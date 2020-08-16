Dodge County real estate transfers

Christopher R. Mayer and Lisa Mayer to Jakl Properties LLC, 933 N. D St., Fremont, $118,000.
James J. Robart and Vicky M. Robart to Alice Forrest, 77 S. Platte Ave., $85,000.
Styl Properties Inc. to Juan Carlos Andrade Corona and Carina Rodriquez Orozco, 111 Westgate Dr., Ames, $53,500.
Keith E. Socha, trustee of the Laddie F. Socha and Helen E. Socha Living Irrevocable Trust dated Oct. 8, 2007, to Greggory J. Morris, Betty J. Morris and Patrick J. Morris, 1301 Watson St., Fremont, $240,000.
Della Acosta f/k/a Maria C. Oviedo and Alfonso Acosta to Armando Martinez and Sandra H. Martinez, 70 S. Union St., Fremont, $110,000.
Chris C. Gerlt and Sally Gerlt to Dylan Bryant and Gabby Kirchmann, 1610 N. C St., Fremont, $118,750.
Jeffrey N. Wearden and Melinda J. Wearden to Julius A. Villarreal and Kristi J. Villarreal, a parcel of land being part of the southwest quarter and the northwest quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $65,000.
Trademark Homes Inc. to Vicky L. Sund, 2927 Brooks Hollow Drive, $384,783.34.
Gregg P. Clausen and Sheli L. Clausen to Justin R. Hellwig and Erin D. Hellwig, 1234 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $245,000.
Scott Taylor and Cherie Taylor to Christo Holdings LLC, part of Lot 19, Roadway Subdivision in Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $400,000.
Rebecca Pence to Daryl DeNomme Jr., 406 E. 14th St., Fremont, $125,000.
Justin R. Hellwig and Erin D. Hellwig to Douglas Ryan Siebels and Angelita Mendez, 946 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $199,500.
Ronnie L. Schultz and Margaret A. Schultz to Ronnie L. Schultz and Margaret A. Schultz, trustees, 36 Pioneer Lake, Fremont.
Ronnie L. Schultz and Margaret A. Schultz to Margaret A. Schultz, trustee, 1410 E. 26th St., Fremont.
Ronnie L. Schultz and Margaret A. Schultz to Ronnie L. Schultz and Margaret A. Schultz, trustees, 1460 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont; 1452 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont; the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 33, in Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; 2049 County Road R, Fremont.
Jeremy J. Sorensen to Michael C. Schow d/b/a MCS Construction, Lot 16, Block 1, Gaeth’s Second Addition, Fremont, $60,000.
Tim Maly and Allison Maly to Geovany Linares-Najera and Vilma Dinora-Sandoval, 207 S. Elm St., Hooper, $10,000.
Donald J. Dostal and Susan J. Dostal to Scribner Storage LLC, 405 Pearl St., Scribner.
Christopher T. Estudillo and Jenny L. Estudillo to Timothy L. Davis and TaraLea R. Davis, 2673 Park Place Dr., $449,000.
Steven J. Malina and Shandah M. Malina to Scott Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan, 615 Shorline Dr., Lot 29, $415,000.
Crystal M. Peterson to Berenice Parra Garcia, 624 W. Washington St., Fremont, $59,750.
Lenny R. Peterson to Berenice Parra Garcia, 624 W. Washington St., Fremont, $59,750.
Chriss L. Goracke and Carolyn A. Goracke to Carolyn A. Goracke and Chriss L. Goracke, 243 S. Luther Rd., Fremont.
David E. Baker Jr. and Jennifer M. Baker to Jennifer M. Baker, 204 N. Walnut St., Nickerson.
John Roth and Son Inc. to Holcim Inc., Tax Lot 88 in Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $415,660.
Dana L. Richert to Ronald Way and Julie Way, 845 N. William Ave., Fremont, $189,900.
Ronda Vencil, trustee of the Ronald F. Keller Revocable Trust Agreement dated March 27, 2020, to RFK Properties LLC, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Stebet Development LLC, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 29 and in the northeast quarter of Section 30, all in Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $248,000.
Elmer L. Armstrong and Jane S. Armstrong to Aaron Waddell and Melanie Faltys, 609 Sixth St., Scribner, $135,000.
