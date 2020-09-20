Dodge County real estate transfers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ken Voorhies and Jane Voorhies to Erina Winterfeld, 108 S. Irving St., Fremont, $120,000.

Logan Creek LLC to Liberty Partners LLC, 502 Main St., Uehling.

Alysia Ann Johnson a/k/a Alysia A. Johnson to Garret M. Olson and Paige L. Adams, 302 N. Pine St., Hooper, $105,000.

Neal R. Johnson and Carol A. Johnson to Garret M. Olson and Paige L. Adams, 302 N. Pine St., Hooper.

James Hancock to Jerry L. Ringle, 924 N. Hancock St., Fremont.

Jim Rose and Jana Rose to Jeromy A. Henrichson and Connor J. Henrichson, 1320 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $185,000.

Jose M. Ortiz and Mayra Alarcon to Ky Nichols and Mari Nichols, 723 Rogers Lane, Fremont, $112,000.

Jose L. Rodriguez and Nora L. Rodriguez to Aura E. Lopez and Cristobal A. Vicente, 328 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $119,000.

PCCW Inc. to The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lot 9, Poultry Complex, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $23,930.