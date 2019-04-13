Matthew Schott to Brittany Wilcoxen, 240 S. Grant St., Fremont, $123,000.
Patricia L. Sweet to Ellen Elizabeth Troudy, 130 S. Howard St., Fremont, $150,000.
Douglas Gist to Eric Kevin Lee Stork, 701 Main St., Scribner, $99,900.
Carol A. Ruskamp, as trustee of the Daniel J. Ruskamp Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 7, 2014, to Carol A. Ruskamp, as trustee of the marital trust created under Article VII of the Daniel J. Ruskamp Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 7, 2014, 248 Highway 91, Dodge.
Charles H. Diers and Mary Lou Diers to Charles H. Diers and Mary Lou Diers, trustees, 2710 E. 16th St., Fremont.
City of Fremont to the Dodge County Humane Society c/o Thomas B. Thomsen, 787 S. Luther Road, Fremont, $227,240.
Scott A. Muller and Kristin A. Muller to Jon Weitzenkamp and Janelle Weitzenkamp, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, all in Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $780,000.
Joshua Jacob, personal representative of the estate of Dean M. Jacob, deceased, to Joshua Jacob, trustee of the Dean M. Jacob Testamentary Trust, 1825Hoegemeyer, Hooper.
Maple Bridge LLC to Adalberto Camey, 128 Third St., Uehling, $5,615.
PennyMac Loan Services LLC to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1222 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $95,000.
Norman W. Brenner and Shannon R. Brenner to Eric F. Romero and Erendira Romero, 1735 Briarcliff Road, Fremont, $208,000.
Jordan R. Paden and Amber R. Paden to Melanie Kumm, 2120 N H St., Fremont, $65,000.
Dale L. Meyer, personal representative for the estate of Lola F. Meyer, deceased, to James J. Turner and Kristi L. Turner, 1832 E. 19th St., Fremont, $159,900.
Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 927 S. Broad St., Inglewood, $1,230.
Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 905 S. Broad St., Inglewood, $880.
Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 906 S. Broad St., Inglewood, $2,170.
Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 849 S. Broad St., Fremont, $1,000.
Next Door Properties LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, 843 S. Broad St., Fremont, $1,580.
Triple K. Investments LLC to George Wilson and Sandra Kemmerer, 341 S. Garfield St., Fremont, $30,000.
Yelena V. Kruse and Chad C. Kruse to Emilio I. Escobar Monterroso, 59 S. Bell St., Fremont, $80,000.
Thomas J. Ondracek and Christine M. Ondracek to Robbie Mau and Summer Mau, 925 N. Walnut St., Fremont, $177,500.
Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller to Mark C. Mueller, a parcel of land being part of the east half of the northwest quarter, and part of the west half of the northeast quarter, all in Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the Sixth P.M., Dodge County.
Mark C. Mueller and Corrine K. Mueller to Ronald R. Mueller and Sharon A. Mueller, a parcel of land being part of the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the Sixth P.M., Dodge County.
Barbara Nishimura, trustee of the Misao Kuda Trust, to Nikolas S. Beninato and Diane M. Beninato, 1723 Caliente Cove, Fremont, $325,000.
Dean W. Raabe and Barb Raabe to Wallstreet Properties LLC, 245 W. 19th St., Fremont, $50,000.
Joan M. Waltemath to Joan Waltemath Foundation Inc., 202 N. Main St., Hooper.
Robert W. Vlach, personal representative of the estate of Vlasta Vlach, deceased, to Robert W. Vlach and Harold D. Vlach, the west 80 feet of Lot 6 and the west 80 feet of the south 30 feet of Lot 7, Block 18, Dodge.
Harold D. Vlach, personal representative of the estate of Vlasta Vlach, deceased, to Robert W. Vlach and Harold D. Vlach, the west 80 feet of Lot 6 and the west 80 feet of the south 30 feet of Lot 7, Block 18, Dodge.
Shawn Paul Currier to Amanda Meridan Currier, 1816 N. Broad St., Fremont.
L3 Holdings LLC to Alfredo Velez and Rocio Velez, 1418-1422 Ohio St., Fremont, $185,000.
BK Holdings LLC to Jorge Garcia Barbosa, 311 Whispering Pines Drive, Fremont, $41,000.
The Darlene H. Bruner Revocable Trust Agreement to Louanne Kampschneider, 941 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $213,000.
