Bob Bales, a Dodge County resident, was found safe Thursday morning after the Nebraska State Patrol had issued an alert that he was missing.
Bales was located at about 9 a.m. in his vehicle, which had left the roadway and gone into a ditch where it was stuck.
The 82-year-old man and his Dodge Dakota pickup were located on the Washington County Line on County Road A between County Roads 5 and 7.
“He was in the vehicle and was OK,” said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the State Patrol.
Thomas said he didn’t know how Bales was found.
“It doesn’t sound like any other vehicle was involved,” Thomas added.
Bales was taken to Methodist Fremont Hospital to be checked out again. Pending results of that exam he was set to be returned to family.
Thomas said arrangements were being made to get the pickup truck out of the ditch.
He also noted it was good that Bales stayed with his vehicle.
Thomas said the State Patrol encourages anyone who becomes stranded to remain in their vehicle, especially in winter weather.
Bales had left a relative's house to return to his home near 1900 County Road R North and had been last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He’d been wearing a light jacket.
Authorities said Bales has heart issues and is easily confused and hard of hearing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.