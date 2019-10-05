Deborah L. Jones to Frank Rentals LLC, 535 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $65,000.
Sharon K. Andersen and James R. Andersen to Dale N. Soldan and Donna M. Soldan, 305 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $124,000.
Sharon K. Andersen, conservator of the estate of Mina J. Williams, a protected person, to Dale N. Soldan and Donna M. Soldan, 305 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
Gary J. Kremlacek and Tami Kremlacek to Nextera Properties LLC, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $720,000.
Fremont Medical Properties LLC to Eastern Nebraska Regional Agency on Human Services, 1935 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $675,000.
Tami Nielsen and Thomas Nielsen to Arlan L. Gnuse and Marjorie L. Gnuse, 2749 N. 28th Circle, Fremont, $235,000.
Sandra Kiichler, trustee of the Kiichler Family Trust, to Robert Murray, 202-212 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $138,500.
Anthony J. Perry to James Lewis, 44 McGinns Lake, North Bend, $5.
James Lewis to Michelle M. Craven and/or Douglas S. Craven, 44 McGinns Lake, North Bend, $8,500.
Sandall Ranches LLC to Reyee E. Rascon Mata, 1935 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $153,000.
D & H Farms Inc. to Lee Paden Farms LLC, the west half of the northwest quarter, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, west half of the west half of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the west half of the west half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 22, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,190,000.
Ann Minarick, Susan Coen, Karen Coen-Brown and Michael J. Coen, successor co-trustees of the James L. and Betty Coen Revocable Family Trust dated May 15, 2012, to Michael J. Coen, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 8, Williams Addition, North Bend; and Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 7, Williams Addition, North Bend.
Nicholas J. Bradrick to Patricia J. Hall, 225 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $126,000.
James D. Bartosh and Lori L. Hill, co-personal representatives for the estate of James A. Bartosh, to James D. Bartosh and Lori L. Hill, 1120 E. First St., Fremont.
Thomas Lee Stamper and Teresa Linn Stamper, trustees of the Thomas Lee Stamper and Teresa Linn Stamper Revocable Trust, to HoMe Development LLC, 2740 N. Yager Road, Fremont, $315,000.
Crash Holdings LLC to Poesen Properties LLC, 1345 E. Cuming St., Fremont; 1526 N. Colson Ave., Fremont; and 1540 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Dusty L. Lowther and Renae A. Lowther to D and R Enterprises LLC, 2531-2535 Missouri Ave., Fremont; 1520-1528 Ohio St., Fremont; and 1540-1560 Dakota St., Fremont.
L3 Holdings LLC to Sage HOA Services LLC, 1148 N. C St., Fremont, $68,700.
Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe, trustees of the Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, to Edward and Agnella Loewe, 1120 Meadow Lane, Fremont.
Mary E. Harkless to Matthew J. Carlson and Elizabeth K. Carnahan, 1447 Iowa St., Fremont, $116,000.
Dolores I. Bang to Deborah L. Jones, 961 N. Walnut St., Fremont, $195,000.
Joseph J. Kreikemeier and Viola L. Kreikemeier to Viola L. Kreikemeier, trustee of the Joseph and Viola Kreikemeier Family Trust, northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 20, North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 20, North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east half of the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 5, Township 20, North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 16, Township 20, North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Kelly R. Tweedy and Dawn M. Tweedy Sherman, 305 W. 19th St., Fremont, $62,500.
Chase Adkisson and Kali Adkisson to Nicholas Bradrick, 908 Sheridan St., Fremont, $210,000.
Daniel L. Johnson and Sherryl A. Johnson to Surfside Seven LLC, 1934 Pine St., Fremont, $85,000.
Richard M. and Jeanette R. Crouch to Richard M. and Jeanette R. Crouch, trustees, 1864 Big Island Road, Fremont.
Dana G. Leland and June C. Leland to Ty Heinert, 1635 Monroe St., Fremont, $130,000.