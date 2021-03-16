Dodge County sees minor flooding on roads, Platte River

While many parts of Nebraska experienced record-breaking rainfalls, Dodge County experienced only minor flooding Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley issued a flood advisory for multiple counties, including southwestern Dodge County Sunday afternoon, which was removed Monday morning.
“Since then, most of that water has receded,” NWS meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch said. “There is still a rise at least coming down the Platte River, but at this point, it doesn’t look like it’ll rise enough to cause any flooding along the Platte.”
Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported that Nebraska Highway 79 north of North Bend had closed, reopening later that night. U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 19 also had water in eastbound lanes.
“It was primarily due to the poor drainage and the amount of water that was coming,” Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said. “That had nothing to do with a river or anything. It was just water in the ditches.”
Smith said the Dodge County Highway Department told him Monday morning that the Highway 79 closure was the only one needed and that no washouts or other incidents were reported.
The Fremont area saw 3 to 4 inches of rain Sunday, while locations such as David City, Seward and York saw 5 inches, Barjenbruch said.
“So really, it was quite a bit of rain,” he said. “But it was over a long period of time, so any flooding was really generally pretty minor, held to lowland areas or even some poor drainage areas.”
Additionally, Barjenbruch said the rain has been beneficial as the state has been in a drought.
“With this type of a rain, especially with the dry weather over the last roughly two weeks when the snow melted, there’s a lot of room in the soil to absorb a lot of that water,” he said. “So long term, this was a really good, really good important rain for the local area in terms of helping to ease those drought worries a little bit.”
Barjenbruch said the NWS anticipates a moderate-to-heavy mix of rain and snow as it continues to watch the storm system for the middle of the week.
“In terms of flooding, there’s nothing that stands out as far as being a super heavy rain event at this point,” he said. “In fact, it may be cold enough that a majority of it falls as snow, but those are the details that we’re trying to work out.”
With the NWS recognizing March 15-19 as Flood Safety Awareness Week, Barjenbruch said it’s important to stay aware and receive information from verified sources such as the NWS.
“We’ve got a lot of information on weather and water out there,” he said. “And so just have a trusted source, have a network of people that you can trust to give quality observations just so you’re aware of when something is possible or is coming.”
Smith also said to stay alert and that those living by rivers should continue to monitor their situation.
“If you live right there by the river, you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “So it would be good if they watch and make sure there’s no additional river flooding from there.”
Most times, Barjenbruch said the speed and strength of floodwater can make driving dangerous.
“A lot of times when that water’s running over roads, you can’t see that the road is washed out,” he said. “And so those are scenarios where really, I’d just like to say turn around, don’t drown and don’t drive through floodwaters.”