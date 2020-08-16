Dodge County real estate transfers

Christopher T. Estudillo and Jenny L. Estudillo to Timothy L. Davis and TaraLea R. Davis, 2673 Park Place Dr., $449,000.

Steven J. Malina and Shandah M. Malina to Scott Sullivan and Lisa Sullivan, 615 Shorline Dr., Lot 29, $415,000.

Crystal M. Peterson to Berenice Parra Garcia, 624 W. Washington St., Fremont, $59,750.

Lenny R. Peterson to Berenice Parra Garcia, 624 W. Washington St., Fremont, $59,750.

Chriss L. Goracke and Carolyn A. Goracke to Carolyn A. Goracke and Chriss L. Goracke, 243 S. Luther Rd., Fremont.

David E. Baker Jr. and Jennifer M. Baker to Jennifer M. Baker, 204 N. Walnut St., Nickerson.

John Roth and Son Inc. to Holcim Inc., Tax Lot 88 in Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $415,660.

Dana L. Richert to Ronald Way and Julie Way, 845 N. William Ave., Fremont, $189,900.

Ronda Vencil, trustee of the Ronald F. Keller Revocable Trust Agreement dated March 27, 2020, to RFK Properties LLC, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.