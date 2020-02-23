Dodge County real estate transfers

Kay Peters to Kay Peters, trustee of the Kay L. Peters Living Trust, 645 S. Ridge Road, Lot 52, Fremont.
Janet E. Anderson to Doug Simonson, part of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 24 in Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $132,800.
Mark T. Greser to Shane Reeder, Cabin 34B, Schurman’s Ground, Dodge County, $1,000.
Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller to Ashley M. Classen and Andy R. Classen, a parcel of land being part of the west half of northeast quarter, and part of the east half of the northwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $20,000.
Rohwer Family Limited Partnership to Buster’s Holdings LLC, a parcel of land (approximately 79.63 acres) being a part of the west half of the southwest quarter together with that part of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, all being located in Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $621,114.
Robert D. Petersen and Cynthia A. Petersen to Corey Dean Slagle, 2915 Snead Dr., Fremont, $215,000.
Donald E. Hansen and Haley G. Hansen to Jessica L. Weber and Kyle V. Weber, 1916 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $172,000.
Marty D. Tollefson and Stephanie J. Tollefson to Robert D. Petersen and Cynthia A. Petersen, 2135 E. 10th St., Fremont.
Vlasta Roubal a/k/a Vlasta Bart to Bonnie Mensik, Scott Bart, Beverly Ambulos and Jean Fostvedt, 514 N. Spruce St., Dodge.
Christopher D. Wenke and Vicki L. Wenke to Christopher R. Langemeier and Kerri V. Langemeier, 615 Shoreline Dr., Lot 5, North Bend, $360,000.
Ronald D. Yanke to Richard Thomas Apking, 705 E. Third St., Fremont, $130,000.
Dean P. Lux, successor trustee of Marlene M. Lux Revocable Trust, to Dean P. Lux, successor trustee of the Dean T. Lux Revocable Trust, 741 Locust St., North Bend.
Neal Niess and Dana Verbeek to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 1597 S. Main St., Lot 4, Fremont, $28,620.
Ana L. Keen, personal representative for the estate of Michelle M. Goetz, deceased, to First United Methodist Church of Fremont, 217 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $63,000.
Evelyn M. Cochran to Curtis Cochran and Gregory Cochran, 1450 E. 20th St., Fremont, $139,000.
Radio Equipment Co. to Alene C. Nestander, 2117 Nye Dr., Fremont.
Asheville Homes LLC to Asheville Properties LLC, 2675 Laverna St., Fremont, $463,000.
Donald R. Olsen and Heather Olsen to BNE Holdings LLC, 1635 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $84,000.
Rhonda L. Cardey, personal representative for the estate of Ruth M. McCabe, deceased, to Stacy L. Frey and Jason L. Frey, 4449 Western Dr., Fremont, $180,900.
Brycen Svatora, personal representative for the estate of Chris A. Svatora, deceased, to Randy Reznicek, Tim Reznicek and Marty Reznicek, 1610 County Road 2, North Bend, $85,000.
Michael S. Moeller to Douglas W. Kriete and Sheri L. Schipper-Kriete, 61.43 acres in Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $189,472.
Derek J. Kovick and Lindsay L. Kovick to Travis M. Bost and Brittney J. Bost, 1045 W. South St., Fremont, $285,000.
David L. Villwok and Diane M. Villwok to Dawn Alisa Miller, 115 Birch St., Uehling, $142,000.
Jay M. Kment and Susan B. Kment to Blake D. Sweeney and Cameo Sweeney, 313 N. Main St., Hooper, $50,000.
Laurie J. Long to David J. Long, 1021 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Sheila M. Monke, trustee, to David W. Monke and Sheila M. Monke, 1710-1720 Iowa St., Fremont.
David W. Monke and Sheila M. Monke to Katherine Kavan, 1710-1720 Iowa St., Fremont.
Todd J. Becker and Karri A. Becker to Todd J. Becker and Karri A. Becker, 22311 County Road 36, Arlington.
