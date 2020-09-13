Dodge County real estate transfers

Robert Stollberg to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Sandra Pedersen Becky, trustee of the Sandra Pedersen Becky Trust dated March 12, 2009, to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $112,330.
Kelly L. Neuhaus and Brian J. Neuhaus to Kyle Swatzell and Tia Swatzell, 1148 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $218,000.
Russell L. and Sandra S. Callaway to Russell L. and Sandra S. Callaway, trustees, 1522 Maplewood Dr., Fremont.
Jonathan L. Boothe Jr. and Samara S. Boothe to Kathleen Adler, 1131 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $92,500.
Kelly J. Brichacek to Scott L. Brichacek, 2508 Winston Circle, Fremont.
Murray Property Management LLC to FremontUSA LLC, 605 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Sandra K. Pate, co-trustee of the Donna Lamprecht Family Trust, and Amy J. Lemmers, co-trustee of the Donna Lamprecht Family Trust, to Amy J. Lemmers, 1112 N. Howard St., Fremont.
Cory R. Kolm and Cathy I. Kolm to William Turner and Nicole Turner, 1048 Sheridan St., Fremont, $310,000.
Judith A. Anderson to Nick Benjamin and Kolleen Benjamin, 536 E. 15th St., Fremont, $80,000.
Precision Building & Remodeling Inc. to Stephanie Callahan, 202 Bridge St., Scribner, $73,900.
Tabatha L. Seger n/k/a Tabatha L. Kellogg to Melissa G. Ball and Scott H. Ball, 2210 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $40,000.
Dennis O. Larsen a/k/a D. O. Larsen to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 826 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $14,868.
Donald Holub, trustee of the Ann Holub Testamentary Trust, to Donald Holub, the south 35 acres of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Redneb Builders Inc. to Philip M. Mentzer and Karine J. Mentzer, 2903 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $404,000.
Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Grant Meiergerd, 3077 Aurora St., Fremont, $292,819.50.
Estate of Loretta J. Ferguson to Bonita J. Whitemore and Eldan Charles Healey, 1816 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $232,000.
Bo J. Borisow and Elizabeth J. Borisow to Thomas Charles Brown, 2543 Laverna St., Fremont, $212,000.
JoAnn Morgan to Michael Morgan and Brian Morgan, 1232 N. Pebble St., Fremont.
Erik D. Hemminger and Allison R. Hemminger f/k/a Allison R. Nosal to Jordon G. Lingle and Alissa J. Wiggins, 737 N. Christy St., Fremont, $155,000.
Cassandra M. Olsen to Trent Hepburn, 1647 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $166,500.
Jodi Vanshure to Elias Reza and Esmeralda Hernandez, 1414 E. 20th Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
Laura A. Miller to GLAM Properties LLC, 2042 County Road K, Hooper, $88,000.
Kathy Larson to Kelsey B. Sharman and Samuel Sharman, 504 E. Elk St., Hooper, $105,000.
Francis Kirchmann and Helen Kirchmann to Larry L. Larsen and Paula M. Larsen, 1916 N. Broad St., Fremont, $90,000.
Brian Kucera a/k/a Brian P. Kucera to L3 Holdings LLC, 312 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Kenneth LaFerriere to L3 Holdings LLC, 312 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
L3 Holdings LLC to Lucas Schulz and Angie Schulz, 312 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $71,500.
Pebble Valley Heritage Project, Snyder, Nebraska to Thomas Smeal and Sally Smeal, the north half of Lot 2, Block 2, Village of Snyder, $1,000.
Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Darin Sievers and Rena Sievers, Lot 6, Block 5, Morningside Pointe Addition, Fremont, $68,000.
Gerald L. Anderson and Tanya L. Anderson to Donald VonSeggern and Rebecca VonSeggern, Lot 9, Piedmont Country, a subdivision in Dodge County, $70,000.
EJD Enterprises LLC to Morissa Stokebrand, 309 Ash St., Snyder, $55,000.
Joel R. Dirkschneider to Boris Ramirez, 120 N. Pine St., Dodge, $6,000.
Jeffory W. Metschke to Rachelle Brainard, 708 Main St., Scribner, $108,595.
Jaid Enterprises LLC to Eric J. Bjorkman and Kelly A. Bjorkman, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 20, North Bend, $125,000.
Jarad and Cathleen Chrisman to Bob and Jennifer Hansen, Schurman’s Ground Cabin, Lot 30, $8,000.
Kevin L. Indra to Truecountry LLC, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17, Range 5, Saunders County; a tract in the northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 17, Range 5, Saunders County; and Tax Lot 20 and Tax Lot 25 of Section 13, Township 17, Range 5, Saunders County.
Lee Enterprises Inc. to Incentivize Property Holdings LLC, 135 N. Main St., $621,000.
Deer Pointe Corp. to Horacio Lopez and Maria Nevarez, Lot 8, Block 4, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $72,900.
Wanda Ebben to Thomas Mendlik and Suzanne Mendlik, 1300 W. South St., Lot 2, Fremont, $218,000.
