Dodge County real estate transfers

Estate of Margaret C. Ruskamp to Beverly Jean Morse and Cindy M. Kucera, 135 Patricia St., Dodge, $55,000.
Gary D. Brosch and Irene C. Brosch to Gary D. Brosch and Irene C. Brosch, trustees of the Gary D. Brosch and Irene C. Brosch Living Trust dated April 19, 2013, 2810 N. Belvedere Ave., Fremont.
Brian J. Monaghan and Rebecca J. Monaghan to Matthew J. Kuddes and Theresa R. Gustin, 2909 Snead Dr., Fremont, $239,000.
Jeff Wacker and Jo Wacker to Clayton R. Wacker and Natalie J. Wacker, 1753 County Road 17, Ames, $260,000.
Jared R. Devore and Lauren A. Devore to Jared R. Devore and Lauren A. Devore, 1454 N. H St., Fremont.
Betty J. Schacht to Matthew J. Landsteiner and Jennifer L. Hooker, 200 N. Pine St., Hooper, $120,000.
Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Jeffrey S. Wacker and Jo M. Wacker, all of Tax Lot 2 and part of Tax Lot 4, located in the southwest quarter and part of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, all located in Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $534,560.
Bernard W. Fogg and Vivian L. Fogg to Anna and Blake Wilberding, 240 E. 13th St., North Bend.
Richard M. Brandenburgh and LaDonna M. Bradenburg, co-trustees of the Richard and LaDonna Bradenburgh Revocable Trust, to Richard M. Brandenburgh and LaDonna M. Bradenburgh, 2229 Bramblewood Cove, Fremont.
Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Clayton R. Wacker and Natalie J. Wacker, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $289,600.
Leroy G. Stodola, trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, and Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, 240 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $45,000.
The Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust to Victor H. Valdenea and Mayra Valdenea, 329-331 Jefferson Rd., Fremont, $100,000.
Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe to The Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, 341-343 Jefferson Rd., Fremont.
The Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust to Victor H. Valdenea and Mayra Valdenea, 341-343 Jefferson Rd., Fremont, $100,000.
Mary Schulzkump to Scott R. DeSplinter and Jillene K. DeSplinter, 308 Whispering Pines Dr., Nickerson, $49,000.
J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, to Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe, trustees of the Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, 2729-2731 Laverna St., Fremont, $250,000.
Gary L. Sims to Britney L. Pauli, 1035 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $130,000.
Ricky D. Stodola and Kelli A. Stodola to Gary L. Sims, 850 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $68,000.
George E. Berner and Marcella M. Berner to Marcella M. Berner, 106 N. Park St., Hooper.
Domaxco LLC to 30Earth II LLC, part of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $450,000.
Michael S. Moeller to Thomas A. McKnight and Evelyn V. McKnight, a tract of land being a part of Tax Lot 1 lying in part of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $750.
Christine Jarrett and Rochelle Vance a/k/a Rachelle Vance to Mayelin Diaz and Hector Solis Vasquez, 2053 Irene St., Fremont, $184,900.
Megan Ashley Vance a/k/a Megan Vance to Mayelin Diaz and Hector Solis Vasquez, 2053 Irene St., Fremont, $184,900.
Patricia J. Hendrix and Sharon M. Thompson to Mayelin Diaz and Hector Solis Vasquez, 2053 Irene St., Fremont, $184,900.
James R. Dahl to Jerry S. Dahl and Rochelle Martin, all interest in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $420,352.
Jerry S. Dahl, and Rochelle Martin and Ralph Martin to James R. Dahl, 960 County Road K Blvd., Scribner, $356,394.
Curtis Brabec and Tanya Brabec to Surfside Seven LLC, 722 Main St., North Bend, $60,000.
Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Bo M. Krivohlavek, 2258 Aaron Way, Fremont, $192,229.
Les B. Riecken a/k/a Lester B. Riecken to Loren Jay Lycan, 1140 N. Broad St., Fremont, $125,000.
Pieper Implement Company to Alexander Pospisil, 116 N. Oak St., Dodge, $7,500.