Robert P. McClellan to Michael A. Vacha and Cheryl K. Vacha, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $80,000.
Lia R. Tamburro a/k/a Lia R. Tamburro-Vilmont to Sean Michael Vilmont, 1535 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Margaret L. Zareter to David Scott Farver, 1215 E. 18th St., Fremont, $170,000.
Kyle Brichacek and Meghan Brichacek to Paul E. Elger, 1445 N. Madison St., Fremont, $115,000.
Georgia A. Vyhlidal, Neil Dvorak, Marla Vylidal, Gary A. Vyhlidal, Daniel R. Wesely, Deann M. Wesely, Megan Dvorak, Brad W. Dvorak, Michelle K. Vyhlidal and Douglas A. Vyhlidal to Douglas A. Vyhlidal and Michelle K. Vyhlidal, 630 Willow St., North Bend, $8,500.
Leslie R. Pope to James G. Rose and Jana L. Rose, 1725 N. D St., Fremont, $124,000.
Plahn Investment LLC to Poesen Properties LLC, 1825 N. Union St., Fremont, $68,000.
Kenneth C. Grosse and Rita A. Grosse to Kenneth C. Grosse and Rita A. Grosse, trustees, 2116 Nye Drive, Fremont.
Kenneth C. Grosse and Rita A. Grosse to Kenneth C. Grosse and Rita A. Grosse, trustees, 209 Maple St., Snyder.
Jane A. LeGrande to Karen Dugger, 1029 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $117,500.
Randy L. Crom and Tracy Lee Crom to Dan Carlson, 632 N. Union St., $95,000.
Deryle J. Lousberg, trustee of the Deryle J. Lousberg and Betty D. Lousberg Revocable Trust dated March 16, 2010, to Larry Reed and Deanna R. Reed, 1015 N. Howard St., Fremont, $150,000.
Steven G. Ferguson and Barbara Ferguson to Bruce L. Ferguson, an undivided one-fourth interest in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-third interest in the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Amy Harnisch, 10 acres, rural Dodge County, $28,000.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Rebecca Hall, an undivided one-tenth interest in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the south half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee of the Curtis L. Boell Revocable Trust dated Dec. 15, 2015, to Troy Harnisch, an undivided one-tenth interest in the south half of the northeast quarter, Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $28,000.
Kerry Feld, trustee, to U.S. Bank Trust, 308 Elkhorn, Winslow, $49,000.
Nola Jean M. Beck to Fred L. Palmer and Myrna L. Palmer, 2119 W. Nye Drive, Fremont, $216,000.
Keith D. Perry to Keith D. Perry and Carol L. Perry, 320 W. 17th St., Fremont.
Jeff D. and Alexandra P. Sindelar a/k/a Alexandra P. Kimball to Jeff D. Sindelar, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 73, North Bend.
Leona K. Paden, trustee, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Tax Lot 70 located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $6,480.
Hills Farm Inc. to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lot 4, Poultry Complex, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100.
Holly A. Brezina to Lori K. Stevens, 1224 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $130,000.
Nicole L. Mooney to Paul T. Mooney, 2809 Palmer St., Fremont.
Albert F. Hammang, individually, and as power of attorney for Maria T. Hammang, to Chad and Sarah Ruda, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $568,000.
Lois Jean Hartmann, trustee of the Lois Jean Hartmann Living Trust, to Micah Christensen and Brittani Christensen, 300 E. Elk St., Hooper, $155,000.
Joel Hunke and Ginger Hunke to Eric D. Kieffer and Marie N. Kieffer, 205 Maple St., Snyder, $73,000.
Brian Clark Harms a/k/a Brian C. Harms and Laura Harms to Justin Michael Alley and Jennifer Marie Alley, 1648 County Road 17, Fremont.
Albert F. Hammang and Angela C. Hammang, subject to the life estate of Maria T. Hammang, to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Tax Lot 1, located in the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $112,375.
