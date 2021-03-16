Dodge County sees minor flooding on roads, Platte River

“So really, it was quite a bit of rain,” he said. “But it was over a long period of time, so any flooding was really generally pretty minor, held to lowland areas or even some poor drainage areas.”

Additionally, Barjenbruch said the rain has been beneficial as the state has been in a drought.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With this type of a rain, especially with the dry weather over the last roughly two weeks when the snow melted, there’s a lot of room in the soil to absorb a lot of that water,” he said. “So long term, this was a really good, really good important rain for the local area in terms of helping to ease those drought worries a little bit.”

Barjenbruch said the NWS anticipates a moderate-to-heavy mix of rain and snow as it continues to watch the storm system for the middle of the week.

“In terms of flooding, there’s nothing that stands out as far as being a super heavy rain event at this point,” he said. “In fact, it may be cold enough that a majority of it falls as snow, but those are the details that we’re trying to work out.”

With the NWS recognizing March 15-19 as Flood Safety Awareness Week, Barjenbruch said it’s important to stay aware and receive information from verified sources such as the NWS.