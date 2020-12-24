Dodge County Sheriff's Office gives gifts to 75 area families with Stuff the Cruiser event

During one of the donation events at Dollar General for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Stuff the Cruiser, Deputy Gabrielle Frank said one woman who gave said she had a rough year.

The woman told Frank she didn’t have much, but she wanted to give what she could as this year was much more rough for others.

“That just is completely overwhelming for me because it’s like, she might have needed that extra $10 for gas, but at this point, she’s going to give it up and give it to a kid to see that smile on their face,” Frank said. “So that was really heartwarming.”

With this year’s Stuff the Cruiser event, DCSO raised more than $2,000 to purchase toys for 75 families in need this holiday season, a number Frank called “astronomical.”

“We have so many donations that we are actually able to help out families that we never thought we would be able to service,” she said. “We’ve actually serviced more this year than we ever have in the past, which is awesome because we were kind of nervous about what was going to happen with the pandemic and everything with donations.”