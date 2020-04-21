Dodge County sees record number of early voting ballots

Voters can return the ballot by mail or drop it off in a secure voter box outside their county building. The deadline to return a completed ballot is May 12 when polls close.

For Dodge County, Mytty said they’ve had to process the applications that come in every day. He said they enter information into the statewide computer, making sure voters’ dates of birth, addresses and signatures are the same.

“After being processed, we print two labels that we have on each voter: One label goes to the letter to be mailed out, another one is on the envelope to the return address,” Mytty said.

During the last presidential primary, Mytty said the county received 6,593 total votes.

“We could approach that number just in absentee voters,” he said. “So then we think there’s just going to be a trickling of people going to the polls.”

Because only counties of 10,000 or less can have an all-mail election, Dodge County will remain to have polling locations open for the public.

Although the county will still have polling locations available, Mytty said some locations, including the Fremont Municipal Auditorium, have had to close, while others have had to combine.