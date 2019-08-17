Mary Ann Ruppert to Cody Ryan Kimmell, 1229 E. 20th St., Fremont, $160,000.
Scott Smith, successor trustee UTA executed Oct. 30, 2014, to Steven John Franzen and Jacki Lyn Franzen, 2770 Park Place Drive, $314,000.
Loi Vuong and Van Vuong to Austin Raue, 831 E. 18th St., Fremont, $120,000.
Terence L. Johnson and Carol J. Johnson to Brice A. Johnson and Miranda S. Johnson, 234 Elm St., Dodge.
Thomas A. Hickcox Jr. and Lisa A. Hickcox to Katie Kracl and Jake Weinrich, 1206 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $132,000.
Ardath Smeal to Virgil W. Niewohner and Karen D. Niewohner, 204 Elm St., Snyder, $300,000.
James C. Yeager and Linda L. Yeager to Jacob Wallingford and Ashley A. Wallingford, 2326 County Road H Boulevard, Hooper, $252,500.
Julie Schuler to John Von Seggern III and Courtney Von Seggern, 101 N. Pine St., Hooper, $226,500.
Austin Gana to Jesse Tye and Raven Knight, 938 E. 12th St., Fremont, $129,775.
Wendy and Matthew Andersen to Eric T. Lareau and Alexandria M. Headid, 1551 Woods Drive, Fremont, $255,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to Matthew A. Andersen and Wendy L. Andersen, 1249 Woodlawn Drive, Fremont, $325,000.
JoAnn Bernady to Jarad and Cathleen Chrisman, Lot 30, Schurman Campground, $8,000.
Gary M. Stolley and Rox Ann Stolley to Dale V. Hartshorn and Jana J. J. Hartshorn, 1121 N. L St., Fremont.
James H. Kruger to James H. Kruger, Sandra A. Kruger and Barbara J. Krzycki, co-trustees of the James H. Kruger Revocable Trust, 740 Elm St., North Bend.
James H. and Sandra A. Kruger to James H. Kruger, Sandra A. Kruger and Barbara J. Kryzcki, co-trustees of the James H. Kruger Revocable Trust, Lot 12, Legge’s Lake Subdivision, Dodge County.
Pamela S. Dolezal estate c/o Larry D. Dolezal to Lawrence A. Dolezal, Samantha M. Dolezal, Lucas D. Dolezal and Trent A. Dolezal, 1011 W. Seventh St., North Bend; 610 Cottonwood, North Bend; Lots 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 69, North Bend; part of the north half of the south half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; river accretion in Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Richard A. Owston to Adams Property Ventures LLC, 1505 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $22,000.
Carol Jean Ristow and Vernetta Dunlap, co-person representative of the estate of Tracey Renee Schreck f/k/a Tracey Hershley, deceased, to Adams Property Ventures LLC, 1505 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $11,000.
Vicki and Edward Uhler to Adams Property Ventures LLC, 1505 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $11,000.
Adams Property Ventures LLC to The Ranch Motel & Storage LLC, 1505 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $47,000.
Schurman Corporation to Joseph W. Tynon and Kristin M. Tynon, 3421 Robyn Ridge, Fremont, $399,000.
Robyn M. Menke to Nick Benjamin and Kolleen Benjamin, 1984 Pine St., Fremont, $85,000.
Chad S. Ruda and Sarah J. Ruda to Tanya Judith Gomez Montoya and Jose Cesar Alberto Gomez Moreno, 309 N. Hickory St., Hooper, $120,000.
Margaret Behling to Charles S. Narans and Rebecca L. Narans, 1424 Lynden Circle, Fremont, $219,000.
Schurman Corporation to Michael A. Lewis and Marla K. Lewis, 3243 Robyn Ridge Road, Fremont, $399,000.
Deer Pointe Corp to Cory R. Kolm and Cathy I. Kolm, 915 Brooks Hollow Drive, Fremont, $55,900.
Estate of Gary R. Sutton to Benedict A. Olson and Jackie L. Olson, 1330 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $130,000.
Randy W. Dodge and Wendy L. Dodge to Sheldon D. Curry, 2049 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $90,000.
Stephen Yucus and Brooke Yucus to Katie Saalfeld and Steven Saalfeld, 1309 Iowa St., Fremont, $187,000.