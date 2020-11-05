Dodge County sees increased voter turnout, early voting for 2020 election

Increased voter turnout in Dodge County didn't translate to a bumpy count on election night for officials at the Dodge County Election Commission.
However, Election Commissioner Fred Mytty said tallying ballots lasted well into Wednesday morning because of the number of ballots processed. Two separate ballots were scanned for each vote due to the number of issues on the ballot, according to Mytty.
"I guess what I failed to do was take into consideration that second ballot that everybody in Fremont, North Bend and Lower Platte North NRD had," he said.
With that extra ballot, Mytty said twice as many ballots needed to be processed through the commission's scanners on election night. That turned a night that typically ends at around 10:30 p.m. to one that dragged on into Wednesday at 2:30 a.m.
"I should have budgeted more time for the scanning part," Mytty said.
Mytty said the district received exceptional turnout on Election Day, most of which came from the ballots. Of the more than 17,000 votes cast, only approximately 7,500 came from early voting or absentee ballots.
That's a sharp increase in both total voter turnout and early voting. In the 2016 general election, only about 15,785 voters cast ballots. Only around 2,500 of those ballots came from early voting, according to Mytty.
Additionally, Mytty said several precincts reported voter turnout between 81% and 89%. He said precincts typically only report a turnout around 70%.
"I think the presidential race, the mayor's race, city council races and even the bond issue might have been the ones that got people out," he said.
Mytty said he isn't sure if the increase in both turnout and early voting ballots is a one-off event amplified by the presidential race and COVID-19 pandemic, or if it is a sign of changing voting habits.
"I think [it depends] what the Legislature does in the future and if they're going to force us to mail out absentee applications to every voter again, which is what happened in 2020," he said. "This is the first-ever time that the state mailed out applications for absentee applications for every voter. If that's going to be the trend, then our increase in absentees or early voting is going to continue to go up."
