Judy K. Zander to Cody G. Thompson, 109 S. Cedar St., Hooper, $90,000.
Annie Mae Meneses and Mario Meneses to Maritza Hinojosa, 1720 Keene Ave., Fremont, $115,000.
Robert Ward to Seth and Joann Coates, 1221 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Seth Coates and JoAnn Coates to DPC Holdings LLC, 1221 N. Bell St., Fremont, $62,500.
Janet L. Nicola, trustee and any successor trustees of the Janet L. Nicola Living Trust dated July 17, 2017, to Lukas Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson, 1621 S. Ridge Road, Lot E, Fremont, $350,000.
Edwin L. Patchen III and Julie R. Patchen to Jeffrey Peterson and Rashelle Peterson, 4430 Prairie Rd., Fremont, $146,750.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Marlin J. Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, Block 3, Lots 6, 7 and 8, Sunridge Place First Addition, Fremont, $149,700.
Rodney W. Douglass, trustee of the Lillian E. Schultz Revocable Trust, to Thomas L. Lenz and Marilou Lenz, 947 N. Locust St., Fremont, $125,000.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to H & M Rentals LLC, Lot 4, Block 4, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to H & M Rentals LLC, Lot 5, Block 4, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Mario O. Lopez Ramirez and Liliana Anacaren Lopez, Lot 1, Block 5, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Horacio Lopez and Maria Nevarez, Lot 3, Block 4, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
James J. Deyle and Heidi A. Deyle to Ru Hai Ma and Sheng Nan Luo, 1121 N. Eastwood Dr., Fremont, $383,000.
Brian Spath to Brooke M. Clements, the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the east 519.5 feet of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Brian Spath to Timothy B. Spath, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the east 519.5 feet of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and except a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 9.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to PSM Enterprises LLC, Lot 3, Block 1, Sunridge Place First Addition, Fremont, $140,067.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 8, Block 2, Sunridge Place, Fremont, $41,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 2, Block 5, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 2, Block 1, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $44,900.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 5, Block 5, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $49,900.
Bank of Bennington to Christopher Gabel, 940 N. Pine St., North Bend, $13,500.
Kelly Tebo to Michelle L. Carruth and Bryce T. Carruth, 1827 N. Broad St., Fremont, $132,000.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Bethany J. Olson, DDS, LLC, Lot 4R, Block 1, Sunridge Place First Addition, Fremont, $132,108.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Pinnacle Bank, Lot 1, Block 1, Sunridge Place First Addition, Fremont, $342,158.70.
Timothy T. Connell to Jason Lance Schleis, Judy Louise Schleis and Tom Lawrence Schleis, 1236 E. Cuming St., $96,000.
Charles H. Diers and Mary Lou Diers, and Charles H. Diers LLC to Deer Pointe Corp., a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, Brooks Hollow Addition, Fremont.
Front Street Property LLC a/k/a Front Street Properties LLC to 505 Main Street Group LLC, 505 Main St., Fremont, $300,000.
Margaret P. Ronspies to Jacob Foutz and Bethany Foutz, 2105 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $197,000.
Twila Seger to Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, 125 N. Morrell St., Fremont.
Arturo Medina Magana and Ariadna Montanez Ambriz to Nicholas M. Buchta, 1074 County Road K, Scribner, $192,000.
Dale Keith Sawhill Jr. and Christina Lee Sawhill to Arthur Stillman, trustee, 312 N. Pine St., Dodge, $45,806.
Tracy Robinson a/k/a Tracy L. Robinson to Joel C. Choate and Susan D. Choate, 1945 Pearl St., Fremont, $190,000.
Kathleen Ellen Stoltenberg Agee, personal representative of the estate of Daniel Romero, deceased, to Marlin Brabec, 118 Leisure Lakes, North Bend, $25,000.
Janet M. Dalby, trustee of the Dalby Living Trust dated July 12, 1995, to Thomas S. Swierczynski, 312 Pebble St., Scribner, $145,000.
Betty L. Coufal to Blake Maslonka, Annemarie Hanalore Holyoak and Allen Lee Holyoak, 624 N. Christy St., Fremont, $200,000.
Sweet Lizzy 7 LLC to Sweet Lizzy 8 LLC, 1323-1325 Ohio St., Fremont.
Sweet Lizzy 7 LLC to Sweet Lizzy 8 LLC, 1432 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Denise K. Bourque to Roxi R. Erickson, 5426 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $206,500.
Paul K. Heimann and Rhonda L. Heimann to Tyler J. Moser, 807 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $155,000.
William P. Wernecke and Linda Wernecke to Ruben Corona and Edwin Hernandez Corona, 135 S. Downing St., Fremont, $212,500.
Imelda Pieper to Richard Franzluebbers and Marlyce Franzluebbers, 68.36 acres in Section 19, Township 29 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $628,912.
Hugh J. and Dawn K. Bassett to Mark Clausen and Stephanie Clausen, 713 Boulevard St., Fremont.
Mark and Stephanie Clausen to Hugh J. and Dawn K. Bassett, 711 Boulevard St., Fremont.
Mickey L. Rhoades, personal representative of the estate of Kathy M. Rhoades, deceased, to Mickey L. Rhoades, 1505 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
Jake R. Skinner and Gabrielle A. Skinner to Victor B. Garcia and Mayanin Bazua, 1735 Churchill Dr., Fremont, $175,000.