Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Fremont Police Department begin "Click It or Ticket" campaign

The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are taking part in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which began on Monday and runs through Nov. 29.

The campaign, held by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is a high visibility effort aimed at enforcing seat belt use across the county during the holiday season.

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across city and county lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” Sheriff Steve Hespen said in a press release. “In Nebraska, we know that three out of 1O occupants do not buckle up each and every trip. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt firsthand. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. We are asking everyone to take two seconds to make it click. Buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”

FPD said residents can expect to see extra officers and selective enforcement throughout the campaign.

“We at the Fremont Police Department work hard to keep our streets safe for our citizens and will continue to make this a priority,” a press release stated. “This grant gives extra funds for officers who are willing to give extra time and effort to keep your streets and highways safe. Please remember to always have all occupants of your vehicles buckle up for safety and have a safe holiday season.”