Estate of Barbara J. Kirchmann f/k/a Barbara J. Bokowski, deceased, to Tiana L. Lopez and Melissa A. Miller, 1829 N. Logan St., Fremont, $130,000.
Keith L. Roby, successor trustee of the Kenneth L. Roby and Ruth D. Roby Revocable Trust dated Oct. 18, 1999, to Roger J. Vacha and Carol A. Vacha, Lots 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of Robinson’s Subdivision of part of the east half of the northeast quarter of Section 36 in Township 20 North, Range 6, east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $75,000.
Brian W. Schmidt and Tierney M. Schmidt to Lucy Odvody, 1448 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $145,000.
Eric D. Hanson and Julie E. Hanson, and Jordan M. Young to Jordan M. Young, 128 S. Ninth Ave., Scribner.
Maggie Beth Wobken f/k/a Maggie B. Weatherly to Lily M. Bowman and Tony E. Gosnell, 210 S. Myrtle St., Hooper, $120,000.
Bradley L. Schlecht and Sherry Schlecht to C & R Garage LLC, 709 Industrial Rd., Scribner, $229,100.
GV FIVE LLC to Chris Gabel, 740 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $17,000.
Gerald L. Gdowski Sr. and Rhonda J. Gdowski to Vaughn J. Gross-Rhode and Christine A. Gross-Rhode, Lot 15, Pioneer Lake Subdivision, Dodge County, $82,500.
Dena Lee Pack to Dana Lee Pack and Tanner Christian Cherny, 1045 W. 11th St., Fremont.
Daniel R. Gaskin to Dallas Newbury, 1620 N. Madison St., Fremont, $140,000.
Vicky L. Sund to Russell Hedges and Valorie Hedges, 3024 N. Wyoming Ave., Fremont, $240,000.
Robert Kennec and Nancy Pinschmidt, co-personal representatives of the estate of David L. Kennec, deceased, to Black Heart Investments LLC c/o Chris Menn, 245 W. County Road T, Fremont, $12,500.
Richard L. McGill and Carol A. McGill to Melody A. Mauro and Thomas R. Dye, 1416 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $190,000.
Michael Wallman, co-personal representative of the estate of Arlen G. Wallman, deceased, to Katelyn M. Bartholomew and Nicholas J. Wallman, 1238 N. K St., Fremont, $145,000.
Gale F. Hamilton and Julie A. Hamilton to Craig P. Liermann and Miranda L. Liermann, 2050 E. 16th St., Fremont, $276,000.
Brianna C. Quandt-Ryan f/k/a Brianna C. Quandt and Bretty E. Ryan to Lacey L. Taylor, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $133,000.
Valerie R. Drieling n/k/a Valerie R. Peoples and Aaron Peoples to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 1216 N. Main St., Fremont, $85,000.
Roy C. and Sara Beth Hammond to Linda Looye, 114 Fifth St., Uehling.
BNSF Railway Company to Conagra Inc., a parcel of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,000.
Conagra Brands Inc., formerly Conagra Inc., to Frontier Cooperative Company, a parcel of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Frontier Cooperative Company to RMG Fremont LLC, a parcel of land in the north half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100,000.
Sandra J. Fenner to Seth R. Brahmer and Amy E. Johnson, 1077 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $205,000.
Todd A. Walkenhorst to James M. Johnson and Bryn E. Johnson, 19 Willow Wood Lake, North Bend, $169,000.
Arthur M. Stillman and Brenda D. Stillman to Todd Wheelock and Amanda Wheelock, 304 Elm St., Snyder, $150,000.
Todd Wheelock and Amanda Wheelock f/k/a Amanda Sweet to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 145 N. Bell St., Fremont, $120,000.
LRA-JSA Investments LLC to Lonnie D. Dooley, 420 Cathy Ave., Fremont, $171,500.
Berniece S. Thernes, trustee of the Kenneth K. Thernes and Berniece S. Thernes Trust of 2018, to Nathan Conrad Larsen and Kerry Nicole Larsen, 508 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $172,500.
Gloria H. Swanson to Steven A. Swanson, 504 Pearl St., Scribner, $20,000.
Gloria H. Swanson to Steven A. Swanson, 313 Sixth St., Scribner, $1,000.
John Stockamp to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $31,742.
