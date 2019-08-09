Brian W. Lackey and Amanda W. Hitchner to Edsel Baker and Susan Baker, 649 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $271,500.
Robert L. Fickbohm and Barbara J. Fickbohm to Jaimy Bauer, 3259 West County Road S, Fremont, $344,000.
Troy Allan Speas, personal representative for the estate of Doris I. Speas, to Jeffrey Springer and Deni Hitzfeld-Springer, 7551 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $100,000.
Patricia J. Dobias to Debra S. Anderson, 556 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $137,000.
Michael Soderberg to Kathleen Soderberg, 2528 Seaton Ave., Fremont.
Ryan Hanzlick, trustee of the 4-T Irrevocable Trust, to Kevin Janata and Mary Janata, 420 N. Linden St., Dodge, $28,000.
Elaine D. Blankenau to Terrence L. and Carol J. Johnson, 449 N. Linden, Dodge, $150,000.
Michael C. Schow and Ann M. Schow to Larry S. Creighton and Kimberly S. Creighton, 1679 Deer Run, Fremont, $365,672.
Taylor Patrick and Kelsi Hanson n/k/a Kelsi Patrick to Henry Hassett and Abigail Hassett, 343 N. Howard St., Fremont, $200,000.
Henry A. Landmesser n/k/a Henry Alexander Hassett and Abigail A. Aronson n/k/a Abigail A. Hassett to Jacob R. Peterson and Sarah N. Peterson, 1333 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $127,000.
Full Throttle Cleaning & Restoration LLC to Ronald W. Ewasiuk and Linda L. Ewasiuk, trustees of the Ewasiuk Living Trust dated June 2, 1997, 440 N. H St., Fremont, $124,000.
Donna L. Mitchell, Marcia R. Mitchell and Monte R. Mitchell, successor trustees of the Raymond J. Mitchell and Delma D. Mitchell Revocable Trust dated April 30, 1999, to Delray LLC, the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M.; and a track of land located in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Brian Lee Monke and Kelly Kristine Monke to Charles Wrage and Kathleen Wrage, 2050 Austin Lane, Fremont, $159,900.
Deanna J. Freitag to Leta F. Fornoff, Shanda J. Berg and Debra L. Carstens, 1816 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
Theresa M. Seitz, trustee of the Theresa M. Seitz Trust under agreement dated March 18, 1986, to Glenn A. Van Ekeren and Martha A. Van Ekeren, 1699 Laguna Drive, Fremont, $525,000.
Terence L. Johnson and Carol J. Johnson to Brice A. Johnson and Miranda S. Johnson, 234 Elm St., Dodge, $106,250.
Gail J. Bargstadt, Dodge County Treasurer, to Delphina Land Holdings LLC, 706 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Jason R. Indra, Gerald E. Indra and Karen K. Indra to Vincent S. France and Jane E. France, 1158 N. Platte Ave., $135,500.
Mary N. Wachter, trustee of the Mary N. Wachter Revocable Trust dated Feb. 13, 2004, to David LaDay and Laura LaDay, 2035 Teakwood Drive, Fremont, $300,000.
Edward E. Brink, successor trustee, to Home Point Financial Corporation, 78 S. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Ann Brehm to Double J. Lake Cottage LLC, 618-626 N. H St., Fremont, $255,000.
Joseph Pattavina Jr. and Connie F. Pattavina to Chadd Williams, 1172 County Road H, Scribner, $323,000.
Virgil F. Wagner, trustee of the Virgil F. Wagner Revocable Trust dated Dec. 20, 1993, to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, 73.56 acres of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 10, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $487,000.
Elizabeth A. McClelland to Elizabeth A. McClelland and Matt D. McClelland, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 19, Range 5, Dodge County.
Tim Kana and Bailey Kana to Montgomery Maynes, 1321 Watson St., Fremont, $229,500.
Brian R. Holt and Ashley R. Holt to Bradley D. Panning and Jenna R. Panning, 1952 County Road 9, North Bend, $260,000.
David P. Nygren and Sharilynn R. Nygren to Glenn Hageman and Nicoline Hageman, 1739 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $156,000.
Bradley Panning a/k/a Brad Panning and Jenna Panning to Rhonda Buchholz, 2044 N. Main St., Fremont, $153,500.
Gardner Haakon LLC to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 2002 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $68,000.
Daniel J. Chrisman and Vicki L. Chrisman to Alan Rief and Tara Rief, Cabin 6 and 5B, Schurman Campgrounds, $2,000.
First National Bank of Omaha to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 124 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $1.
Bomar LLC to BQ & Associates, 520 N. H St., Fremont, $165,000.
Charles D. Cherny and Candace K. Cherny to Douglas A. Prahinski, 1635 N. Madison St., Fremont, $108,000.
Juliet Focken f/k/a Juliet S.R. Hampson a/k/a Juliet Hampton and Fredrick Focken to Jordan T. Blum and Carter A. Blum, 2130 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $132,000.