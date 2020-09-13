Dodge County real estate transfers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Stollberg to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Sandra Pedersen Becky, trustee of the Sandra Pedersen Becky Trust dated March 12, 2009, to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $112,330.

Kelly L. Neuhaus and Brian J. Neuhaus to Kyle Swatzell and Tia Swatzell, 1148 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $218,000.

Russell L. and Sandra S. Callaway to Russell L. and Sandra S. Callaway, trustees, 1522 Maplewood Dr., Fremont.

Jonathan L. Boothe Jr. and Samara S. Boothe to Kathleen Adler, 1131 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $92,500.

Kelly J. Brichacek to Scott L. Brichacek, 2508 Winston Circle, Fremont.

Murray Property Management LLC to FremontUSA LLC, 605 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Sandra K. Pate, co-trustee of the Donna Lamprecht Family Trust, and Amy J. Lemmers, co-trustee of the Donna Lamprecht Family Trust, to Amy J. Lemmers, 1112 N. Howard St., Fremont.