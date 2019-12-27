As Christmas season ends and New Year’s Eve approaches, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said the office is preparing to keep a watchful eye on the roads.
“It’s important this time of year, and it’s important all through the year just because speed and aggressive driving create traffic accidents, and traffic accidents result in serious injury and potentially the loss of life,” he said. “And that’s ultimately what we’re trying to prevent, are traffic accidents through the increased enforcement.”
According to the United States Department of Transportation, there were 285 fatalities related to drunk driving in the country during the holiday season.
Although the DCSO doesn’t schedule any more people than it normally does during the holiday season, its increased patrol comes through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Safety Office for its “Drive and Drive, You Lose” campaign.
“So that’s our patrol or extra enforcement during the holiday season,” Hespen said. “We participate in this every year, so it’s something that we always plan on through the season.”
The campaign, which runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1, has resulted in eight charges of driving under the influence and extra traffic citations, Hespen said. He said the office typically sees a slight increase of DUIs every year.
“It’s not necessarily that there’s an increase in impaired drivers on the road, it’s just through this, we have more eyes on the road and have the extra enforcement,” Hespen said. “So we’re able to come across more impaired drivers just because of the extra personnel that we have out on the roads.”
With this extra enforcement, the DCSO will have three checkpoints next week.
One will be held on West Military Avenue this Sunday, while two will be held on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve. These will be held on West 23rd Street and U.S. Highway 77.
“We look for, obviously people that are violating the speed limit, but we also look for aggressive drivers, people that are driving erratically, driving recklessly, cutting in and out of traffic, not using their turn signals,” he said. “Just anything that aids to aggressive driving and makes the road unsafe, so we just look for those types of driving violations as well as impaired drivers.”
Hespen said a fairly decent percentage of the DCSO’s DUI arrests that the deputies make come from motorist call-ins.
“We can’t be everywhere, and so motorists will call in that they’re following someone that they believe is impaired and kind of gives us a direction to go look for these vehicles,” he said. “And many times when we get a report, we’re able to locate that vehicle.”
Hespen encouraged people to call 911 and report a driver if they believe they are impaired in any way, especially at this time of year.
“Sometimes they’re a tired driver, sometimes they’re driving under the influence,” he said. “But irregardless if you’re driving under the influence or driving tired, the end result’s the same: You’re still impaired for one reason or the other.”