Wendy D. McGrath, personal representative in the matter of the estate of Dean W. Schmeling, to James R. Sullivan, 2291 Rosedale Rd., Fremont, $265,000.
Shirley J. Shannon to Joel David Leindecker and Jeannie Leindecker, 870 Ridgeland Ave. Lot 5, Fremont, $189,500.
Jasy Janay Woodring a/k/a Jasy J. Woodring to Jeremy Wesley Woodring a/k/a Jeremy W. Woodring, 401 Dodge St., Winslow.
Gifford Construction LLC to Michael Dame and Gabby Atherton, 3203 N. Armour Dr., Fremont, $231,000.
Donald J. Dostal and Susan J. Dostal to Schawn Petersen and Brenda Petersen, Second and Ash streets, Snyder, $60,000.
Garry L. Husk and Janette L. Husk to Garry L. Husk and Janette L. Husk, 1806 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
Thomas B. Thomsen, successor trustee, to Paul A. Marsh, 1929 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Gary F. Ruskamp to Gary F. Ruskamp, trustee of the Gary F. Ruskamp Revocable Trust, 423 Oak St., Dodge.
Robert L. Vannoy to Robert L. Vannoy and Mona Mullholland, 1037 Jones Dr., Fremont.
Estudillo Holdings LLC to KOW Properties LLC, 1652-1654 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $580,000.
James A. Keeler to Miracle on 4th Street LLC, 1445 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $67,500.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Leslie Burton Shallberg and Koni Melinda Shallberg, 2732 E. Bryan Shore Dr., Fremont, $178,750.
The Ritz Lake LLC to Leslie Burton Shallberg and Koni Melinda Shallberg, 2710 E. Bryan Shore Dr., Fremont, $178,750.
Curtis V. Recek and Janice A. Recek to Deane Hoffman and Sheryl Hoffman, 530 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $172,000.
Justin M. Peterson and Kiersten S. Peterson to Estudillo Holdings LLC, 5293 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $635,000.
Elaine D. Blankenau to Terence L. Johnson and Carol J. Johnson, 449 N. Linden St., Dodge.
Edward E. Brink Successor Trustee to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., 312 Earl Ave., Ames.
Lon L. Strand and Keyle M. Strand to Lon L. Strand and Keyla M. Strand, trustees, an undivided one-half interest in and to the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in and to the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Section 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 615 W. Washington St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 245 S. L St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 849 N. I St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 4060 Old Highway 8, Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 533 W. South St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1058 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1323 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1150 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 555 W. Washington St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1008 W. Second St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 522 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 510 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 305 E. Third St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 312 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 837 N. I St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 306 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 243 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1140 E. First St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 120 Jefferson Rd., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 525 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 426 S. H St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 405 S. Nye Ave., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 445 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 247 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1222 Roxie St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1200 Roxie St., Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 348 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 1539 N. C St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 521 W. Boulevard St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 640 W. South St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 540 E. First St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 515 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Heather M. Menn to Christopher R. Menn, 420 W. Washington St., Fremont.
Teresa Kerwin and Steve Kerwin to Justin D. Hilker and Emily A. Hilker, 1822 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $167,000.
Justin Hilker and Emily Humphrey n/k/a Emily Hilker to Angel D. Sandoval Martinez, 808 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $130,000.
Philip H. Dawson to Travis Kifer Sr. and Tracie J. Kifer, 415 Boulevard St., Fremont, $150,000.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Boulevard Boys Properties LLC, Lot 4, Block 5, SunRidge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Boulevard Boys Properties LLC, Lot 3, Block 5, SunRidge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
City of Scribner to Adam Ankersen and Lynne Ankersen, the east 35 feet of Lot 8 and all of Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Block 7, Scribner, $4,999.
Lori Meyer to Lukas M. Anderson and Kandi S. DeAnda, 2027 N. Jaynes St., Fremont.
Sharon L. Taylor, personal representative, to Sharon L. Taylor, Tax Lots 13 and 15 in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 9, Dodge County.
Sharon L. Taylor, person representative, to Sharon L. Taylor, 150 N. Irving St., Fremont.
Sharon L. Taylor, personal representative, to Sharon L. Taylor, 232 E. 11th St., Fremont.
Kurt M. Dunker and Melissa M. Dunker to Timothy Wilson, trustee of the Timothy John Wilson Revocable Trust dated July 12, 2006, part of the northwest quarter lying south of Foothill Road in Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County (128 acres); the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County (40 acres); and the north half of the southwest quarter, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter and the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County (160 acres), $2,350,000.
Triple K. Investments LLC to Four C’s Rental Properties LLC, 341 S. Garfield St., $27,000.
Gina C. Vogt, trustee of the Verna Homa Revocable Trust, to Verna J. Homa, 822 N. Hancock St., Fremont.
Clark D. Koch and Evelyn M. Koch to Murray Property Management, 1935 N. H St., Fremont, $155,000.
Cornerstone Resource Center d/b/a Low Income Ministry to Care Corps Inc. c/o Tera Kucera, 549 N. H St., Fremont.
Verna J. Homa to Gina C. Vogt and Brenda Ballou, 822 N. Hancock St., Fremont.
Samantha M. Dolezal, Lucas D. Dolezal and Lawrence A. Dolezal to Trent A. Dolezal, 1011 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $28,875; 610 Cottonwood, North Bend, $22,125; Highway 70, North Bend, $58,650, North Bend.
Samantha M. Dolezal, Lucas D. Dolezal and Trent A. Dolezal to Lawrence Drew Dolezal a/k/a Lawrence A. Dolezal, Tax Lot 28, located in part of the south half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Nielsen’s Subdivision of the South 300 feet of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Plainview Holdings LLC to Bestnpet Inc., 1669-1681 County Road 21, Fremont, $900,000.
Timothy Paul Gaskin and Tammy Lynn Gaskin f/k/a Tammy Lynn Murphy to Timothy Paul Gaskin and Tammy Lynn Gaskin, 2500 Deerfield Ave., Fremont.
Talmadge E. Hewitt and Jennifer Hewitt to Brett Walters and Connie Walters, 3201 Deer Run, Fremont, $500,000.
Jesse W. Vincent and Elizabeth A. Vincent to Mark Robinson and Rina Robinson, 2305 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $183,000.
Robert Leonard Barton and Doris Ann Barton to Darrell W. Welander and Annette M. Welander, 1009 Skyline Dr., Fremont, $200,000,
Dale R. Rangeloff to Eric D. Schnoor and Lynn D. Schnoor, 505 Baker St., Scribner, $155,000.
Robert L. Hansen and Amy J. Hansen to JAKL Properties LLC, 1234 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $110,250.
Dorothy A. Tacner to Poesen Properties LLC, 155 Schuyler Ave., Fremont, $65,000.
Glen E. Still and Wanda J. Still to Matthew Roeber, 2082 Irene St., Fremont, $175,000.
Paul A. Marsh to Robert A. Musson and Jennifer L. Musson, 1929 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $189,900.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 1253 N. Park Ave., Fremont.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 304 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 237-239 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 521 E. Third St., Fremont.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 215 Schuyler Ave., Fremont.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 175 Schuyler Ave., Fremont.
Rohn Rentals LLC to Rohn Properties LLC, 79 W. Vine St., Fremont.
Evelyn M. Rochford to Evelyn M. Rochford, trustee, and any successor trustee of the Evelyn M. Rochford Revocable Trust dated Dec. 1, 2014, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Wiltrude Toelle, successor trustee of the Morelle Toelle Living Trust, to Wiltrude M. Toelle, trustee, Morelle Toelle Family Trust, the southeast quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.