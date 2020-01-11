Brett Walters and Connie Walters to Benjamin L. Peters and Laura K. Peters, 1012 Eastwood Drive, Fremont, $388,000.
L3 Holdings LLC to Terry L. Larson, 1650 N. Union St., Fremont, $79,700.
D & M Farms Inc. to C Six Inc., the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3; the south half of the southeast quarter and the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 4, all in Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
D & M Farms Inc. to Chuddy Inc., the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., and the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Annette M. Laber, personal representative of the estate of Clarabelle M. Mares, deceased, to Brandon Wright, 1722 E. 19th St., Fremont, $135,000.
Rodney Devine and Teresa Devine to Austin Harmel, 2603 Idaho Ave., Fremont, $179,500.
Donald J. Krumel and Karen E. Krumel to Troy M. Henry, 410 S. Downing St., Fremont, $164,900.
The Presbyterian Church of Fremont to Care Corps Inc., Lot 2, Presbyterian Church Addition, Fremont, $140,000.
Gifford Construction LLC to Matthew T. O’Reilly and Anna L. O’Reilly, 2708 Brooks Hollow Dr., Fremont, $350,000.
Patricia S. Wamsat to Patricia S. Wamsat, trustee, 2063 Big Island Rd., Lot E, Fremont, $1.
Peter G. Rix and Robin A. Rix to Nebraska Department of Transportation, north of Hills Farm Road, part of Lots 63 and 21, Fremont, $50,220.
Todd Carr to Jeremy D. and Melissa M. Mostek, 639 Schneider St., Fremont, $10,000.
Kari Sinkula, as personal representative of the estate of Larry H. Wigren, deceased, to Raymond D. Barker and Amy M. Barker, 1551 Brewer Dr., Fremont, $247,900.
Elijah Vosler to Jess Staton Nighswonger and Brooklyn Elizabeth Nighswonger, 1110 Willow St., North Bend, $185,000.
City of Hooper to Community Development Agency of the City of Hooper, Lot A, School Park Subdivision, which comprises of Lot 1 and Lot 2, excepting the south 42 feet of Lot 2, Block 29, Third Addition, Hooper.
Community Development Agency of the City of Hooper to Kevin and Wendy Christensen, Lot A, School Park Subdivision, which comprises of Lot 1 and Lot 2, excepting the south 42 feet of Lot 2, Block 29, Third Addition, Hooper, $9,500.
Alisha Borisow, as personal representative of the estate of Renae Ann Borisow, to Ryan James Bahe and Kelsie Jo Bahe, 1420 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $225,000.
Emagean Sevrean to Justin Horner and Sara Horner, 745 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $275,000.
Raymond Dean Barker II and Amy Marie Hosie n/k/a Amy Marie Barker to Alex Strong and Megan Strong, 1519 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $138,500.
Kathleen K. Carson to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 425 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $92,500.
Patrick Jon Orr, trustee of the Patrick Jon Orr Revocable Trust Agreement dated Nov. 12, 1993, as amended on Feb. 26, 2008, and further amended on Aug. 26, 2011, to BLOP Adventure LLC, Lot 5, Lincoln Park Second Subdivision, Fremont.
Atlantica LLC to Antonio Pacheco, 2140 N. C St., Fremont, $57,000.
Ronald D. Nelson and Joan A. Nelson to Ronald Chris Howard and Karen Sue Howard, 3227 Nebraska Ave., Fremont, $255,000.
Curtiss L. Richey and Sharon J. Richey to Jewel A. Doherty, 417 Boulevard St., Fremont, $157,000.
Prairie Fields Partnership LLC to Methodist Fremont Health, 350 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $3,700,000.
Shillelagh LLC to Chadmimi LLC, 2536 Oxford St., Fremont, $34,000.
Patty Grunke, personal representative of the estate of Phyllis Peters, deceased, to Harold Peters, 3203 N. C St., Fremont.
Larry D. Thomsen to Laramie Patten and Raigena (Caroll) Patten, 1728 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $169,000.
Daniel E. Simanek and Trudy K. Simanek f/k/a Trudy K. Mengedoht to Gerardo Rivera, 1515-1519 Iowa St., Fremont, $141,500.
Pamela K. Aufenkamp and Duane Gebhardt to Skylar E. Aegerter, 1805 N. Union St., Fremont, $153,500.