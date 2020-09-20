Dodge County real estate transfers

Ken Voorhies and Jane Voorhies to Erina Winterfeld, 108 S. Irving St., Fremont, $120,000.
Logan Creek LLC to Liberty Partners LLC, 502 Main St., Uehling.
Alysia Ann Johnson a/k/a Alysia A. Johnson to Garret M. Olson and Paige L. Adams, 302 N. Pine St., Hooper, $105,000.
Neal R. Johnson and Carol A. Johnson to Garret M. Olson and Paige L. Adams, 302 N. Pine St., Hooper.
James Hancock to Jerry L. Ringle, 924 N. Hancock St., Fremont.
Jim Rose and Jana Rose to Jeromy A. Henrichson and Connor J. Henrichson, 1320 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $185,000.
Jose M. Ortiz and Mayra Alarcon to Ky Nichols and Mari Nichols, 723 Rogers Lane, Fremont, $112,000.
Jose L. Rodriguez and Nora L. Rodriguez to Aura E. Lopez and Cristobal A. Vicente, 328 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $119,000.
PCCW Inc. to The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lot 9, Poultry Complex, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $23,930.
PCCW Inc. to The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in Lots 5 and 7, Poultry Complex, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in Lots 4 and 5, Poultry Complex, Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in Lots 4 and 5, Poultry Complex, Section 36, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $519,490.
Scott Heuermann and Lynn Heuermann to John D. Koenig II, 1645 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $169,000.
Dale L. Meyer and Marilyn Meyer to Dan Carlson, 1106 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $95,250.
Marcus T. Kelberlau and Mindy E. Kelberlau to Victor Alarcon and Lorena Alarcon, 2507 E. 21st St., Fremont, $214,900.
Michael McLaughlin and Valerie McLaughlin to Leslie Rae Muehlich, Lot 17, Willow Wood Lake, a subdivision in Dodge County, $49,500.
George P. Batten and Loretta K. Batten, and Douglas G. Batten and Leslie Batten to Marcus T. Kelberlau and Mindy E. Kelberlau, 2709 Park Place Dr., Fremont, $360,000.
Leon H. Bracker and Joanne K. Bracker to Leon H. Bracker and Joanne K. Bracker, 1609-1611 N. Platte Ave. and 2545 E. Second St., Fremont.
Craig P. Liermann and Miranda L. Liermann to Andreina Angelica Escobar, 1434 W. Dakota St., Fremont, $195,000.
Michael Kingry, personal representative of the estate of Everett Kingry, deceased, to Ana Loya, 1707 E. 20th St., Fremont, $185,000.
David A. Washburn and Rebecca B. Washburn to Reed S. Nelsen and Debra M. Nelsen, 405 W. 14th St., Fremont, $84,900.
U.S. Bank National Association to Plainview Holdings LLC, 735 W. 11th St., Fremont, $107,325.
Lori L. Bradley and Steven R. Bradley to Steven R. Bradley and Lori L. Bradley, trustees, 2315 E. Eighth St., Fremont.
Ronald J. Mehaffey and Doris R. Mehaffey to Ronald J. Mehaffey and Doris R. Mehaffey, trustees, 221 W. Ninth St., North Bend.
KOW Properties LLC to Wildcoon Properties LLC, 846-848 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $160,000.
Todd Miles, personal representative of the estate of Robert C. Miles, to Douglas A. Wheelock and Marilyn J. Wheelock, 2124 N. Union St., Fremont, $125,000.
Randy K. and Linda S. Schafer to RL2K LLC, the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Francisco Garcia and Brenda Y. Garcia to Brenda Y. Garcia, 543 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
David A. and Colette A. Schroeder to Adam Muller, the east 80 feet of Lot 6 in Block 1 of Schneider’s 1st Addition to the Village of Snyder, Dodge County, $2,500.
John T. Sajevic and Lori J. Sajevic to Jeffrey Poulas and Jennifer Poulas, 1245 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $465,000.
Cameron G. Ortmeier, Gregory L. Ortmeier and Susan D. Ortmeier to Dalton G.L. Beed, 225 E. 12th St., Fremont, $85,000.
Douglas J. Maynard and Sandra S. Maynard to Marcum Rentals LLC, 1200 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $120,000.
Michael C. Schow, d/b/a MCS Construction, and Ann M. Schow to Mitch E. Sawyer and Bridget K. Sawyer, 1715 N. Deer Run, 1729 N. Deer Run and 1743 N. Deer Run, Fremont, $210,000.
Kevin Lemmers and Amy Lemmers to Jeffery M. Hasenauer, 810 E. 16th St., Fremont, $107,000.
Crash Holdings LLC to Stephen Lowe, 2530 Westside Ave., Fremont, $160,000.
