Dodge County Sheriff's Office gives gifts to 75 area families with Stuff the Cruiser event

During one of the donation events at Dollar General for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Stuff the Cruiser, Deputy Gabrielle Frank said one woman who gave said she had a rough year.
The woman told Frank she didn’t have much, but she wanted to give what she could as this year was much more rough for others.
“That just is completely overwhelming for me because it’s like, she might have needed that extra $10 for gas, but at this point, she’s going to give it up and give it to a kid to see that smile on their face,” Frank said. “So that was really heartwarming.”
With this year’s Stuff the Cruiser event, DCSO raised more than $2,000 to purchase toys for 75 families in need this holiday season, a number Frank called “astronomical.”
“We have so many donations that we are actually able to help out families that we never thought we would be able to service,” she said. “We’ve actually serviced more this year than we ever have in the past, which is awesome because we were kind of nervous about what was going to happen with the pandemic and everything with donations.”
Stuff the Cruiser began in 2016, with this year’s event running throughout the month of December, ending on Monday. The public could drop off new toys, winter gear or monetary donations to the office and several Dollar General locations.
This last Sunday, 50 families came to pick up presents, with deputies delivering the remaining gifts in the following days.
“To have these families pick them up was really nice for us because we had so many families this year,” Frank said. “There was no way we were going to be able to deliver in time.”
The families ranged anywhere from one to nine children, with many having to live day-to-day, Frank said.
“And a lot of them too, when they were able to pick them up, they didn’t bring their kids,” she said. “So now they can go home, wrap them, they can be under the Christmas tree and these kids are going to get memories that last a lifetime.”
Frank said she was thankful for the Fremont Mall allowing DCSO to place a cruiser there, the recipients’ genuine, thankful reactions and the public for donating what they could.
“We don’t always remember what we got for Christmas as kids, toys-wise, but we always remember the memory of opening presents,” she said. “And I feel like we were really able to help a lot of families do that, just because of the amount of donations that we got this year.”