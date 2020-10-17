Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Fremont Police Department behind in diversity hires

“At the end of the day, it’s the top three candidates, and that’s the only ones that I can look at to hire and to pick one of those top three,” he said. “And the people that we have, they were hired because they were the most qualified applicant at that time in the hiring process.”

Although he isn’t sure how the office would advertise to attract a certain group of individuals, Hespen said everyone has the same opportunity to apply.

This includes certification, which Hespen said makes up the vast majority of the people they hire, which are then sent to the academy.

“When I was hired, I was non-certified, so had it been certified-only, I wouldn’t be here either,” he said. “So I kind of have a little empathy toward the non-certified people, they deserve a chance in law enforcement also.”

Fremont Chief of Police Jeff Elliott said he would also like to see more minority members make their way onto the police force, but said the issue with that goal also lies in the application process.