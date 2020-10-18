Dodge County real estate transfers

Majestic Farms LLP to Liberty Land & Livestock LLC, an undivided 33% interest in and to the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southeast quarter and the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $852,393.