Dodge County receives $125k grant for mitigation efforts

The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has awarded a $125,000 grant for the Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group to use for mitigation efforts in the aftermath of the flooding last year.
The funding, which has been given to the Fremont Area United Way, will help offset homeowners’ 25% contribution for mitigation, the rest of which will be paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
The Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery group is comprised of entities including the City of Fremont, Dodge County, United Way and Three Rivers Public Health Department. It meets twice a month to review updates, respond to requests and make preparations.
United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala said the recovery group was honored to have received the grant.
“We are grateful to Rebuild the Heartland for selecting our application to receive funding,” she said. “This support will help build community resiliency through investing in the rebuild and mitigation of current properties in the Fremont community.”
Rebuild the Heartland was established in a partnership between First National Bank of Omaha and the Nebraska Community Foundation in response to the flooding during the spring of 2019.
Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy at FNBO, said most of the contributions raised immediately after the flood were to immediate crisis response.
“Our community investment philosophy is around the long-term economic success of the communities that we operate in,” he said. “So we knew right away that the place that we needed to be was around when communities start to rebuild.”
FNBO announced this week that $450,000 in grants would be given from the fund, which has raised over $830,000 since its creation last March.
The grants also included $25,000 toward the establishment of the Midwest Housing Resource Network and $300,000 toward agencies in Douglas and Dawson counties and the Kearney and Sargent areas.
Although Rebuild the Heartland was created just two days after the flood, Gorynski said it didn’t start its grant-making process until the fall.
“Across the state, a lot of communities’ plans for rebuilding and infrastructure weren’t in place until the fall,” he said. “And so in the fall, you’ve got organizations and long-term recovery groups that are in place, and they’re now ready to start supporting families as they go through the rebuilding process.”
Gorynski said eight grants have been awarded so far for a total of $485,000. Out of the total $830,000 raised, FNBO has contributed $300,000, with the rest raised from employees, customers and corporate partners.
The funding goes to projects ranging from new housing construction to housing assistance due to foundation, drywall or insulation damages.
“That costs money, and FEMA doesn’t cover everything,” Gorynski said. “So we’ve been able to award money to these long-term recovery groups across the state, including in Fremont, to support housing rehab and rebuilding projects for flood-impacted families.”
Gorynski said Fremont had one of the highest volumes of FEMA-approved housing assistance, with almost 1,800 families. The application for the grant was worked on for several months before being submitted last January, Fiala said.
The City of Fremont applied for the HMGP last fall, allowing FEMA to fund 75% of the mitigation work with over $2 million. But Gorynski said this is still a large price for homeowners to pay for mitigation.
“This money we’re giving the United Way will be applied toward the property owners’ responsible portion, specifically in the case for property owners who couldn’t ordinarily afford that 25% matching requirement,” he said. “They’re going to work with the long-term recovery group, the disaster case managers that they have on staff to explore all their funding options, including using this source.”
Fremont Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell said the funding will be a great help for homeowners who were affected by the flood.
“This fund can help property owners with the remaining 25% of project costs or can also help fund the project in its entirety,” she said. “Then when the 75% reimbursement is made, we can move those funds to the next property to be mitigated.”
Gorynski said he not only believed that the funding will be a valuable tool to help protect families from any future flooding, but that it was in good hands with Fremont.
“At a time like this, you’re always concerned about someone taking advantage of the system or taking advantage of homeowners, and we know that’s not the case with the Fremont Area United Way,” he said. “So we’re really proud to partner with them and enable their ability to be a partner to the community and help their rebuilding.”
Because First National has been a long-time member of the Fremont community, the grant has been made so much more special, Gorynski said.
“We’re really proud to be able to use our financial resources to make sure that we’re there for the foreseeable future and can really help them rebuild from this flood,” he said. “So we’re really proud to be there and support the great work that’s going on there.”