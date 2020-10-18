Dodge County real estate transfers

NEBCO Inc. to Sara Carnicle, Cabin 22, Lake Leba, Dodge County, $18,500.
Louanne Kampschneider a/k/a Luanne Kampschneider to Karen K. Gray, 244 N. Cedar St., Dodge, $77,500.
Big M Apt. LLC to John D. Jacobs and Lori A. Jacobs, trustees of the John D. and Lori A. Revocable Trust dated Sept. 21, 2015, 2515-2517 Seaton Ave., Fremont, $237,000.
Nathaniel T. Faley and Kim Faley to Diana L. Madsen, 1420 N. Logan St., Fremont, $97,500.
Shelly Jo Strunk to Steven M. Willman and Molly M. Willman, 440 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $145,000.
Jonathan L. Boothe to Jose Delgado Pena and Nilda Hernandez, 2011 E. First St., Fremont, $179,000.
Karen K. Burns to Steven Jay Felton and Joyce Ann Felton, 1915 Pearl St., Fremont, $171,000.
5th Street Properties LLC to Cody Iverson, 1220 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $124,900.
Scott Schaller and Susan Schaller f/k/a Susan M. Severson to Cody Farnsworth and Leah Johnson, 1625 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $135,000.
Northside Properties LLC to Paul J. and Linda M. Von Behren, 2046 E. 30th St., Fremont.
Kyle L. Smithhisler and Katelyn R. Smithhisler to Jarod W. Holverson, 2124 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $144,900.
Carlos B. Ward and Toni Lynn Ward to SCO Investments LLC, 2701 N. Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $135,000.
Linda K. Bensinger to Mackenzie Milks, 112 Second St., Uehling, $60,000.
Gwen Marie Smith n/k/a Gwen Marie Dillon and Scott Dillon to Rhonda K. Vlach, 2801 N. Belvedere Ave., Fremont, $248,000.
Majestic Farms LLP to Liberty Land & Livestock LLC, an undivided 33% interest in and to the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the south half of the southeast quarter and the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 18, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $852,393.
Gary L. Anderson and Susan M. Anderson to Andrea M. Buresh, 220 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $84,000.
Judith E. Brant to Jeffery Brink, 706 W. 10th St., Fremont, $179,000.
VCVD Inc. to Virginia Norby, 311 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Christopher Allen Novotny and Shelli Marie Novotny to Shelli M. Novotny a/k/a Shelli Marie Novotny, 1246 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $230,000.
Shelli M. Novotny a/k/a Shelli Marie Novotny to Timothy R. Karges and Elissa L. Karges, 1246 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $230,000.
Ronald L. Way and Julie K. Way to Christopher Wegener and Erin Wegener, 736 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $184,000.
Brian H. Lindell to Tracy M. Lindell, 203 Fourth St., Snyder.
Crash Holdings LLC to Juan Antonio Duarte Axume, 2532 Westside Ave., Fremont, $174,900.
Linda L. Mayer to Christopher Paul Rhoads and Makenzie Marie Rhoads, 1210 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $182,500.
Ronald W. Ondracek and Thomas E. Wolf to Rontom LLC, 605 Main St., North Bend.