R. Jeannine Ries to Daniel Kruse, 317 Seventh St., Scribner, $77,777.
John Ries and Nadine Ries to Daniel Kruse, 317 Seventh St., Scribner.
Susan Dames and Richard Dames to Daniel Kruse, 317 Seventh St., Scribner.
Mary Jensen and John M. Jensen to Daniel Kruse, 317 Seventh St., Scribner.
Michelle R. Munderloh-Schiller and Chris L. Schiller to Michelle R. Munderloh-Schiller, 946 County Road B, Scribner.
Mae R. Meyer, trustee of the Meyer Living Trust dated Aug. 4, 2010, to Lois M. Timm, life estate, remainder to Lauren E. Timm, part of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 19 North, Range 8, east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $300,000.
Jennifer L. Wolfgram to Joseph R. Wolfgram, 404 Eighth St., Scribner.
Mary R. Voskamp and Jan Voskamp, trustees of the Mary R. Voskamp 2005 Revocable Trust, to Jan Voskamp and Mary R. Voskamp, trustees of the Jan Voskamp 2005 Revocable Trust, 205 Eighth St., Scribner.
Jan Voskamp and Mary R. Voskamp, trustees of the Jan Voskamp 2005 Revocable Trust, to Gerrit and May Investments LLC, 205 Eighth St., Scribner.
Mary R. Voskamp and Jan Voskamp, trustees of the Mary R. Voskamp 2005 Revocable Trust, to Gerrit and May Investments LLC, 205 Eighth St., Scribner.
Theresa Wilkerson and Bruce E. Wilkerson to Bruce E. Wilkerson and Theresa Wilkerson, 301 Seventh St., Scribner.
Donald D. Schneider to Robert K. Murray and Sandra L. Murray, trustees, 2076 County Road 15 Boulevard, Ames.
Pebley Inc. to Gary D. Pebley and Darlene K. Pebley, 235-237 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Pebley Inc. to Gary D. Pebley and Darlene K. Pebley, 239 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
City of Fremont to WCBS LLC, Lot 2R, Block 1, Morningside North Business Park Replat 1, a Replat of Lot 2 and Lot 7, Block 1 of Morningside North Business Park, Fremont, $273,095.
Rhonda M. Clayton, trustee, to Scott Muller, 161.3 acres in Section 6, Township 20 North, Range 9, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,306,530.
Jerome A. Bloom and Shelley D. Bloom to Daniel Mike Denny and Shannon D. Denny, 640 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $150,000.
Linda L. Stodola to Michael Louis Kander, 321 N. Logan St., Fremont, $132,000.
TJ Heller to Gateway Star LLC, 3102 E. Elk Lane, Fremont, $1,500,000.
Heller Development LLC aka Heller Development LLC to Gateway Star LLC, Lot 5, Block 2, Diers Third Addition, Fremont.
Todd B. Nielsen and Lori L. Nielsen to Austin Hauptman and Tyler Hauptman, 348 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $112,000.
Sandra A. Herzog and Michael G. Herzog to Sandra A. Herzog and Michael G. Herzog, co-trustees of the Sandra Ann Herzog Revocable Trust, 175 acres in Section 4, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
George L. Snyder and Sandra E. Snyder to Jayne E. Zoucha and Shelley L. Grawe, 38.38 acres, the east one-half, east one-half, southwest one-quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Chance Matthias Eckmann, personal representative of the estate of Randy K. Eckmann, deceased, to Chance Matthias Eckmann, 840 Pine St., North Bend.
Marilyn D. Kentopp to Marilyn D. Kentopp, trustee of the Marilyn D. Kentopp Trust, 2132 E. 10th St., Fremont.
David B. Schlueter to Brad Ruwe, 1061 County Road 19, Hooper, $280,000.
Thomas J. Nordeng and Terri L. Nordeng to Ryan P. Tighe and Becky L. Tighe, 3142 Applewood Drive, Fremont, $370,000.
Daniel R. and Valerie A. Layman to Daniel R. and Valerie A. Layman Revocable Trust, 2006 Charles St., Fremont.
Gary L. Steffensmeier, personal representative of the estate of Walter H. Steffensmeier, deceased, to Gary L. Steffensmeier, successor trustee, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Gary L. Steffensmeier, successor trustee of the Steffensmeier Family Trust established Aug. 6, 2001, to Gary L. Steffensmeier, Susan M. Mandel, Dean N. Steffensmeier and Donald J. Steffensmeier, the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Cynthia A. Griffin to Veronica L. Griffin, 311 County Road 6, Dodge.
