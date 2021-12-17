Dodge County Sheriff's Office increasing enforcement against drunk driving this holiday season

Starting Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will fight drunk driving with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign for the holiday season.

The DCSO is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to prevent drunk driving through enforcement and education.

The high-visibility national enforcement campaign will be held through Jan. 1, 2022. During this time, the DCSO will show zero tolerance for drunk driving with increased officers on the road.

In 2020, 6,412 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in Nebraska. The state also saw 1,534 alcohol-related crashes that year, with 76 fatalities and 602 injuries.

In the United States, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of traffic crash fatalities. That year, one person was killed in a alcohol-related crash every 52 minutes.

“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said in a press release.

The Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period is one of the deadliest for drunk driving, as December of 2019 saw more than 837 losing their lives in alcohol-related crashes.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” Hespen said. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party.”

The DCSO also shared tips for staying safe, including taking the role of designated driver seriously by drinking water and other non-alcoholic beverages.

If a friend is about to drink and drive, their keys should be taken away and arrangements should be made for them to return home safely. The DSCOS should be contacted if a drunk driver is seen on the road.

Even if someone has had only one alcoholic beverage, the DCSO encourages them to find a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

“There are many resources to get you home safely,” Hespen said. “There are just no excuses for drunk driving.”

For more tips and info on this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

