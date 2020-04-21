Dodge County sees record number of early voting ballots

During the 2016 primary election, Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said 818 early ballots were received by the county.
This year, they’ve already received over 6,000.
“We have stacks of mail that we are going through and working 12-hour days and weekends to get them done,” Mytty said. “We have, at this point, processed 4,805 of them.”
Dodge County, as well as the state of Nebraska, has seen a record number of early voters for the 2020 primary election on May 12.
“We are receiving an unprecedented number of early ballot requests from voters,” Secretary of State Robert Evnen said in a press release Tuesday. “Statewide totals equal 390,000 requests for early ballots.”
In comparison, the statewide votes during the 2016 presidential primary election totaled 313,468. Nebraska’s highest-turnout primary was in 1972, when 413,015 voted.
Every voter in the state had an application for absentee voting mailed to them for this year’s primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to turn them in is May 1 at 6 p.m.
“They got rid of the absentee rules a long time ago: You don’t have to be absent from the county, they now are called early voters,” Mytty said. “So you don’t have to be disabled, you don’t have to be absent from the county, you’re just considered an early voter.”
Voters can return the ballot by mail or drop it off in a secure voter box outside their county building. The deadline to return a completed ballot is May 12 when polls close.
For Dodge County, Mytty said they’ve had to process the applications that come in every day. He said they enter information into the statewide computer, making sure voters’ dates of birth, addresses and signatures are the same.
“After being processed, we print two labels that we have on each voter: One label goes to the letter to be mailed out, another one is on the envelope to the return address,” Mytty said.
During the last presidential primary, Mytty said the county received 6,593 total votes.
“We could approach that number just in absentee voters,” he said. “So then we think there’s just going to be a trickling of people going to the polls.”
Because only counties of 10,000 or less can have an all-mail election, Dodge County will remain to have polling locations open for the public.
Although the county will still have polling locations available, Mytty said some locations, including the Fremont Municipal Auditorium, have had to close, while others have had to combine.
“We’ve had nursing homes as our polling places, and they, of course, are closed to the public,” he said. “So we’re moving those and any others that have called us to report that they don’t want us there.”
Mytty said that the locations that remain open, which can be found at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov, will have workers and voters practice social distancing and provide proper sanitation.
“The Secretary of State’s office has provided masks for our election workers, they have provided sanitation liquid and they also have bought enough ink pens for the whole state,” he said. “So any voter that comes to the polls will have their own ink pen, and they won’t reuse somebody else’s.”
As well as polling locations, Mytty said the county has also seen some cancellations with polling workers as well.
“I think there’s more questions of whether we’re actually having polls open,” he said. “There’s just a lot of information that we’re trying to get out to the poll workers, and we’re in the process of getting that stuff out while we’re doing all these absentees.”
Mytty said he believes the Nebraska Legislature will look at the election and possibly provide legislation concerning emergency situations.
“Whether they will extend that 10,000-vote threshold upwards, I don’t know,” he said. “But I’m sure the legislature and the governor are watching what’s going on.”
“We appreciate the turnout so far, and bear with us,” he said. “We’re getting them out as soon as we can.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.