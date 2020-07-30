Dodge County sees strong census self-response rate

Drozd noted that several counties that contain a diverse population, such as Dodge County, have responded to the census strongly thus far.

“The concern going in was that our communities of color would have lower response rates and more challenges, whether that was from language or just not being familiar with the census,” Drozd said.

All of the state’s diverse counties are within the top 50 counties when it comes to self-response rates.

Across the board, Drozd said the eastern portion of Nebraska has put up strong numbers throughout the self-response period. Where the state has struggled has been on the western portion of the state — specifically remote locations in the sandhills or panhandle.

Drozd said the census is one the “last at-bat” in regard to the self-response period. On Aug. 11, census enumerators will begin traveling door to door to collect information from households who did not submit information during the self-response period.

Self-response forms will still be accepted after the enumerators begin work, which Drozd said will help lighten the workload.