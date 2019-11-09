Glenda S. Hingst and Patrice J. Wagner Byrne a/k/a Patrice Wagner Byrne to Emagen Sevrean, 745 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont.
Shawn D. Kaup and Amy M. Kaup to Christina M. Keutgen, 2007 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $155,000.
Michael Hudson and Heidi Hudson to Kairos Properties LLC, 347 E. Washington St., Fremont, $75,000.
Michael M. Hudson and Heidi Hudson to Kairos Properties LLC, 750 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
Ted A. Windhusen and Rita Windhusen to Joel D. Hargens and Carol A. Hargens, trustees, a tract of land consisting of the west 397 feet of the west half of the northeast quarter, lying north of the center of the Blomendahl Ditch, of Section 14, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $54,270.
Edward Widick and Heidi Widick to Gaylen C. Johnson and Cynthia A. Johnson, Lots 3 and 4, Block 29, Cotterell’s Second Addition, North Bend, $9,100.
Kenneth J. Vyhlidal to Amber Pickhinke, 1620 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $95,000.
Gregory G. Galles to Federal National Mortgage Association, 749 W. First St., Fremont, $44,200.
Gerald L. Anderson and Tanya L. Anderson to John R. Housley III and Cole D. Housley, all of the south half of the southeast quarter along with the east 10 acres of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter and all lying in Section 30, Township 17 North, Range 10 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $150,000.
James M. Becker and Kaye L. Becker, co-trustees of the James M. and Kaye L. Becker Family Trust, to Todd J. Becker, trustee of the James and Kaye Becker Irrevocable Trust, 4007 County Road P11, Arlington.
Susan Menking, personal representative of the estate of Lila Tillman, to James Menking and Dorothy Menking, 1437 N. Grant St., Fremont, $60,000.
Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Tyler L. McBeth, 948 E. 12th St., Fremont, $135,000.
Jill Anne Gutschow f/k/a Jill A. Kitzelman to Jill Anne Gutschow and Lane David Gutschow, 1441 Hancock St., Fremont, $1.
Michael J. Bittles and Patricia D. Bittles to MW Schuler Farms LLC, Lot 4 and Lot 5, Luther Estates, Hooper, $340,000.
Matthew A. Beacom, M.D., and Carrie A. Beacom to Prairie Fields Partnership LLC, 350 W. 23rd St., Fremont.
Gail K. Davenport and Sosopo Davenport to James Davenport and Brieanne Todd, 1920 County Road I, Hooper, $75,000.
Greg A. Sullivan, personal representative of the estate of Burnell F. White, deceased, to Todd Peterson and Mindy Peterson, 401 E. Grant St., Hooper, $86,000.
Lawrence D. Barnes Jr. to Feldhaus Ventures LLC, 130 North Drive, Fremont, $70,000.
James A. Bay, Marguerite M. Bay and Georgia L. Johnson to Angelica Acosta, 1676 N. D St., Fremont, $92,000.
Melissa A. Givens, trustee of the Melissa A. Givens Living Trust, dated Dec. 11, 2018, to Peggy Diane Helget, 2032 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $260,700.
Bradley O. Ebeling and Linda M. Ebeling to Jeremy D. Mostek and Melissa M. Mostek, 1220 N. William Ave., Fremont, $325,000.
Cory Sytsma and Amanda Sytsma to Trevor Jenner and Katy C. Jenner, 1143 N. C St., Fremont, $172,500.
Elaine Merriman, personal representative of the estate of Lawrence Kent Merriman, to Elaine L. Merriman, 1405 E. First St., Fremont.
J&R Store More LLC to 500 Main LLC, 500 S. Main St., Fremont, $380,000.
J&R Store More LLC to 500 Main LLC, 500 S. Main St., Fremont.
Windmill Rentals LLC to Windmill Management LLC, 1810 Austin Lane, Fremont; and 1844 Austin Lane, Fremont.
Bolt Properties LLC to David Boltinghouse, 210-216 S. Howard St., Fremont, $1.
Windmill Management LLC to Windmill Rentals LLC, 55 S. Logan St., Fremont; 1650 N. Platte Ave., Fremont; 1630 E. Cuming St., Fremont; 1648 N. Broad St., Fremont; 949 N. Morrell St., Fremont; and 1761 Morningside Rd., Fremont.
Windmill Management LLC to Windmill Storage LLC, 203 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
Nicholas Charles White to Surfside Seven LLC, 330 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $16,500.
Stephen S. Daubert, trustee of the Stephen S. Daubert Trust of 2007, to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 749 N. William Ave., Fremont, $105,000.
Kate Zajicek Duncan to Matthew Taylor, 3009 Dale St., Fremont, $194,000.
