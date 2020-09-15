Dodge County Sheriff's Office finishes up drunk driving campaign

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made contact with more than 250 vehicles during its 2 1/2-week “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The national campaign has law enforcement increase their focus on preventing drunk drivers. The DCSO received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for the extra traffic enforcement from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.

This campaign had DCSO deputies make contact with 257 vehicles, with 89 citations.

“Our numbers were a little down when it came to DUI arrests, and I think that had to do with the fact that we weren’t able to do checkpoints because of COVID,” DCSO Investigator Ryan Smith said. “We ruled out doing checkpoints this year, which I think they’re a good deterrent.”

With its arrests and citations, the DCSO made six for driving under the influence of alcohol, six for minors in possession of alcohol, four for open alcohol containers, 28 for speeding, one for reckless driving, seven for felonies, 11 for fugitives and two child passenger safety restraint citations.

The DCSO also receives a grant from NDOT for its “Drink and Drive, You Lose” campaign, as well as “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.