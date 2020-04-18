Dodge County real estate transfers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Estate of Margaret C. Ruskamp to Beverly Jean Morse and Cindy M. Kucera, 135 Patricia St., Dodge, $55,000.

Gary D. Brosch and Irene C. Brosch to Gary D. Brosch and Irene C. Brosch, trustees of the Gary D. Brosch and Irene C. Brosch Living Trust dated April 19, 2013, 2810 N. Belvedere Ave., Fremont.

Brian J. Monaghan and Rebecca J. Monaghan to Matthew J. Kuddes and Theresa R. Gustin, 2909 Snead Dr., Fremont, $239,000.

Jeff Wacker and Jo Wacker to Clayton R. Wacker and Natalie J. Wacker, 1753 County Road 17, Ames, $260,000.

Jared R. Devore and Lauren A. Devore to Jared R. Devore and Lauren A. Devore, 1454 N. H St., Fremont.

Betty J. Schacht to Matthew J. Landsteiner and Jennifer L. Hooker, 200 N. Pine St., Hooper, $120,000.

Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Jeffrey S. Wacker and Jo M. Wacker, all of Tax Lot 2 and part of Tax Lot 4, located in the southwest quarter and part of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, all located in Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $534,560.

Bernard W. Fogg and Vivian L. Fogg to Anna and Blake Wilberding, 240 E. 13th St., North Bend.