Tami J. Grover and Brian Grover to Jeremy Wesley Woodring, 103 N. Nebraska St., Hooper, $150,000.
Alice K. Forrest to Terry L. Forrest, 305 S. I St., Fremont.
Donald J. and Connie R. Mahrt to Jason L. and Stephanie M. Voecks, 1850 Morningside Rd., Fremont.
Donald J. and Connie R. Mahrt to Jason L. and Stephanie M. Voecks, 1820 Morningside Rd., Fremont.
Daniel L. Kreikemeier and Norma Kreikemeier to Joel D. Hunke and Ginger Hunke, 402 Third St., Snyder, $3,215.94.
Steven R. Buer to Buer Properties LLC, 1435 N. Colson St., Fremont.
Tereasa L. Siebler, personal representative for the estate of Sharon L. Dunaway, to Robert L. Hocking, 108 W. Elk St., Hooper, $61,500.
Arvin L. del Valle and Rebecca A. del Valle to Eric P. Byrd and Kimberly K. Byrd, 421 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $77,000.
Rachal A. Royuk and Cody A. Henry to Rachal A. Henry and Cody A. Henry, 1355 Monroe St., Fremont.
Jeffrey D. Klinzing and Angi M. Klinzing to Alec C. Tawney, 441 W. 10th St., North Bend, $160,000.
Gary T. Scott, trustee of the Gary Scott Living Trust dated March 19, 2013, to Bruce L. Williams and Amy W. Williams, Lot 6, Pioneer Lake Subdivision, Dodge County, $90,000.
Jonathan L. Boothe Jr. and Samara S. Boothe to Dan Carlson, 1349 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $76,500.
Michael C. Schow and Ann M. Schow to Joel Kerkman and Elizabeth Turner, 3201 Marian Ln., Fremont, $429,000.
The estate of Delbert Moeller to Derek McCauley and Brandy Nath, 204 Bridge St., Scribner, $110,000.
Joseph Herron and Karena L. Herron to Karena L. Herron, 335 N. Logan St., Fremont.
Gerald D. Fagerquist to Rod Rozevink, 725 E. 14th St., Fremont, $170,000.
Clarence Reiss and Trudy Reiss to Deven A. Ortmeier and Marissa A. Ortmeier, 311 W. Ninth St., North Bend, $150,000.
Stephen J. Dirkschneider and Daralyn Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder, $85,000.
Kathleen A. Ferris and Clifford Ferris to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Margaret M. Moravec to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Paul N. Dirkschneider and Christine Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Debra C. Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Jolene A. Dirkschneider to Steven T. Bowling and Marianne M. Bowling, 305 Rangeline Rd., Snyder.
Rita M. Cerny, trustee of the Robert L. and Rita M. Cerny Revocable Trust, to Austin Treat and Eunite Treat, 140 E. Ninth St., North Bend, $96,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2089 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Linda J. Cleary to Reza and Esmeralda Hernandez, 1303-1311 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $234,000.
Ronald W. Anderson and Sherri A. Anderson to Amber Smoot and Jacob Hutson, 2220 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $165,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2205 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2215 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2219 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2139 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2157 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2151 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Abram D. Marshall and Stephanie M. Marshall to Arch’s Grandson LLC, 725 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.
Thomas L. Gilliland, personal representative for the estate of James D. Ibsen, deceased, to Rafael Leiva, 1646 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $140,000.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 4687 E. 21st Ave., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 4681 E. 21st Ave., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2095 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2101 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2107 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2113 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2119 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2125 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2131 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, 2145 Brandon Ln., Fremont, $23,500.
Joel A. Kerkman and Elizabeth A. Turner to Donary Scully II and Brittany Scully, 1749 N. Broad St., Fremont, $259,000.
Fremont Beef Company to Big P LLC, 2222 Deerfield Ave., Fremont, $180,000.
Estate of Loretta M. Ferguson to Lee Holzerland, 2015 N. William Ave., Fremont, $72,500.
Cathlene Nickolaison to Le Roy K. Nickolaison, 720 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
James F. Huber, personal representative of the estate of Mary C. Huber, deceased, to Trent Meyer and Shelly Meyer, 1450 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $185,000.
Timothy M. Vie to JoAnn J. Walter and Kelly M. Jansen, Lot 1 of Tax Lot 2 in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18, Range 8 East in the Village of Nickerson, Dodge County, $1,000.
Ilse Howard to Marilyn K. Bargsten, 1620 N. D St., Fremont, $116,250.
Mallory L. Sisler, successor trustee of the Kathleen S. Moll Family Trust dated Jan. 8, 2015, to Greg Beam and Kimberly Beam, 1728 N. Bell St., $500,000.
Alfred C. Vacanti and Anne K. Vacanti to Austin Weitzenkamp and Kaylie Weitzenkamp, 701 Grant St., Scribner, $185,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.