided one-third interest in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 5, and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, together with an easement through the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, all in Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kay L. Poppe to Kay L. Poppe, trustee, Lot 17, Pioneer Lake Subdivision, Dodge County.
Kelsey Leland f/k/a Kelsey Ferrin and Nicholas Leland to Nicholas L. Leland and Kelsey P. Leland, 2613 Oregon Ave., Fremont.
Jeffrey D. Kruger and Lea A. Kruger to Jason E. Emmons and Andrea G. Emmons, 215 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $107,000.
Jason E. Emmons and Andrea G. Emmons to JAKL Properties LLC, 215 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas Snodgrass to Windmill Rentals LLC, 2014 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $142,000.
Thomas J. and Tonia L. Frank to Frank Rentals LLC, 1340 N. Union St., Fremont, $1.
Richard J. Pribil and Louise M. Pribil to Michael P. Quinn, 1448 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $90,000.
Jennifer Marie Robinson to Jeremy Joseph Robinson, 1542 W. Ninth St., Fremont.
Rodney G. Gnuse, personal representative of the estate of Glenn H. Gnuse, deceased, to Rodney G. Gnuse, trustee of the Glenn Gnuse Revocable Trust, 2420-2424 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
Rodney G. Gnuse, personal representative of the estate of Shirley Gnuse, deceased, to Rodney G. Gnuse and Larry W. Gnuse, successor trustees of the Glenn Gnuse Revocable Trust dated Dec. 30, 2013, which is also known as Glenn Gnuse Trust, 2420-2424 E. 22nd St., Fremont.
Rodney G. Gnuse and Larry W. Gnuse, successor trustee of the Glenn Gnuse Revocable Trust dated Dec. 30, 2013, which is also known as Glenn Gnuse Trust, to Todd Nielsen and Lori Nielsen, 2420-2424 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $200,000.
Stephen T. and Phyllis M. Moore to Ministerios “yo soy la puerta,” 771 S. Broad St., Fremont, $140,000.
David LeBaron and Irma LeBaron to Carol G. LeBaron, 1762 Austin Lane, Fremont.
John R. Morehouse Jr. and Nicole S. Morehouse to Melissa A. Keenan and Jason M. Keenan, 2022 E. 19th St., Fremont, $230,000.
Mark R. Burnett and Amelia K. Burnett to Derick Ristau and Erika Newill, 1010 Jones Drive, Fremont, $235,000.
Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Brian Kuhr and Brittney Kuhr, 1041 Sheridan St., Fremont, $283,900.
Joseph R. Wolfgram to Precision Building & Remodeling Inc., 404 Eighth St., Scribner, $46,000.
Mitch L. Smith and Michael J. Smith, personal representative of the estate of Desmond J. Smith, deceased, to Riley Meyer and Angela Lange, as joint tenants and not as tenants in common, 517 Sixth St., Scribner, $30,000.
John P. Jones and Diane Jones f/k/a Diane Vitamvas to Donald J. Krumel and Karen E. Krumel, 936 W. South St., Fremont, $116,000.
Brett Hunke to Joel Hunke and Ginger Hunke, 205 Maple St., Snyder, $65,750.
Paul D. Paquette and Lori L. Paquette to Kevin Sheppard and Lori S. Sheppard, 1149 Sheridan St., Fremont, $312,000.
Emilee J. Scheer, trustee of the Ronald D. Scheer Revocable Trust dated March 25, 1999, 1415 E. 11th St., Fremont.
Dennis M. Schissel Jr. and Kandis K. Schissel to Janelle Brestel and James Brestel, 946 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $78,925.
Ethel Duhsmann Forster to Jake Werner and Marissa Werner, 2631 Idaho Ave., Fremont, $195,000.
James L. Poulas, personal representative of the estate of James Poulas, to Anita Poulas a/k/a Anna M. Poulas, one-half interest in the north 45/80ths of the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 26, Township 18, Range 6, east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Anita Poulas a/k/a Anna M. Poulas to Anita Poulas, trustee of the Anita Poulas Living Trust dated March 25, 2010, all of her interest in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 26, Township 18, Range 6, east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Eileen M. Turner to Benjamin W. Kuehn, 341 Elm St., Dodge, $45,000.
Michael R. Swanson and Tracy L. Swanson to Terry M. McCarthy and Jamie L. Sommers, 815 County Road G, Scribner, $220,000.
Doris Hatcher to Justin Schindler, 75 S. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Sandra L. Knudsen a/k/a Sandra L. Knudson to Surfside Seven LLC, 548 N. Bell St., Fremont, $60,000.
Jeffrey T. Hazen and Angie L. Hazen to Nathan Sean Williams, 1904-1920 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $167,500.
Heather A. Muller to Aaron C. Schmidt and Carie M. Schmidt, 641 Willow St., North Bend, $145,000.
State of Nebraska Department of Transportation to City of Fremont, part of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 9 East, Dodge County, $1.
Donald J. Dostal and Susan J. Dostal to Curtis Helgenberger and Laureen Helgenberger, the west 30 feet of the north 672 feet of the east 186 feet, except the north 532 feet of Lot 1, Block 41, Eighth Addition, Scribner, $20,000.
Kristi Krepel, authorized representative for First National Bank Omaha at Fremont, personal representative of the Joyce E. Newill Estate, to Merlin J. Newill Estate, 525 Empire Drive, Fremont.
Pioneer Lake LLC to Daniel Joe Hitchler and Debra Sue Hitchler, Lot 45R Pioneer Lake, North Bend.
Robert L. Parks and Cynthia L. Parks to Brandon M. Weidemann, 1302 Jones Drive, Fremont, $230,000.
David P. Kingry and Eugenie M. Kingry to Danny Lango-Escobar and Leslie E. Lango, 712 S. Union St., Fremont, $4,000.
Debra L. Carstens and Dean Carstens to Kasey Seaman, 1816 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $57,333.33.
Shanda J. Berg to Kasey Seaman, 1816 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $57,333.33.
Leta F. Fornoff and Christopher Fornoff to Kasey Seaman, 1816 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $57,333.33.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Victor Chavez, 1351 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $145,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity to Gleyce Dias, 730 E. First St., Fremont, $94,000.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Dawn Egr, 540 W. Third St., Fremont, $70,000.
Renee Hartman and Richard O. Hartman to Maggie Mae Holub, 1181 County Road 8, Scribner, $145,765.
Tyler Bertsch and Jennifer Bertsch to Roger G. Brackhan and Deanne H. Brackhan, trustees of the Roger G. and Deanna H. Brackhan Revocable Trust dated July 6, 2011, 1143 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $141,000.