U.S. Bank to Paul J. Finney, personal representative of the estate of Judith Finney, 710 E. Third St., Fremont.
Paul J. Finney, personal representative of the estate of Judith Finney, to Paul J. Finney, 710 E. Third St., Fremont.
Mona G. Mulholland and Robert L. Vannoy to Trent M. Anderson, 1832 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $138,900.
Eric H. Lindquist, successor trustee, to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 322 S. William Ave., Fremont, $96,801.
Bonnie Vering and Gerald Vering, Lois Renter and Byron Ray Renter, and Darlene Vesely to Russell T. Meyer, about 55.92 acres in Section 9, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $587,160.
The Moonshine Hole LLC to Sabco LLC, 345 N. Main St., Fremont, $160,000.
Crete Plus Five Property LLC to Hoppe Omega Redevelopment LLC, 2550 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
Ella M. Pettis to Christopher Madsen and Diana Madsen, 1495 S. Ridge Road, Fremont, $194,168.
Francis W. Barron III, master commissioner, to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 1480 County Road 17, Fremont, $46,100.
REO Asset Management Company LLC to Jeffrey J. Stork and Sherone L. Stork, 1480 County Road 17, Fremont, $46,100.
REO Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, 322 S. William Ave., Fremont, $136,000.
Nicholas B. Dobrusky to Chelsea L. Going, 741 Mulberry St., North Bend.
E&H Homes LLC to Nick Benjamin and Kolleen Benjamin, 1959 Pine St., Fremont, $84,000.
CMJ Holdings LLC to TRC Properties LLC, 335-337 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $265,000.
Joan K. Zessin to Todd L. Zessin, Lisa M. Zessin, Lori R. Breckenridge and Ryan G. Zessin, 1040 E. 11th St., Fremont.
Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer, 306 W. Cloverly Road, Fremont.
Alvin K. Morter to Brian Newton and Michell Newton, 320 E. 17th St., Fremont, $70,000.
Ruby Ibsen, personal representative of the estate of Ronald Ibsen, deceased, to Ruby Ibsen, 1632 W. 11th St., Fremont.
Tate W. Emanuel and Kourtney L. Emanuel to Jordan T. Emanuel and Kelli J. Emanuel, 20 acres in Section 27, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $142,000.
Thomas G. Emanuel and Linda M. Emanuel to Jordan T. Emanuel and Kelli J. Emanuel, 40 acres in Section 27, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $229,200.
Kevin R. and Lori R. Yount to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 1510 S. Main St., Fremont, $12,410.
Christopher T. Estudillo and Jenny L. Estudillo to Nunya Business LLC, 2005-2015 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $200,000.
Daniel L. Wobken and Laurie J. Wobken to Brandon Tyler Wobken and Amber L. Wobken, the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the north half of the northeast quarter in Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., except the east 50 acres of the north half of the northeast quarter, Dodge County, $537,000.
Paul E. Larson, trustee of the Paul E. Larson Revocable Trust, to Stephanie L. Hunt, trustee of the Evans Orr Legacy Trust dated Jan. 23, 2018, 605-615 N. Christy St., Fremont, $221,000.
Darrel Moreland and Susan J. Moreland to Thomas J. Beeson and Lena M. Beeson, 3440 Big Island Road, Fremont, $250,000.
Ronald W. Ewasiuk and Linda L. Ewasiuk, trustees, to Ewasiuk Properties LLC, 440 N. H St., Fremont.
Michele L. Ray f/k/a Michele L. Siers to Michele L. Ray, 2040 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Morningside Storage LLC to MJF Holdings LLC, 2302 E. Morningside Road, Fremont, $435,000.
Mark C. Mueller and Corrine Mueller to Curtis J. Cummings and Michelle L. Cummings, Lot 4, Prairie Ridge Subdivision, Dodge County, $55,000.