Trivian M. Cerny to Lawrence Reed and Tamar Reed, 436 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $138,000.
April C. Williams and Jeremy D. Curtis to Jennifer Ramirez, 1824 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
Robert W. Vlach and Harold D. Vlach, personal representatives of the estate of Vlasta Vlach, deceased, to Cynthia Griffin, 352 N. Ash St., Dodge, $55,000.
Patricia A. Mengedoht to Christopher A. Coffman and Jennifer L. Coffman, 1450 Barber St., Fremont, $210,000.
Scott C. Wise to Donita Marie Ristau Wise, 835 N. Union St., Fremont.
Grossrode Family Limited Partnership to Emily A. Gross-Rhode, 1623-1625 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $126,000.
Edward E. Brink to Zach Carlson, 1508 Austin Lane, Fremont, $79,501.
Randy G. Reznicek and Julie Reznicek, Timothy J. Reznicek and Charlene Reznicek, and Martin J. Reznicek and Amy K. Reznicek to the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, 20.81 acres in Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 6 east of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $170,195.
Dorothy M. Smith and Shannon J. L. Smith to Tyler Drey and Kristyn Drey, 2204 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $164,000.
Oscar Alfredo Salquero and Naveli Alarcon Barragan to Heriberto Patino and Gina and Y. Patino, 1122 N. C St., Fremont, $60,000.
Jeanne E. Petty to Dennis C. Smith, 301 E. First St., Fremont, $1.
Susan McDermott to Jason McDermott, 636 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $30,000.
George L. Snyder and Sandra E. Snyder to Jayne E. Zoucha and Shelley L. Grawe, 38.38 acres in Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Mark D. Remington, Dennis Remington and Jacqueline Remington to Mark D. Remington, 220 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.
Blanca Lidia Ramos, trustee of the Lady A. Tobar Living Trust dated April 5, 2014, to Larry Spaulding and Julie R. Spaulding, 2535 Phelps Ave., Fremont, $170,000.
Jonathan Roy Benjamin, personal representative of the estate of Rickie Gene Benjamin, to Jonathan Roy Benjamin, 115 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $1.
Jennifer L. Wolter, personal representative of the estate of Brian R. Wolter, to Jennifer L. Wolter, 1917 N. D St., Fremont, $1.
Lauren E. Timm and Loise M. Timm to Mae R. Meyer, trustee of Meyer Living Trust dated Aug. 4, 2010, the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $300,000.
Kenneth W. Frost and Vivian K. Frost to Kenneth W. Frost and Vivian K. Frost, trustees of the Kenneth W. Frost Living Trust dated April 23, 2010, 313 S. Luther Road, Fremont.
Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to S & K Stinnette LLC, a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the Sixth P.M., Dodge County, $115,000.
CF Industries Sales LLC to CF Industries Distribution Facilities LLC, 1949 County Road S, Fremont, $7,519,028.
Grosserode Family LLP to Emily A. Grosse Rhode, 1623-1625 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Barbara J. Craig-Schapiro to Tessie Craig, Robinson’s Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, Scribner.
Joann A. Hope to Linda S. Hope, 175 McGinn’s Lake, North Bend.
GSDD LLC to William T. and Connie J. Kreikemeier, the northwest quarter southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $176,177.50.
Mary L. Fixley and Christopher Fixley, Robert P. Rolf and Marlene Rolf, David J. Rolf, Richard Rolf and Stephanie Rolf, and Kenneth Rolf and Lois Rolf to William T. and Connie J. Kreikemeier, the northwest quarter southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $176,177.50.
Daniel L. McPherran and R. Marilyn McPherran aka Marilyn R. McPherran to Vernon D. Peterson and Peggy M. Peterson, 1900 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $192,500.
Morningside Storage LLC to MJF Holdings LLC, Lot 2B of Morningside Industrial Park Replat 1, a replat of Lot 2 of Morningside Industrial Park, Fremont, $70,000.
Amanda R. Malina to Steven J. Malina, 615 Shoreline Lot 29, Dodge County.
Boulevard Boys Properties LLC to Alton K. Crool, 2955 N. Belvedere Ave., Fremont, $199,000.
Paul D. Belster and Cheryl D. Belster to Jeffrey D. Flint, 313 Whispering Pines Drive, Nickerson, $59,900.
Joshua A. Hesman to Gregory L. Ortmeier and Susan D. Ortmeier, 2307 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $159,000.