Matthew G. Kranz to Kate Zajicek Duncan, 2009 Parkview Dr., Fremont, $235,000.
Jennifer Vega to Manuel Monarrez-Rivera, 1225 E. Third St., Fremont.
Kim L. Ogden and Thomas W. Ogden, co-successor trustee of the Bonnie L. Strauss Revocable Trust dated Oct. 23, 1998, to Hugo L. Chinchilla Linares, 1439 E. 20th St., Fremont, $150,000.
Harriet Finlay to Shawn Kaup and Amy Kaup, 1631 Woods Dr., Fremont, $220,000.
DNT Investments LLC to SCO Investments LLC, 715 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $120,000.
Rolyn Inc. to Robert F. Shanahan and Marilyn J. Shanahan, 1131 Main St., North Bend.
James P. Colgan and Alice G. Colgan, trustees of the James P. Colgan and Alice G. Colgan Living Trust, dated March 26, 2014, to James P. Colgan and Alice G. Colgan, 650 Heatherwood St., Fremont.
James P. Colgan and Alice G. Colgan to Derick J. Colgan, Erin L. Colgan, Anne P. Webb and Heather C. Mead, 650 Heatherwood St., Fremont.
Donald A. Heuerman and Carolyn R. Heurman to Nebraska Department of Transportation, Tax Lot 8 of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Vivian A. Carnahan to Jose Luis Jaimes Melgar, 1351 E. 20th St., Fremont, $150,000.
Barbara Nelson, personal representative of the estate of Harold R. Hultquist, deceased, to Stefanie J. Baumert, 2120 N. Howard St., Fremont, $132,500.
Ferdinand Mienie and Angela K. Mienie to Tanner Mastin and Sherise Burnside, 201 S. Elm St., Hooper, $114,000.
Deborah L. Jones to Michael A. Wiese, 99 S. Irving St., Fremont, $80,000.
KOW Properties LLC to Wholestone Farms II LLC, Tax Lot 4 and Tax Lot 81, Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $267,500.
Thomas C. Bathke and Donna B. Bathke to Rodney R. Reinert and Kristina L. Reinert, 207 Eighth St., Uehling, $144,000.
Robin Drews to Next Door Properties LLC, 239 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $48,000.
Windmill Management LLC to Nathan M. Parr, 1916 Pearl St., Fremont, $55,000.
Michael Breeden, trustee of the Jeanne B. Breeden Living Trust, to Paul J. Vaughan and Patricia A. Emanuel-Vaughan, 2509 Peterson Ave., Fremont, $230,000.
Precision Building & Remodeling Inc. to Tyler D. Sedlacek, 143 Fairacres Rd., Scribner, $136,741.
Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate Co. to Charles L. Graulich, Lots 1A, 1B, 1C, Block 4, Replat of Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $99,800.
Nicholas R. Petersen and Nicki Ann Petersen to Adam P. Taylor and Emily L. Taylor, the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $290,000.
Misti C. Hart to Homes of Milk and Honey 4 LLC, 1422 Iowa St., Fremont, $106,000.
Precision Building & Remodeling Inc. to Kyle Brichacek and Meghan Brichacek, 1034 County Road I, Scribner, $250,000.
Arden Benjamin to Jason R. Indra, 348 S. H St., Fremont, $25,000.
Garry E. Willnerd and Kathleen K. Willnerd to Bernhard J. Schole, 429 N. Main St., Hooper, $159,000.
Robert E. Nesladek and Janice J. Nesladek to GV Five LLC, 851 Linden Dr., North Bend, $130,000.
GV Five LLC to GV Five LLC and Georgia A. Vyhlidal, 851 Linden Dr., North Bend.
Kathleen D. Jensen to Gary D. Gillis and Marsha R. Gillis, 610 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $15,000.
Rodney R. Reinert and Kristina L. Reinert to Gloria J. Wedergren and Cory Wedergren, 215 Elm St., Uehling, $144,900.
Kelly Rae George f/k/a Kelly Rae Assmann to Candido Martinez Negrete and Carmen G. Martinez, 2522 E. 21st St., Fremont, $211,000.
Brian J. Whisler and Sharon Whisler to Next Door Properties LLC, 845 S. Broad St., Fremont.
Steve Schiferl to Marlene E. Bedke, 720 Boulevard St., Fremont, $69,000.
Frank Warner and Victoria Miller-Warner to Christopher Menn, 510 W. Jensen St., Fremont.
Ronald J. Scott and Julie A. Scott to Ronald J. Scott and Julia A. Scott, 1055 E. Third St., Fremont.
Christopher J. Divis to Alisha A. Divis, 1632 W. Ninth St., Fremont.
Rawhide Land Partnership to Gifford Construction LLC, 3203 Armour Dr., Fremont.