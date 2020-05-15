Dodge County says no foul play in death of missing Fremont woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The death of a missing 61-year-old Fremont woman has not been linked to foul play after her body was found in west Fremont Thursday morning, according to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bob Reynolds.

“We don’t suspect anything criminal at this time, but we have to wait to see the results of the autopsy,” he said.

Michelle Sell was initially reported missing from her home by phone shortly after 10:15 a.m. May 2. Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said she was considered endangered at the time.

“We had a very general idea of the direction she went, and officers began looking at that location,” he said. “And then as the situation went on, the more and more searches took place with volunteers and the sheriff’s office getting involved.”

Reynolds said Sell had been seen walking westbound on Military Avenue west of Fremont. The exhaustive two-week search of the area included the DCSO using a drone to search around the lakes, as well as a volunteer search-and-rescue team.

“During the last couple of weeks, a lot of people have come out and volunteered,” Reynolds said. “Sometimes there was 30, sometimes there was just a handful. The Fremont area really stepped up to help in this.”