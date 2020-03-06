Dodge County receives $125k grant for mitigation efforts

“That costs money, and FEMA doesn’t cover everything,” Gorynski said. “So we’ve been able to award money to these long-term recovery groups across the state, including in Fremont, to support housing rehab and rebuilding projects for flood-impacted families.”

Gorynski said Fremont had one of the highest volumes of FEMA-approved housing assistance, with almost 1,800 families. The application for the grant was worked on for several months before being submitted last January, Fiala said.

The City of Fremont applied for the HMGP last fall, allowing FEMA to fund 75% of the mitigation work with over $2 million. But Gorynski said this is still a large price for homeowners to pay for mitigation.

“This money we’re giving the United Way will be applied toward the property owners’ responsible portion, specifically in the case for property owners who couldn’t ordinarily afford that 25% matching requirement,” he said. “They’re going to work with the long-term recovery group, the disaster case managers that they have on staff to explore all their funding options, including using this source.”

Fremont Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell said the funding will be a great help for homeowners who were affected by the flood.