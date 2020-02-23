Dodge County real estate transfers

Kay Peters to Kay Peters, trustee of the Kay L. Peters Living Trust, 645 S. Ridge Road, Lot 52, Fremont.

Janet E. Anderson to Doug Simonson, part of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 24 in Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $132,800.

Mark T. Greser to Shane Reeder, Cabin 34B, Schurman’s Ground, Dodge County, $1,000.

Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller to Ashley M. Classen and Andy R. Classen, a parcel of land being part of the west half of northeast quarter, and part of the east half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $20,000.

Rohwer Family Limited Partnership to Buster’s Holdings LLC, a parcel of land (approximately 79.63 acres) being a part of the west half of the southwest quarter together with that part of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, all being located in Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $621,114.

Robert D. Petersen and Cynthia A. Petersen to Corey Dean Slagle, 2915 Snead Dr., Fremont, $215,000.

Donald E. Hansen and Haley G. Hansen to Jessica L. Weber and Kyle V. Weber, 1916 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $172,000.