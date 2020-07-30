Dodge County sees strong census self-response rate

Dodge County continues to put up strong self-response numbers as the 2020 Census nears the end of its self-response period.
The county has experienced a 66.8% self-response rate throughout the period, according to David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
The county’s high self-response rate ranks 22nd out of the state’s 93 counties.
Dodge County’s self-response rate is slightly below the state average, which currently sits 68.7%. Nebraska’s statewide numbers have also been strong throughout the self-response period compared to the rest of the country.
Nebraska currently has the third-highest self-response rate in the country, trailing only Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“So still a little below the state average, but still within a top third of Nebraska counties,” Drozd said in regard to Dodge County.
Drozd said there has been an additional bump in responses after a final reminder postcard was distributed to areas that had not responded to the census yet.
“We’re having a few more counties either match or exceed their 2010 response rate, so that again is good to see,” Drozd said. “The state as a whole remains about two-and-a-half percentage points below where we ended up back in 2010.”
Drozd noted that several counties that contain a diverse population, such as Dodge County, have responded to the census strongly thus far.
“The concern going in was that our communities of color would have lower response rates and more challenges, whether that was from language or just not being familiar with the census,” Drozd said.
All of the state’s diverse counties are within the top 50 counties when it comes to self-response rates.
Across the board, Drozd said the eastern portion of Nebraska has put up strong numbers throughout the self-response period. Where the state has struggled has been on the western portion of the state — specifically remote locations in the sandhills or panhandle.
Drozd said the census is one the “last at-bat” in regard to the self-response period. On Aug. 11, census enumerators will begin traveling door to door to collect information from households who did not submit information during the self-response period.
Self-response forms will still be accepted after the enumerators begin work, which Drozd said will help lighten the workload.
“We’re really pushing toward the middle of August to try and get those self responses in because then it takes away from the workload of those paid census takers,” Drozd said.
State counts were originally expected to be released in late December, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back when those numbers will become available, Drozd said.
“That’s likely to be pushed back by about four months,” he said. “So, by April 30 is probably the time we’ll get our first, actual data.”
