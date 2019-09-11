The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Monday that it was funding $3 million for flood repairs across the state, including $500,000 to the Greater Fremont Development Foundation.
The funds, which are part of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, will be allocated to the Dodge County Disaster Housing Recovery Fund, Dodge County Housing Program Manager Kelly Gentrup said.
“We are thankful to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to have put this funding opportunity for disaster relief together and are thrilled that the Greater Fremont Development Foundation has been awarded the funding so that properties in the city of Fremont and Dodge County can receive assistance to make repairs to their homes,” she said.
Six applications were turned in by the deadline of July 30 for funding, which include Nebraska City, Peru, Lynch, Wood River and Pierce County. Construction in Dodge County could start as early as this spring.
The funding will provide around 17 homes in Dodge County with up to $25,000. Repairs would include the rehabilitation of homes not in the floodplain, said Lowell Schroeder, community planner for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
“It would just be flood damage and then general repair to the home like we would do with our normal owner-occupied rehabilitation program,” he said.
Homes located within the floodplain would have to go through a mitigation program that the City of Fremont and Dodge County are applying for, Schroeder said.
Other repairs include demolition to flood-damaged houses and home buyer assistance for replacement units. Applicants and program participants will be less than 120% of the median household income for Dodge County, Gentrup said.
Applications will be processed in the order that they are turned in, Gentrup said. Once they are received, a NENEDD specialist will process and verify income qualifications. The agency will also be in charge of site reviews and present all applications at their NED, Inc. Board meetings.
“If we have enough demand and we commit all this money, there might be the possibility for applying for more funding next spring or in the future,” Schroeder said.
The City of Fremont will host a mitigation workshop and open house 6-8 tonight in the Christensen Field meeting room.